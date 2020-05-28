Bath towels are one of those things that you use every day and don’t think much about. But a set of good, high-quality (and matching) towels can make your bathroom look organized and feel so much more like a grown up space. After all, there are kid/pool/beach towels and there are grown-up only towels. Grown-ups share enough with the kids. Having a nice, soft, stain-free towel waiting for you after a quick shower or soak in the tub — if you find time to sneak one in — can give you a little spa-like luxury right at home.

These days, keeping up with your family’s never ending bath times, hand washings, hair dryings, and laundry likely means an extra set will come in handy, as well. The best bath towels for you are a matter of personal preference. Do you like to be wrapped in a giant cloud of softness (think bath sheet instead of standard size towel), or do you prefer something lightweight and quick drying because your kids can’t stay still for more than a few minutes?

Whether it’s time to swap out your worn, faded towels or you’ve been looking to try something more plushy, here are eight of the best bath towels you can buy to keep in your very own bathroom. It’s the small things, right?

AmazonBasics 6-Piece Fade-Resistant Bath Towel Set The AmazonBasics towel set gives you a great bang for your buck. With more than 14,000 reviews, we’ll trust these for the grown up bathroom and maybe even the kids! The six-piece set includes two bath towels (54” x 30”), two hand towels (26” x 16”), and two washcloths (12” x 12”). The lightweight towels are made with 100 percent cotton and are fade- and tear-resistant. If you’re looking to stock up on basic towels, these are a great option. They also come in a variety of different colors like teal, grey and crimson. One guy reviewer said, “What I like best about these towels is how big they are. I’m six foot and this towel is a bit longer than I am tall, and maybe 4 inches wider than any other towels I have.” $21 AT AMAZON

Ariv Collection Premium Bamboo Cotton Bath Towels These Ariv Collection towels are woven with a blend of 30 percent bamboo and 70 percent cotton to be soft, durable, quick drying, and absorbent. Bamboo is lightweight, antibacterial, anti-fungal, odor resistant, and mildew resistant, making it a great towel fabric. The hems have double-stitched seams for durability. The set includes four bath towels that are 30” x 52” and come in white or grey. One reviewer said, “Great product at a great value! At first I was a bit skeptical since you are unable to find bamboo towels at this price needless to say 4 of this size. But I am so happy with my purchase! Not only do they come beautifully presented its a great product! They are very well made, even have satin detailing. I am very satisfied with the towels. They are a great size! I am blown away on how inexpensive they are. Definitely recommend these towels!” $30 AT AMAZON

Boll and Branch Plush Bath Sheet If you’re looking for an oversized bath towel, try a bath sheet. The Boll and Branch bath sheet is thick, measures 36” x 70”, and comes in six different neutral colors, including white, natural, blue, and gray. They’re also ethically made with 100 percent fair-trade and GOTS certified organic cotton, so they’re comfy for you and good for the environment as well. All of the Boll and Branch products are made with organic cotton and farming, which uses 90 percent less water than conventional farming. The towels are also free of pesticides, formaldehyde, and harsh chemicals. One reviewer said, “These bath sheets (we bought 2) are great! We had previous bath sheets from another manufacturer that were wearing out. The difference in the Boll & Branch bath sheets was immediate. They were a bit larger and so dense with cotton material. The weight alone of the sheets is obvious. But best of all, they are soft, comfortable, and quite absorbent.” $55 AT BOLL AND BRANCH

Parachute Waffle Towels For something that’s more lightweight, these Parachute waffle towels are soft without the extra heft. They’re also absorbent and quick-drying, which is useful if you’re a frequent bather or hand-washer or just hate dealing with damp towels all the time. They’re made with 100 percent long-staple Turkish cotton and have a honeycomb weave and ¼ inch self hem for a clean, sleek look. The waffle towels come in basic colors that can match any bathroom (white, grey, and charcoal) and have no synthetic dyes. You can get them in both bath (56” x 30”) and hand (30” x 20”) towel sizes, or opt for a towel set that includes two of each. One happy reviewer said, “I’m so happy with my new waffle towels. I wanted something quick drying but still luxe, and these tick all the boxes. They’re also gorgeous and have brightened up my bathroom!” $39 AT PARACHUTE

