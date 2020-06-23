9 Best-Selling Bedding Ideas From Amazon To Help You Sleep Cooler This Steamy Summer

As we become adults, a good night’s sleep is one of those things that we vaguely remember exists. Gone are those days of wearing luxurious pajamas and sleeping in until noon (that was a thing once, right?)— our alarm clocks have been replaced by tiny people poking us in the face or loudly tearing through the house (thanks kids!).

Sleep is basically a form of essential self-care, and though we can’t magically gift you more of it, we can help make the few hours you have more comfortable. That can be a matter of changing up your sheet sets and spare sheet sets, using a mattress topper to upgrade an old mattress, or getting fun blankets for your kids in the hopes they’ll actually want to go to bed every now and then. Since summer is here, swapping out to lighter-weight summer blankets and summer comforters is another reason to look for newness in bedding. Who needs winter-weight down when microfiber and memory foam can help keep you cool?

Check out these nine adult and kids bedding products— ranging from twin to queen bedding sets to California King— all from Amazon’s best seller list, where you can stock up on bedding for the whole family.

Adult Bedding Sets & Products

Mellanni Bed Sheet Bedding Set These reliable, microfiber sheets are great for everyday use in all your bedrooms. The queen sheet set comes with a flat sheet, deep pocket fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. You can also get sets in size twin to California King, in a variety of colors and patterns. The sheets are made with soft, brushed microfiber and are fade-, stain-, shrink-, and wrinkle-resistant. The sheets have over 95,000 reviews, including over 53,000 five-star ones, including this one: “The ‘sleep test’: I put these suckers on my bed for the TRUE test of any sheet, and oh my… they are fantastic! They are soft. It’s like coming home after a long, yucky day at work, and all you want is to crawl your sorry self into bed for the night, and your sheets GIVE YOU A HUG all through the night. But they are breathable, so you aren’t sweating like crazy. Ah-May-Zing! They also wash nicely, they come out soft- but not ‘flannel soft’, and they fold up neatly (except for the fitted sheet- only because I don’t know how to do that- seriously, WHO EVEN KNOWS HOW TO FOLD A FITTED SHEET?!??).” $36 AT AMAZON

AmazonBasics Lightweight Microfiber Bed Sheet Set This bed sheet set is so budget-friendly, you may want to pick up a few extra sets to keep on hand. They’re lightweight microfiber, making them both soft and wrinkle-resistant. The queen set comes with a flat sheet, two pillowcases, and a fitted sheet that can fit up to 16” mattresses. The sets also come in sizes ranging from twin to California King, in both plain colors and subtle patterns. One happy reviewer raved, “I absolutely LOVE these sheets. SERIOUSLY. I have such a hard time finding sheets, even at the Twin XL length, that don’t tend to pull off of our Sleep Number raised head mattress. These actually seem a touch too long, which is fantastic. They are VERY soft, and actually have the feel of a silky sheet. I will be purchasing many more sets of these, especially because I have some kids with sensory issues and they will REALLY be happy with the smooth, soft feel of the sheets. The BEST thing about these sheets, though? THE PRICE.” $19 AT AMAZON

CGK Unlimited 4 Piece Hotel Luxury Bed Sheet Set If you’re a hot sleeper, this sheet set may help you sleep more comfortably. The solid-colored microfiber sheets are soft, cool, and breathable. The queen set comes with a flat and fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. The fitted sheet has extra elastic and extra deep pockets to make sure it stays in place, no matter how much you toss and turn during the night. Sizes range from twin to California King and Split King. Says one reviewer, “And the softness is wonderful. These are very soft and just love the feel of them. I’ve read a couple reviews that they were very thin – but the set I received were perfect. Sort of in between a medium and heavy thickness, but not too hot at night and they don’t weigh on you like a flannel sheet might. And they feel like they’ll be fine for winter as well. I’ve only had them for about a week, and so far they’ve been great. They stay put, no corners slipping off and they don’t get wadded up if you’re someone that moves around a lot at night. It was a good price, had mostly positive reviews, and I was due for a new set and thought I’d try them. I’m very glad I did.” $30 AT AMAZON

Linenspa All-Season White Down Alternative Quilted Comforter Sick of swapping out your comforters when the weather changes? This lightweight down-alternative comforter can be used year-round. It has a microfiber fill (great for anyone with allergies) and a quilted design to make sure the fill stays in place and the comforter remains fluffy. It has a reversible design if you use it as is, but there are also corner and side duvet loops if you want to put a cover over it. One reviewer said, “Exactly what I was looking for! I live in Miami so I’ve always been looking for bedding that won’t capture too much heat or any at all. I’ve tried a bunch in the past but THIS IS IT. It’s truly light-weight and perfect to put inside a duvet. It lays pretty flat and isn’t puffy or thick. I just purchased all linen bedding and this comforter is absolutely made to be inside a duvet. The linen duvet I have has strings in the inside corners and THIS COMFORTER has little loops on the corners so the comforter can be tied to the duvet and never slide around. Genius!… Needless to say, it’s the only comforter/duvet insert I’d ever recommend to anyone needing something light, not too puffy or bulky, yet still keeps you cozy.” $30 AT AMAZON

