The Cult Pan With A 30,000 Waitlist Is Back In Stock — Plus More Perfect Cooking Pans

Our Place/https://fromourplace.com/

More now than ever our kitchens are getting the workout of a lifetime, and we’re feeling the need to get serious about our cookware. Pre babies and big grocery bills, it was the dream of every mama to have a complete colorful set of Le Creuset pots and pans to accent our kitchen decor. Fast forward to reality with fussy babies, hungry partners, and that feeling of Groundhog day as we’re thinking, you want dinner again?! while looking at a mountain of dishes. We need a beautiful pan that gets the job done and safely. Bonus points if it happens to let us slide when we leave the dishes overnight, that is a big bonus.

Enter Our Place’s Always Pan — the one stop shop for every mama’s dream cooking pan, and it’s cute too. According to Our Place, “This do-it-all wonder is designed to replace 8 traditional pieces of cookware. The Always Pan replaces your fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula, and spoon rest.” It’s no wonder it sold out so quickly in February and racked up a mind-blowing 30,000 person waitlist!

Just check out the Our Place Always Pan reviews:

“This pan is EVERYTHING! I went from making pasta in the basket to steaming broccoli in it and then finishing my meal in there. Then I forgot about cleaning it because I’m lazy and the non-stick cleaned up so easily. The sponge they include is incredible, I do all my dishes with it now. Also it looks really cute sitting on my stove all day.”

“Love everything about it! Color is perfect and matches my kitchen! Love how it has a cover, and spoon rest, and it cooks eggs and sautées vegetables perfectly!! I love the steamer basket for making vegetables for my 8-month old son! Great pan I highly recommend. Cleans very easily too!”

“Loving my pan! Clean up is a dream, size is perfect, overall high quality, but what I notice is less fats are needed to complete the cooking of foods! An added plus. Food can continue cooking those last minutes without burning and have no oil left in the pan! Wish they had a small size!!”

We’ve ransacked the internet for truly awesome cookware and this pan is it. Production has kicked into high gear and the Always Pan is finally back in stock (even the most highly coveted Spice color, literally get it while it’s hot!). For those of us who love a tried and true cast iron skillet or want to try an anodized nonstick fry pan we’ve also rounded up our picks for best cooking pans. We see eggs for breakfast in our future!

The Always Pan There are so many reasons to just click “add to cart” for this pretty pink pan including the fact that it looks great on the stove top. If pink isn’t really your thing, it does come in a classic grey and mushroom color as well as a to-die- for sage green. We love the beechwood spatula and integrated spoon rest feature (aka, no sauce flying onto the counter top) and the included steamer insert to name a few. The lightweight aluminum body not only saves our wrists, but also helps to distribute heat evenly no matter the cooktop surface. When staring at a sink full of dishes after making a simple pasta dish is overwhelming, this pan can cut down the clutter by transitioning from broccoli to pasta to sauce and back again. You can then just pop it in the dishwasher. We love a one-pan dinner! $145 AT OUR PLACE

Best Cast Iron Pan

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 10.25" Skillet Who doesn’t love a cast iron pan for high heat cooking? 40,000 (no that’s not an extra 0) Amazon reviewers would agree that this Lodge Seasoned Skillet Pan is THE cast iron pan for cooking. This budget- friendly and long- lasting cast iron can sear steak like no other, but being pre-seasoned, this pan saves a step in getting dinner on the table. It’s perfect for induction cooktops, campfire cookouts, and pretty much anywhere except the microwave for high heat retention. For ensuring a cast iron pan can be passed down to our LOs and their LOs (after all they just get better with time!) make sure to hand wash it without soap and dry immediately. Once dry, rub a light spreading of vegetable oil on the surface while the pan is still warm. One reviewer had this fantastic tip to share: “We made sure the pan was clean, then covered it with a thin layer of (vegetable) oil. We put it in the oven as preheated it until 475 degrees. Once it came to temperature, we turned it off and just let the pan sit in there until it cooled. The goal is to ‘burn off’ the oil, so bring it past the smoking point until it gets dry and hard on the pan. That’s what makes it coat well. We did this 3 or 4 times, but the more you use it, the better nonstick surface you’ll have.” $13.69 AT AMAZON

Best Enameled Cast Iron Pan

Le Creuset LS2024-262 Signature Iron Handle Skillet, 10-1/4-Inch Le Creuset is still queen in the cookware circuit for producing products with both beauty and quality. The company has been making their pots and pans in individually cast sand molds by French artisans for nearly 100 years. Aside from the enormous selection of bright, fun colors, the variety of cookware choices is quite overwhelming. We suggest investing in an enameled cast-iron pan like the Signature Iron Handle Skillet, which has superior heat retention to a regular old cast iron, but is meant for cooking at medium heat. According to Le Creuset, “The Satin Black enamel has been specially designed for higher surface temperature cooking, which is not the same as simply using a piece on a high heat. Higher surface temperatures can be achieved by allowing any piece to heat thoroughly on a medium setting. Satin Black enamel will keep its good looks and allow a patina to build on its surface with continued use.” Meaning, this pan does not need to be seasoned like a basic cast iron pan, and it’s dishwasher safe! $102.29 AT AMAZON

