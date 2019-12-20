10 Baby Monitors That Give You Sleep (Yawn) and Peace of Mind

Until you actually become a parent, you don’t understand the sick and twisted reality that is desperately wanting your baby to fall asleep and then spending the majority of their sleep time worried about all the things that can go wrong. Since you’re not sleeping with your face up next to the crib every one of those moments (right?), you need a baby monitor to keep an eye and ear on bb. Old school monitors could only clue you into your baby’s sounds via walky-talky technology, but today’s baby monitors do SO much more. They almost give you too much info about your baby— if that’s even possible.

We’re serious. Today’s baby monitors give you great quality audio and video plus they keep watch of baby’s heart rate, oxygen level, and breathing. Some even give you sleep insights so you can get a step ahead of your baby in developing an actual sleep schedule. Impressive? YES.

Even we were impressed when researching the best baby monitors on the market. Now find one that suits you, put it in baby’s room, and get to bed. Let the monitor be the parent since they are so damned great.

Nanit Plus Smart Baby Monitor If you’re looking for a baby monitor that pulls out all the stops, the Nanit will not disappoint. It’s about as high-tech as it gets. In addition to its bird’s eye view of baby with hidden-cord set up, it tracks everything—we’re talking sleep patterns and progress, parents visits, room conditions such as temperature and humidity and more. As if that wasn’t enough, it also provides personalized, scientifically-backed sleep guidance to help your baby (and, inevitably, you) sleep better. Via wi-fi, parents can see and hear their baby in HD live streaming, and even when the app isn’t pulled up they get a simple push notification whenever there’s sounds or movement coming from baby’s crib. $300 AT AMAZON

Angelcare AC527 Baby Breathing Monitor Whether you want to go old-school with the monitor on a table top or new-school with it mounted to the wall, Angelcare let’s you do both—and transmits a super-crisp image of your baby day or night. It has a unique color-coded room temperature display that lets you know if it’s too hot or too cold in your little one’s nursery. Another cool feature parents love is its Breathing Sensor Pad monitor that clues you into your baby’s slightest wriggles on the mattress and sounds an alarm if breathing movement isn’t detected after 20 seconds—if you’re into knowing those slightly obsessive details. $195 AT AMAZON

Arlo Baby Monitor It’s hard to pull off being both smart and cute, especially when it comes to a baby monitor, but the Arlo fits both bills. It looks like a white bunny with gray ears, but it’s really a high-tech video camera that records in super-fine detail and rich color from anywhere in the world. You can talk to your baby through it, whether you’re in the other room or at the office. It has instant smart alerts that let you know when there’s any motion, sound or even poor air quality in your baby’s room. Other fun features: it plays lullabies and can connect with your Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit or Google Assistant. $130 AT AMAZON

Smart Beat Video Baby Monitor Created by a dad whose son was born premature and at high risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, the Smart Beat is a first-of-its-kind baby monitor that can detect a baby’s breathing without wearables. In fact, it’s so precise that you can actually see the depth and duration of every individual breath. For many parents, this is one of the only insights that allows them to truly sleep worry-free. By sight (no electronics in the crib or on baby), Smart Beat analyzes your baby’s sleep in real-time—via both video and audio streaming with a 355-degree panoramic view. $200 AT AMAZON

Motorola MBP36XL Baby Monitor If you depend on your monitor to work from relatively far distances, this is the ideal monitor for you. Its coverage spans an impressive 1,000 feet! Plus, it has all the basic features modern-day parents are looking for: wireless technology, room temperature display, tilt and zoom capabilities, infrared night vision and more. You can also connect up to four cameras to this monitor, making it a great choice for multi-kid families. $122 AT AMAZON

Infant Optics DXR-8 Video Baby Monitor You won’t find any super high-tech bells and whistles with this monitor, but you will score peace of mind—the more than 31,000+ customer reviews giving it 4.5 stars prove that. It’s not of the wall-mounted variety, but it does have an impressive zoom-in lens that lets you see your baby up close and personal. It’s lightweight and portable, ideal for moving it around the house—or for packing on a road trip. $166 AT AMAZON

Owlet Smart Sock + Cam Most moms and dads of preemies are looking for a little extra reassurance that their baby is sleeping soundly and safely. And the Owlet can give them that additional peace of mind with its ability to track heart rate and oxygen levels from anywhere via live-streaming HD video and audio to the Smartphone Owlet App. All you have to do is slip the Smart Sock to your baby’s foot to connect the app to his or her vitals. If levels become too high or too low, parents get a push notification. $399 AT AMAZON

Miku Smart Baby Monitor If you’re looking for a baby monitor with the ability to detect almost everything about your child on a second-to-second basis, Miku might be the one. Like most modern-day monitors, it connects with your smartphone and tracks breathing, sleep patterns and even the conditions of your nursery (so the temp is just right). And for all those security-scared moms and dads out there, you’ll be comforted to know that Miku offers a 256 bit encryption and houses a tamper-resistant Crypto Chip. $330 AT AMAZON

VAVA Baby Monitor This monitor gives you infrared images at night so you can detect every toss and turn. With LED noise indicators, you’ll know when your little one’s having a bad dream and with the external thermostat, you can make sure his room’s not an arctic tundra. It doesn’t connect to your phone, but it has up to 24 hours of battery life so you only have to charge it once a day. $160 AT AMAZON

VTech DM111 Audio Baby Monitor For hands-off parents who recognize that baby’s survived the ice age and lived to tell the tale, this simple, but efficient, baby monitor will do the trick for less than $20. It detects sound with crystal clear transmission up to 1,000 feet away. It has 5 levels of sound indication so you can control how loud you hear your baby cry—or mute her, so you won’t hear a thing. Ignorance is bliss, as they say. $18 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.