The return of the hair barrette for adults isn’t exactly a trend many of us saw coming. But here we are in 2020 and barrettes, hair clips, and other hair treatments we haven’t used since the ’90s are back in full, fashionable effect–and perhaps even more surprising, they’ve stuck around. Whether you’ve been on board for a while and want to add to your hair clips collection or you’ve been resistant to embrace the trend but are ready to give it a try, we’ve found a slew of fun options that won’t have you looking like you raided your kids’ wardrobe or went on a shopping spree at Justice.

The modern-day hair barrette options come in a wide variety of styles, shapes, and sizes. There are snap clips, alligator clips, barrettes meant for fine hair and others that accommodate thick tresses. Hair clips embellished with faux pearls, rhinestones, and even customizable nameplates abound, but you can also opt for sleek, understated options like a slim tortoiseshell barrette or minimalist gold-tone metal clips.

Perhaps one of the best parts of this trend is how you can work it for a variety of needs. Looking to up your work-from-home web-meeting style with some above-the-neck accessories? Try a simple metallic circle hair clip or a marbled resin barrette for a little extra polish. Hitting up a virtual birthday party or wine night with the girls? Add some oomph with sparkly crystal hair clips. Many of the options available come in sets or multi-packs, so you can play around with stacking them or just split them up between you and your kiddos. Ahead, we’ve combed the internet (lol) for the best barrettes and hair clips for every mama!

Best Pearl Hair Clips

Kchies Pearl Hair Clips These oversized pearl hair clips are all but guaranteed to make a statement–even if you’re just wearing them at home on a Zoom gathering (because why the hell not). Made of acrylic pearls wrapped around gold plating and metal alloy, they come in a set of two barrettes, one rectangular and one triangular. Fashion-forward mamas can wear the pair stacked together or even hand one off to your mini for a trendy twinsies situation! Several customers noted they’re bigger than expected so take that into account–but overall, reviewers are pleased with these pretty picks. “These clips are gorgeous, and sturdy,” noted one, while another said they “seem nicely made.” For future special occasions, these could also be a fun jewelry alternative, according to one reviewer who said, “ I bought it for a special occasion just in case to match my black and white dress. It holds quite firmly my thin hair and don’t [overwhelm the] whole look.” $5 AT AMAZON

Best Resin Barrettes

Anthropologie Brenda Hair Clip Set Leave it to Anthropologie to offer an eclectic-chic take on hair clips. Colorful marbled resin will add a punchy pop to your ‘do and your day, and this set of 10 offers a bunch of fun options. Each clip measures 2.75″ long and .75″ wide, so they’re pretty impossible to miss, especially in the era of Zoom calls, FaceTime, Google meetings, and more. According to one reviewer, “These clips are a must have when you want to touch up an outfit! I wear these all the time I totally recommend!” Another raved, “Just what I was looking for! During this time when we can’t go to the hair salons my bangs are unfortunately growing out and I don’t trust myself in cutting them. These do such a great job in holding them back but also look adorable and are strong. The colors are amazing for spring and summer! Love them.” Something that can keep us from attempting to chop our own strands? Sign us up. $24 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Best Minimalist Hair Clips

Noraclan Metal Hair Clips You’d be hard pressed to find a more unique metal hair barrette set than this one. Each of five shapes, including open circles, moons, triangles, bows, and feathers, comes in gold and silver tone metal alloy, so there’s an option for every mood, outfit, or member of the family who wants to steal, er, borrow these hair clips. Customers describe them as lightweight but sturdy, and best for hair that’s not too fine. “Feels like a good heavy metal, but still light,” said one, while another noted “especially with some texture from hairspray and dry shampoo these do great things for my hair.” Overall, shoppers have found these to be a good buy for the bargain: “Loved these hair clips,” wrote one, “Not only are they cute, but they are sturdy. They aren’t the flimsy clips you find at the store. I have thicker hair and was able to use these clips without an issue.” $8 AT AMAZON

Best Hair Barrette for Fine Strands

France Luxe Long & Skinny Barrette If you’ve ever tried to wear a hair barrette only to have it slip right out of your strands, you know the fine-hair struggle. So how to use a hair clip if you’ve got thin, silky tresses? It’s all about finding the exact right style. France Luxe has long been known for their elevated, well-crafted hair accessories, and there’s even a category on the brand’s website dedicated to clips that work for fine hair. The Long and Skinny classic barrette is 1/4 inches wide by 4 3/8 inches long–perfect for holding baby fine strands. Multiple customers have noted how it “Stays in (my fine, silky hair,” and “(I have) medium length, fine hair, and it holds it great.” It apparently isn’t too shabby for thicker hair, either. Another reviewer noted, “It’s strong for being less than an inch in width… I have thick, below-the-shoulder length hair and I have my hair up in a twist at the moment with this barrette holding it in place.” $18 AT AMAZON