Best Ceramic Non Stick Pan

Caraway Sauté Pan Think of this as the cute cousin of The Always Pan. Caraway’s entire line of nonstick ceramic cookware adds a pop of color to the kitchen (we love the sage and navy options!) while keeping clean up simple. Free of all harmful chemicals and toxic materials, this pan isn’t just good for you, it’s good for the environment, too. Caraway’s Saute Pan releases 60% less CO2 during production than traditional non-stick coated pans do. Designed for cooking on all stovetop surfaces and oven safe up to 550° this pan also comes with a 30 day trial period and free shipping. One mama reviewer notes, “I absolutely love my Caraway cookware set! Cooking has become more enjoyable and clean up is a breeze. I would highly recommend them. If you don’t have a set you surely are missing out. Most importantly, Caraway has made cookware to be Eco friendly and nontoxic which is a win win when it comes to healthy cooking for my family.” $135 AT CARAWAY

Best Anodized Nonstick Pan

All-Clad Anodized Nonstick 8 and 10-Inch Fry Pan 2-Piece Cookware Set If you’re thinking “What the hell is anodized cookware?” we’re right there with you! All-Clad’s two piece Anodized Fry Pan Nonstick Cookware set is a masterpiece of modern technology. All-Clad is known for long lasting, high quality cookware, and these fry pans are no exception to the rule, but with the added benefit of being nonstick. Anodized pots and pans are engineered to take soft aluminum and make it twice as hard as stainless steel. The three layers on top have a PFOA- free nonstick coating, which makes it easy to clean and healthier to cook with because it requires little to no oil. One reviewer shared, “These are the best non-stick pans I’ve ever used. Heavy pans with high sides so you can flip veggies while sauteing. Easy to clean. For years I’ve been buying throw away non stick skillets and replacing them yearly. Won’t have to do that anymore.” Absolutely perfect for everything from fried eggs to seafood! $59.99 AT AMAZON

Best Stainless Steel Fry Pan

All-Clad 4114 Stainless Steel Fry Pan A favorite of almost every restaurant chef and serious home cook, stainless steel cookery is a must- have for a kitchen fry pan. Stainless steel pans, like this All-Clad frying pan are able to cook at higher temperatures than traditional nonstick pans, (this one is rated oven and broiler safe up to 600°). Plus, they’re virtually indestructible, which means the initial investment will truly pay off over a lifetime. All-Clad is so sure of this they’re willing to bet a lifetime warranty on it! All-Clad notes, “The fry pan features a flat bottom and flared sides that make tossing foods effortless and allow for easy turning with a spatula. The All-Clad frying pan is great for cooking at higher heat with oils to develop foods with full rich flavor, color, and crisp texture. Even more, its stainless-steel interior with a starburst finish offers natural stick resistance, letting you know when food is ready to release.” We could all use a little smart cookware in our lives these days! $205.00 AT AMAZON

Best Carbon Steel Skillet

Lodge 12 Inch Seasoned Carbon Steel Skillet A carbon steel skillet is built tough like a stainless steel pan, but heats up quickly and can maintain very low and very high temperatures making this Lodge Seasoned Skillet a valuable kitchen piece. One of the best features of a carbon steel pan is the incredibly smooth surface. Who cares, right? Wrong! When the surface of our cookware is super smooth, it allows for nearly perfect searing of anything from meat to fish and evenly cooked vegetables. We love the angled handle design of this pan because it allows for a comfortable grip when flipping food, but it can still fit inside the oven if needed. One reviewer shared, “Having recently become aware of this type of product and the claims about how wonderful they were to cook on I took the plunge and bought this skillet. Having had Lodge products purchased for me in the past and loving them all I jumped at buying another one of their products. Overall, if you’re willing to put the work in this pan is fantastic and will give professional sears and browning on all of your foods.” $39.90 AT AMAZON

Best Nonstick Frying Pan Set

Farberware Glide Nonstick 9.25 Inch and 11.25 Inch Frying Pan Set Faberware has a century- long history of manufacturing tin and copper cookware, yet has managed to evolve with the times to meet the needs of us busy 21st century mamas. The Glide Nonstick Fry Pan Set is designed with CopperSlide technology, which creates a copper ceramic non stick fry pan surface for easy food release and cleanup (it can even go in the dishwasher!). The trick to maintaining all nonstick cookware is to use it for cooking no higher than a medium heat. One busy mama shared how easy her clean up is. “These two pans have been great to cook with. There is even heat for cooking everything, and they heat up quickly on medium temps. After I am done, all I’ve been having to do is a quick swipe with a paper towel and it looks clean as can be! No need to diminish these pans quickly by putting them through soap for every use. Swipe and done, ready to use for the next meal.” $39.99 AT AMAZON

Now that there’s more room in the cabinets without the extra pots and pans, check out all of our other mom approved home and kitchen gear for getting dinner on the table.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.