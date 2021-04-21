The Best Bed Rails For Seniors That Keep Them Safe And Secure

Getty Images

Bed rails aren’t just for toddlers and babies — in fact, bed rails for seniors exist for a very good reason. Bed rails can help those with mobility issues, especially if they live alone. This kind of support system is a good idea if you want a little more security when it comes to an elderly parent’s health (or your own!). If you live far away from your aging parents, it might be good to inspire them to install more safety features to make it easier for them to live their lives, independently. (And while you’re here, if you’re looking for the best phones for seniors, we’ve got some great suggestions, too!)

Bed rails may seem a little intimidating, but like every change, they’ll get used to them in time. In fact, your parents might not realize how they managed before adding bed rails to the mix.

There are plenty of bed rails that don’t necessarily scream out “I’m aging and incapable.” Many seniors may feel tempted to nix any idea you have regarding installation, since it may make them feel old. Even a small rail that they can use to pull up out of bed may be an improvement to the situation you have now. Bed rails are also a lot cooler than they used to be — seriously. They’re more stylish than you think! Some models even include LED lights for extra security.

Here are a few good bed rails for the senior you love.

Best Bed Rails For Seniors

Vaunn Medical Adjustable Bed Assist Rail Handle and Hand Guard Grab Bar A major plus about this rail is that you don’t need any tools to assemble it. That means that if Mom and Dad live far away, they shouldn’t have a difficult time putting it together. These guard rails are also very helpful if a senior in your life is suffering from an injury that makes getting out of bed even harder. This particular model is great for stability, as it has a slip- resistant handle along with foam padding. $46.99 AT AMAZON

Stander EZ Adjust Bed Rail According to Stander, who makes this particular rail, this is the only one on the market that allows length adjustment after it has been installed. That can be very handy if this is the first bed rail a senior has used. It’s very easy to get out of bed and transfer over to a walker with this rail system. It’s also FSA and HSA eligible. $104.59 AT WALMART

Stander Bed Cane Safety Hand Rail for Seniors On the topic of Stander products, you should definitely consider this rail system which may be a little easier for an elderly parent to agree to. This one is less invasive and not as noticeable to any guests they may have at home. This cane can fit either side of the bed and is easy to install. It also includes an organizer pouch, so that precious items are easily in reach. $105.00 AT WALMART

Essential Medical Supply Hand Bed Rail This bed rail, made out of aluminum, is perfect to give the senior in your life an extra boost with little effort. You can’t beat the price, and the reviews are almost entirely positive. “I had a stroke about 8 years ago,” writes Amazon reviewer Kahlua. “This resulted in limited use of my left arm. For a long time I have been sleeping on the right side of the bed and used my right arm to push me up out of bed. This led to soreness in the arm from the strain. Now, I sleep on the left side of the bed with the rail at the head of the bed. It has helped a great deal.” $36.16 AT AMAZON

Signature Life Confidence Bed Handle This ergonomic hand rail supports over 300 pounds. Looking different from the rest of the senior bed rails, this one is perfect for those who like to use both hands to help themselves up. This model is also quite versatile. It can go on either bed side, and can be adjusted from 19.5 to 25.5 inches in height. $120.00 AT AMAZON

Classic Bedside Rail With Bumper Pad If your loved one is fresh out of the hospital, this may be the wisest bed rail to get for their own comfort. It’s the coziest of bed rails, with vinyl pads. This bed will keep your loved one safe and secure. It’s also non-allergenic, mildew-resistant, and bacteriostatic, which is extra important for seniors. $77.97 AT AVACARE MEDICAL

Medline Bed Assist Bar If you’re a senior who doesn’t need a full set-up, but just a little extra support, then this bed rail may be perfect. It’s easy to use, slides under the mattress, and also has a storage pocket. “I have arthritis and beds are so high these days. It hurt getting into bed. I felt like an Olympic vaulter most of the time as I tried to leap into bed. This bar is sturdy and feels a part of the bed. The bar is covered in soft rubber.so if for some reason you knock yourself in any way using it, no harm done.” writes Amazon reviewer RioRita. $35.07 AT AMAZON

HePesTer Bedside Rail This rail system looks much different from the rest — in a good way. It almost looks like an intentional bedframe decoration, which might be more appealing to seniors who don’t want their bed to look like anything other than a bed. Assembly mostly requires screwing in two hexagon screws to steady the rail. This rail is also out of the way, so it won’t interrupt sleep. $65.99 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.