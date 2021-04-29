Amazon

Everyone needs to treat themselves every now and again, and these super fluffy bedroom slippers are exactly the thing you should be treating yourself to. Available in a wide variety of colors and two different styles, the JOINFREE Women’s Bedroom Slippers will make you never want to put on real shoes again. And TBH, there’s really no reason why you can’t wear these as real shoes so don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

The JOINFREE bedroom slippers, available in sizes 5.5 to 12, come in both a thong and slide style (one of which is a criss-cross design), each with plush faux rabbit fur covering both the upper and footbed of the shoe. A quality, flexible rubber sole offers great support and helps these slippers (ironically) stay non-slip. The footbed also has a memory foam lining under the faux fur providing maximum comfort for tired, aching feet.

Plus, Prime users can save 10% off the $20.99 listed price. Mother’s Day is coming up, people. Hint, hint!

“Love these slippers,” one five-star reviewer wrote. They continued, “First pair I have ever purchased that have not stretched out after wearing for over a week now,” adding that the slippers “fit perfectly.” Another five-star customer wrote, “I am very happy with these slippers. I was actually surprised at how comfortable they truly are, and [they are a] good fit. Would definitely recommend them.”

The only hard decision you’ll have to make regarding these slippers is which color to choose. With 16 different options, we dare you not to buy more than just one.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.