Linenspa 2 Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper A topper is an easy and affordable way to transform an otherwise uncomfortable bed. It’s basically the next best thing to replacing your mattress, and there’s no hassle of figuring out how to get the unwanted one out of your bedroom and house. The Linenspa mattress topper is made of memory foam that supports and conforms to your body, helping relieve pressure points while you sleep. There are two- and three-inch versions (the thicker one will hug your body more, if that’s what you’re looking for). It’s also infused with cooling gel to distribute heat and prevent you from getting too warm during the night. One reviewer said, “Bought this for my king size mattress that just isn’t as supportive as it used to be. I absolutely ADORE this topper. It’s the perfect mix of comfortable and supportive. So happy I got this, I am sleeping so much better!” $57 AT AMAZON

Kids Bedding Sets & Blankets

AmazonBasics Microfiber Kids Bed-in-a-Bag Bedding Set Changing and washing the sheets on your kid’s bed seems like something you do more often than there are days in the week, so at least make the sheets cute. This AmazonBasics bed-in-a-bag bedding comes in different colors and patterns kids will love, like zoo animals, unicorns, dinosaurs, mermaids, elephants, and racing cars. The set includes a microfiber flat sheet, fitted sheet, pillow sham, pillowcase, and lightweight comforter. One parent and reviewer said, “This bedding set is very cute and soft. The duvet cover feels almost silky smooth/soft, and the sheets and pillowcases are soft, too (definitely soft enough for a toddler/child). The design is cute and good for boys or girls. I washed everything before putting it onto my daughters bed and I have washed everything a couple more times since and everything is holding up well (still soft, still bright colors). Overall, a good value for the money.” $36 AT AMAZON

CASOFU Burritos Kids Tortilla Throw Blanket Wrap your kid up like a literal burrito with this soft blanket that looks like a tortilla. It’s circular in shape and made with a microfiber polyester, which is cozy and wrinkle-resistant. The blanket is 60 inches in diameter (there’s also a 71- and 80-inch version), big enough for you to also snuggle up with it on the couch. Your whole family will get a kick of our this fun blanket. If tortillas aren’t your thing, the blanket also comes in other circle-shaped foods, like a waffle, pizza, and fresh-baked pie. One reviewer said, “This blanket is soft and warm. My 3 year old will say ‘make me a burrito” when she wants covered while laying on the couch and it’s probably the cutest thing ever. The blanket is big enough for my husband who’s 6’1 to cover his body and share with me, which I was surprised about honestly since it’s round. I’d definitely buy this blanket again! The price was great too!” $23 AT AMAZON

Marvel Comics Avengers Good Guys 4 Piece Kids Twin Bedding Set by Jay Franco To make kids’ bed and nap times a little less of a battle, make sure your little one sleeps in a bed decorated with their favorite movie or video game characters. This four-piece bedding set includes a comforter, fitted sheet, flat sheet, and pillowcase. It comes in a variety of colorful, superhero themes, like the Avengers, Spiderman, and Black Panther, but Star Wars, Fortnite, Minecraft, Toy Story 4, and of course, Frozen, and more are also options. The set is made with brushed microfiber and is soft, fade-resistant, and machine washable. Says one happy reviewer, “Birthday present for my little one and he loves it. Wouldn’t get off the bed long enough for me to make it properly. Lightweight that summer will be perfect but may have to get an additional sheet or throw blanket for winter. Either way very happy with purchase. Thank you!!” $65 AT AMAZON

Baby Shark Super Soft Kids Plush Throw Blanket by Franco Kids If your child can’t stop listening to Baby Shark, you might as well lean in and get this adorable throw blanket that features the little fish and its family. It’s made of soft microfiber and can be used as an extra blanket on the bed or a comfy throw for lounging on the couch. It can be tossed in the washer and dryer and is wrinkle-resistant, and it will be able to keep up with being dragged along the house while your kid sings along. There are also blankets with Paw Patrol, Frozen, Spirit Riding Free, Trolls World Tour and more. One reviewer said, “This throw blanket has gone through a lot of stuff, tons of washes and drug on the floor by a toddler! Set on grass, in car and all the places it should have been ruined and still soft and cuddly and the colors are still vibrant!” $15 AT AMAZON

For more great products to make your house more comfy, check out our home & kitchen picks.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.