Best Barrettes for Thick Hair

Loneedy Classic Large Barrettes Thick hair, or a lot of hair, requires a lot of hair clip. At four inches long and .9 inches wide, these simple resin/metal barrettes can handle your strands–and they’re offered in a range of colors that blend in with your hair! So if your goal is to keep your half-updo or low pony subtly in place, this set is a sophisticated, stylish, and functional find. Just check out the reviews which include this very enthusiastic endorsement, “Love these!! High quality clip, doesn’t pull, and actually fits and holds all of my fine, thick hair!!! This barrette didn’t balk a bit at my full ponytail. I even made the effort to write a review myself because I’m so pleased! Worth every penny and far superior to anything available at the grocery or local discount store. I will get tons of wear from this set – especially since they will dress up or down and come in three basic colors.” And there you have it. $13 AT AMAZON

Best Rhinestone Hair Clips

Kitsch Mini Rhinestone Snap Clips Who couldn’t use a little extra sparkle in their life these days? Kitsch has pretty much cornered the market on everyday hair accessories and beauty items with an elevated, on-trend twist: Think leopard print hair towels, faux fur scrunchies, and yes, rhinestone snap clips. In rose gold, these mini hair clips are fun and feminine, without looking over the top or juvenile. Throw them on to hold back flyaways or wayward layers that are growing out, as well as give you a much-needed dose of glam. One happy customer called them “jewelry for your hair,” noting, “If you want to get into hair clips and accessories these are a great size. I have both the rose gold and black. I prefer the black ones on my dark brown hair as it adds the perfect amount of sparkle. I usually wave my hair then clip half my hair back with one or two of these. The rhinestones have a clear tie around each rhinestone so you don’t have to worry about any falling off or cheap glue showing.” We like all of what we’re hearing! $12 AT KITSCH

Best Hair Clips for the Value

Conair Scunci Rectangular Stay Tight Barrettes From the OG’s of hair accessories comes a set of six wear-anytime barrettes for a variety of hair types. “No-slip Grip” is meant to keep these in place, which is ideal if you’re sharing these with the littles. Speaking of, this multi-pack includes two each of tortoiseshell, matte black, and gold-tone barrettes, so there’s lots of opportunity for matching looks. As one reviewer said, “These neutral barrettes are so cute on my daughters and mine for mommy daughter matching days. They are non slip which is great bc they stay in all day and go with every outfit! I actually went back to buy another [pack] in different colors for my girls to use. Def recommend!” For under $5, this six-pack offers plenty of bang for your buck–music to our ears! $4 AT TARGET

Best Flair-for-Your-Hair Clips

Fani Acrylic Resin Hair Barrettes Speaking of twinning with your mini, there are enough options in this hair barrette set to coordinate with the whole fam. For under $10, you get 10 acrylic resin alligator hair clips (named for the way they open and shut like a gator’s mouth), in five colorways, with each hue offered in both a rectangular and triangular shape. Whether you’re into a classic tortoiseshell look or a playful pastel, this assortment gives you options! Bonus: They secure your strands nicely, according to reviews. “Super cute and they clasp hair really securely,” said one customer, “I never had to worry about slippage, or loosening from my hair.” Another raved, “They’re sturdy, the perfect size, and super cute! Great quality does not feel cheap! Well made! I’d definitely purchase again or gift!” Snap up this set for a fun way to lean into the hair clip trend without spending much. $9 AT AMAZON

Best Customizable Clip

Baublebar Slim Custom Hair Clip These are definitely pricier than your average hair barrette but then again, these aren’t your average hair barrette. Baublebar is taking personal style to the next level with customizable hair clips in acrylic and hypoallergenic gold-plated metal. Choose from over 15 base colors and over a dozen nameplate colors to make your own statement–everything from tortoise shell to iridescent silver fleck to rose gold glitter! As long as it’s not numbers, symbols, or profanity, that is (Well, shit). Since these are made to order, they will take a few weeks to arrive, so plan accordingly. Whether you’re picking one up for yourself (or hinting at it for Mother’s Day), snagging one for your kid, or sending to a pal as a gift, we have a feeling this pretty, personal pick is going to be worth the wait. $32 AT BAUBLEBAR

Best Metal Hair Clips

Madewell Two-Pack Open Shape Hair Clips For those who still have trepidation about the whole hair-clips-on-grown-ups thing, we’ve gotchu. This gold-tone metal hair barrette set is modern and minimal, so there’s no worrying about looking like you dipped into your kiddo’s accessory stash. At 2″ long and ¾” wide, these are subtle and sleek–and, apparently, pretty dang effective. Reviewers repeatedly mention how these stay put: “These look so cute in your hair and are incredibly sturdy,” wrote one,” I have pretty thick hair and this kept it pulled back all day without any kind of readjustment. There’s a little piece of rubber on the back side that I think helps keep them in place.” Another simply put, “Love the look, they add a little style to my hair up or down. They clip in good and stay put.” $18 AT MADEWELL

