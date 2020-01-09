We all remember it: That fateful morning when your toddler busted out of the crib and tumbled to the ground feeling bruised yet ecstatic over a new found sense of freedom. When your not-so-tiny baby is transitioning to a big kid bed, it can be a little scary for both of you. With this independence comes plenty of potential owies and hazards, not to mention those annoying eye-poking wakeup calls.

To help baby (and mama) transition smoothly, toddler bed rails are where it’s at. Whether you need full length to ensure there’s no getting out, or something smaller that allows freedom without middle of the night falls, we’ve rounded up our top picks that will keep baby safe and semi-contained. You’ll find convenient fold-down rails, cushy foam options, and even inflatable ones that will make toddler travel a breeze… kind of 😉

Munchkin Safety Toddler Bed Rail Simple, safe, and secure. This fold-down bed rail is lightweight and extends up to 36”. The padded frame fits mattress sizes twin to king. The best part? There’s absolutely no assembly required. $30 AT TARGET

Dream On Me Security Bed Rail Easy to assemble with a reinforced anchor system AND stylish linen? Sold. This rail comes in many different color options and fits twin-size beds. The breathable mesh and stabilizer bar ensure that your little one is safe and comfy so you can sleep better at night. $22 AT AMAZON

Regalo Swing Down Double Sided Bed Rail Guard This double bed rail folds down on both sides for easy sheet changing and story reading. The anchoring strap and gap guard feature make sure your squirmy baby stays put. A long and tall frame bring added security and piece of mind for mama. $38 AT AMAZON

Milliard Foam Bed Bumper If you’re more into the bed bumper rail option, this is your best bet. It slips under the sheet for a safe yet stylish option. The non-slip bottom and firm foam keep your LO from pushing or rolling over the rail. The soft bamboo cover is machine-washable and water-resistant so it will last for years to come. $23 AT AMAZON

KoolDoo Fold Down Toddler Bed Rail With a nautical pattern and sturdy fold-down design, this bed rail is sure to be a hit with your little one. The foam-wrapped frame keeps things soft and the toxin-free fabric keeps your baby free from harmful chemicals. The long and tall rail works on all adult-size beds. $41 AT AMAZON

Regalo Hideaway Bed Rail This genius hideaway design tucks under the mattress when not in use. And with no tools required, the assembly is quick and easy. An anchoring strap and gap guard feature make sure your transitioning kiddo stays put, while the long and tall frame bring added security. $37 AT AMAZON

Munchkin Sleep Toddler Bed Rail Meet the modern, compact bed rail that keeps convenience in mind. Its durable aluminum frame is sturdy in all the right places and the push-button folding hinge tucks away to let kids climb in and out of bed easily. It fits all adult-sized mattresses and looks a lot more sleek than other options. $55 AT AMAZON

The Shrunks Inflatable Kids Bed Rails for Toddlers Perfect for a hotel stay or a trip to Grandma’s house, these inflatable rails make toddler travel a tiny bit easier. They are compatible for any bed size and fit under the sheets with a safety grip strip to keep the rails from sliding. Plus, they’re BPA, phthalate and lead-free. $23 AT AMAZON

ComfyBumpy Toddler Bed Rail This rail is extra long and taller than most to keep your little one secure and snug in their big kid bed. It also works with all bed types (slat, boxspring, and wood) and has a hinged fold-down design. The breathable mesh and sleek frame design blend in with the furniture just right. $70 AT AMAZON

Summer Infant Double Safety Bedrail Looking for a double bed rail? Say hello to this convenient, easy-to-install pick. It fits twin to queen-sized mattresses and platform beds. One side folds down for an easy bedtime routine. $55 AT BUYBUYBABY

ComfyBumpy Toddler Bed Rail Guard This compact rail works with all bed types (slat, boxspring, and wood) and has a hinged fold-down design. The padded, sleek frame and breathable mesh make bedtime comfy and safe. $50 AT AMAZON

