12 Best Hair Ties For Babies — Because That Precious Head Of Hair Gets Wild Sometimes

Finding the best hair ties for babies is a task that can easily be forgotten until it’s needed most. Of all of the products you knew you’d need to buy your child, you may or may not have prepared for their growing head of hair and the hair accessories to contain it all. Whether you’re the kind of mom who loves YouTubing the latest hairstyles or is just looking for something to get the hair out of your child’s face, rest assured there is no shortage of hair ties available online for babies.

When it comes to shopping for hair ties for babies, the most important thing is quality. After all, you don’t want something snapping back and hurting your child, or pulling too hard at their precious, fragile hair. You also want a bang for your buck—if you’re spending the money, you want a handful of these hair ties so that you don’t have to keep purchasing them week after week.

Ready to find solutions to your baby’s bad hair days? Check out our mom-approved list of the best hair ties for babies!

Best Baby Hair Ties

Invisibobble Kids Spiral Hair Ring As a parent, the last thing you want is for your child to be uncomfortable or, worse, in pain in any way. That’s unfortunately the risk you run when pulling their hair back with most modern-day elastics. This one, however, is gentle on delicate and fine hair. It doesn’t cause damage and doesn’t pull back too hard to the point where a child is uncomfortable. They are waterproof, which is a big plus because you know they will end up in the bathtub (or toilet). They also don’t leave creases in the hair. $5.00 AT AMAZON

J-MEE Baby Hair Ties If you want to purchase hair ties once in your child’s lifetime, you can probably get by with the 100 that come in this package—all in fun colors, too! They’re the perfect size for small ponytails and grip fine hair without pulling too hard. The silicone material is gentle on their hair and won’t cause tangles when you try to take them out. $6.99 AT AMAZON

SKYii Hair Ties for Girls This set of 100 small-piece hair ties comes with fun designs on each one and in a range of colors, from yellow and blue to pink and purple. They are lightweight and don’t weigh down the hair, which can allow your child to play freely without discomfort. They are approximately 3-mm thick, which is ideal for fine hair. $8.49 AT AMAZON

Youxuan Kids Elastics If you’re not looking for anything fancy, but rather something that you can feel fine about losing or throwing away after using, this pack of 1,000 tiny elastic hair ties is a great buy. Made of durable, flexible rubber, these are stronger than most throw-away hair ties on the market. They can wrap around two to three times, even on thin, fragile hair without breaking easily. They come in a variety of fun, vibrant colors that your little one will love. $5.99 AT AMAZON

Prohouse Big Bows Baby Nylon Headbands Versatility is key when it comes to a hair accessory for a young child. This one doubles as a headband bow or a hair elastic—you can use it either way. It comes in a pack of 30—all in different colors, each handcrafted from nylon material and made in a smoke-free home. The best thing is that it grows with your baby’s head—it can be used on a 6-day old or a 6-month old and won’t leave compression marks. $16.95 AT AMAZON

Teenitor Clear Elastic Hair Bands While these small, clear hair ties are pretty perfect for creating adorable hairstyles, sometimes you want to keep things simple. You don’t always have the time or energy to match your child’s hair accessory to their outfit—and that’s where these clear hair ties come in handy. They’re small, stretchy, durable, and disposable, which is super convenient for moms on the go (a.k.a. all of us). They come in a plastic container that you can use to store all 2000 of them in. $5.99 AT AMAZON

HOYOLS Baby Hair Ties Hair Rubber Bands This 1,500-piece set of multi-colored elastics is all you’ll need to create all sorts of fun hairstyles on your little one—and they’ll probably last you well into toddlerhood too. They’re made from high-quality plastic that won’t damage your child’s hair or leave unpleasant creases. They stretch easily without snapping (unless you stretch them really far) and can even work on adult hair. $5.99 AT AMAZON

Ammy Store Rubber Band Hair Ties If your child is anything but plain, you simply can’t get away with basic hair ties. These have fun features on each one, from flowers and fruits to animals and insects. Not only do kiddos love them, but they come with a 12-month warranty and moms rave about their great customer service. Each pack comes with a pair and there are 50 total. $8.59 AT AMAZON

KK BETO Baby Girl Hair Ties For the price, this set of 300 elastic hair ties is a total steal. They come in 11 different colors and are made of high-quality rubber—without any metal pieces in between. They hold a tight ponytail without being too forceful and have rave reviews from moms and dads. $7.89 AT AMAZON

Jollybows Baby Girl Hair Ties This set of 40 hair ties are made from high-quality grosgrain ribbon that is soft and gentle on your baby’s fine hair. Each package comes with a wide range of colors like reds, purples, and greens. They make a great stocking stuffer for the holidays or an any-time-of-year purchase. They’re built to last, so you won’t have to buy another set for a while. $6.58 AT AMAZON

Goody Ouchless Womens Polyband Elastic Hair Tie Although not meant for babies or children, you’ll find that the majority of the reviewers are moms raving about how cheap and great they are. As their name suggests, they are pain-free and super convenient for travel since they’re so tiny and can be stored in the smallest of pockets. Each pack comes with 250. $4.54 AT AMAZON

Rovedcity Baby Elastic Hair Ties For less than five bucks you get a package of 1,000 multi-colored hair ties that are durable, flexible, and don’t snap easily. They also come with a hair band removal tool so that you don’t have to worry about pulling them out of your child’s fragile hair. Just be sure to keep the tool and the elastics out of your child’s reach. $5.99 AT AMAZON

