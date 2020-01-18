Everyone needs a little break now and then, which is why we can all agree that investing in the best baby play yard for your little is essential for busy parents. For babies still in their newborn stage all the way up till toddlers as old as three, these portable cribs have a lot to offer by way of convenience. Call them what you want, play yards, playpens, or pack ‘n plays, these easy sleep and play solutions can be lifesavers when you need a safe and spacious place for your mini to rest and roll around in when you travel, cook dinner, or if you just need a minute alone in the bathroom. Keep babies securely contained (in a fun way!) in a portable play yard that has all the bells and whistles without costing an arm and a leg.

Look for boxy buys that check all the boxes for each stage of your baby’s life. Remember, to thoroughly read each item’s instructions for height cut-off restrictions, because once they start to climb out, playtime is officially OVER.

Sure, “nobody keeps baby in a corner”, but you can definitely keep them in a range of padded cube-like setups— at least for the first few years.

Roomiest Portable Playard

Joovy New Room2 Portable Playard Sometimes it’s hip to be square, and that’s just one of the many features reviewers love about this sizable buy that’s almost fifty percent larger than most playpens. The clean lines and minimal look will blend in no matter where life takes you. $149 AT AMAZON

Best Multi-Stage Sleeper

Graco Pack 'n Play Playard with Reversible Napper and Diaper Changer, Basisinet Diaper changing, napping station, and toy zone — this multi-stage play pen and sleeper does it all. Reviewers love the interactive overhead toy bar and the long life potential of this station that switches as your mini grows older. Simply lower the mat as they transition to toddler life et viola, you have a safe play space on the go. $98 AT AMAZON

Best Portable Playard

BABYBJORN Travel Crib Light Ahh, if only life could be as simple as setting up this travel crib and play area that pops up in a flash. The built-in base keeps the soft mattress in place and elevated from the floor so your wee one can sleep just as soundly on the go as they do at home. Weighing in at a mere thirteen pounds, this playard and carrying case is compact enough to ride along on planes, trains, and automobiles. $290 AT AMAZON

Best Outdoor Playard

Summer Infant Summer Pop N' Play Ultimate Portable Playard Take the fam out in the fresh air without a care in the world thanks to this pop up portable playard that can pull double duty in and outdoors. Shield sensitive skin under the detachable canopy that offers SPF 50 protection and keep things breezy thanks to the mesh side panels that prevent overheating. Bring her to the beach without freaking out courtesy of a water-resistant canvas base. $70 AT AMAZON

Best Luxury Playard

NUNA SENA Aire Travel Crib Live the high life with a sleek and sophisticated playard that will go with any decor and is a cinch to set up. A quilted mattress pad lets your little relax with an air of luxury and the adjustable base acts similarly as your go-to crib so you can save your back from bending down if your babe is still tiny. $500 AT AMAZON

Best All In One Pack ‘n Play For Infants

Chicco Lullaby Dream Playard She does it all! If you are on the hunt for an all-in-one baby station to get you through the first three months of your baby’s life without having to live in their nursery, then you’ve found it. Sure, you can convert it once your itty bitty becomes a toddler, but between the electronic tool bar, removable plush toys, ambient noise machine, and nightlight (yes, you read that right) the fun stuff will be too much. $250 AT AMAZON

Best Affordable Playpen

Cosco Funsport Play Yard Sometimes you don’t need all the bells and whistles to have a good time out and about and that’s the beauty of this affordable buy. If you are in the market for something that is easy, streamlined, and way better than plopping your baby on the floor then you’re in luck with this pack ‘n play that comes in a variety of fun patterns. $44 AT AMAZON

Best Play Yards For Multiples

Baby Trend Twin Nursery Center If multiples are your reality (our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time) then finding a well-equipped playard is an absolute must. For the same square footage as the other manageable models, this play center comes stocked with all the additions you need to keep them entertained and safe while you try to keep sane. $220 AT AMAZON

Best Easy Set Up Play Pen

4MOMS Breeze GO Playard Push down the center of this simple-to-assemble set and you have yourself a ready-made space. Pull the center ring to break it down in a flash — this type of convenience sells itself. $250 AT AMAZON

Best Pack ‘n Play For Sleeping

Halo Dreamnest Open Air Sleep System Travel Cot Take your kid from playtime to Sleeptown, USA with a soothing rocking motion and airy environment that will work well from the minute you bring them home to later toddler days. Naptime just became a whole lot easier when you’re on the go. $175 AT AMAZON

Now that you’re all squared away with the best rectangular play areas, check out the rest of our best baby gear.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.