Pinzon 6 Piece Blended Egyptian Cotton Bath Towel Set These medium-weight towels are made with Egyptian cotton to be soft and absorbent. The six-piece set comes with two bath towels (30” x 56”), two hand towels (18” x 30”), and two washcloths (13” x 13”). There are a range of colors available, so you can grab a set for every bathroom or even day of the week (we’re joking). Says one reviewer, “I bought several sets of towels in all price ranges to try out in my new bathroom. These were the best. They are thick, but not too thick (I don’t like overly thick towels) and they are very absorbent. They are also very pretty. I got the grey and they look like the picture, except the picture doesn’t do them justice. I used them after washing them once and I was pleasantly surprised. There was VERY little lint in the lint trap of my dryer and no lint on me when I used the bath towel for the first time. Really…no lint!! I almost never write reviews (although I rely on them a lot), but I had to write one on these towels. It’s really hard to buy towels online because until you wash them, you don’t really know what you’re getting. These are a winner. I have already ordered more.” $25 AT AMAZON

Chakir Turkish Linens Luxury Hotel & Spa Turkish Bath Towels These fluffy bath towels are made from 100 percent ring-spun Turkish cotton, which can become softer with each wash. They come in a number of colors, including white, plum, gray, and navy. The towels are also free of harmful chemicals and the set includes four bath towels that are 27” x 54.” One reviewer said, “These are great, great towels. We needed to replace some towels and agonized about what to get. The ones that we were replacing we purchased at an upscale score, but they did not last. We looked at the reviews and, of course, they are mixed. But, I can tell you, from our experience, that these are great, great towels. They feel like towels from a posh hotel, they have worn well, looking as good now as the day we bought them, and they are soft and thick, just as advertised. You can’t beat them or the price. Buy with confidence!!” $43 AT AMAZON

Utopia Towels Cotton Towel Set With over 11,000 reviews, the Utopia towel set has clearly been added to a lot of shopping carts. This eight-piece set comes with enough towels to stock your entire bathroom — two bath towels (27” x 54”), two hand towels (16” x 28”), and four washclothes (12” x 12”). They’re made with 100 percent ring-spun cotton to be both soft and durable, and they come in six different colors such as white, gray, plum, and beige. Says one reviewer, “This 8 piece towel set is a great bang for your buck. I really thought these towels would be just ok for this price point, but once I received them, I was amazed at the softness of these towels. Really feels like I’m drying off with feathers joined together. Love the way these towels feel on my body. Wash cloths are big enough also to bathe with without having to add more soap to it. These bath towels are huge. You can easily wrap the bath towels around your waist easily with room to spare. No color fading has occurred as of yet with about 10 washes through the washer/dryer. Maintained it’s softness and stills feels great to the touch. They look very luxurious and no loose threads at the seams. The quality and price point of these towels are amazing. I will be buying more in the future.” $30 AT AMAZON

Brooklinen Super-Plush Bath Towels Brooklinen makes a number of home essentials, including three different types of bath towels. The super-plush bath towels are the plushest ones they offer and the best-selling, made with 100 percent Turkish cotton. They’re soft, absorbent, and extra thick to provide a cozy wrap as soon as you step out of the shower or bath. The towels measure 30” x 58” (so they are really more bath sheets than towels) and come in six different colors (white, black, and different shades of gray). The set comes with two towels but if you want more, there’s also a bath towel set that includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and a bath mat. One “pleasantly surprised” reviewer said, “I’ve never spent this much on towels before; I usually scour places like Marshall’s or TJ Maxx for cheap, brand name towels. However, I have NEVER had towels so plush, luxurious & soft. I bought one set and a robe, and immediately upon receiving (with very fast shipping), I ordered 2 more sets! Love love love, no better feeling than a perfect soft fluffy towel after a bath. Will definitely repurchase.” $69 AT BROOKLINEN

