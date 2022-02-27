The Best Detergent For Cloth Diapers That Fight Even The Stinkiest Baby Laundry

Amazon

As the pandemic continues to cause shortages and price hikes for disposable diapers, many families are turning to cloth diapers as an alternative. While the initial cost of entry is higher in order to purchase a large supply of diapers and other necessities, going the cloth diaper route can save families hundreds of dollars over time. Fabric diapers are usually gentler on a baby’s sensitive skin, plus all those bright colors and fun patterns are super cute. They’re also better for the environment because that means fewer disposable diapers filling up landfills. (Did you know it takes 500 years for a single-use diaper to decompose? Yikes.) Of course, to make cloth diapers work for you, you need one of the best detergents for cloth diapers in your arsenal.

How often do you wash cloth diapers?

Cloth diapering isn’t all wine and roses, especially the reeking smell of a load of soiled diapers ready for the laundry. You don’t want to go more than two days, three days tops, between laundering to avoid stains setting and ammonia buildup. And the fabric in cloth diapers isn’t as moisture-wicking as disposables, so expect more frequent diaper changes, at least during a baby’s first few months of life.

How to choose the best cloth diaper?

A good cloth diaper detergent has to be strong enough to fight the worst diaper explosions while gentle enough for a baby’s sensitive skin. “If a detergent works well for your clothing and does not contain fabric softeners, it will likely work for your diapers,” says Maria Mitchell, cloth diapering mom and founder of the blog, Change-Diapers.com. “Treat them like you would a heavily soiled load of laundry.”

There are a few things to watch out for when shopping for a cloth diaper detergent. Steer clear of brighteners or fabric softeners that reduce a diaper’s ability to absorb moisture. It’s also best to avoid detergents with ingredients that are potentially harmful like parabens, phosphates, and formaldehyde.

Here are some of the best detergents for cloth diapers, including natural detergents and the top detergents for hard water, that will make doing laundry and cleaning up after your baby a little easier.

Best Detergents for Cloth Diapers

Babyganics Laundry Detergent It wouldn’t be a complete list without the ever-popular Babyganics laundry detergent. A trusted brand for years, Babyganics is formulated with almost entirely plant-derived ingredients and contains no brighteners, sulfates, dyes, or synthetic fragrances. A little goes a long way, too — which is a bonus because, let’s face it, with a baby you’re doing A LOT of laundry. Reviewers share that Babyganics detergent also works well on stains, spit-ups, and other kid slop. One Amazon reviewer reported, “I use this for my babies cloth diapers and it works perfectly, smells good and takes most stains out.” $14.99 AT AMAZON

Bambino Mio Miofresh Laundry Detergent, 6-Pack Finding the perfect detergent to clean cloth diapers can be tough. It needs to be strong enough to remove all the nastiness while being gentle enough for a baby’s sensitive skin. Bambino Mio gets it done, with brightener- and enzyme-free powder that cleans and deodorizes diapers without lingering residues. Reviewers also love the detergent because they say their cloth diapers retain their absorbency and don’t fade. Amazon reviewer J. Rosenberg noted, “Now that he’s eating solids and it smells like something died in his pants, getting the diapers REALLY clean is essential to my sanity. This product does it.” $45.00 AT AMAZON

The Laundress Baby Detergent, 2-Pack The Laundress founders couldn’t find a gentle detergent they could trust with their designer duds, so they created their own. If it’s good for Chanel, it’s good for Junior’s nappies. Just like its Signature detergent, the Baby version is made from plant-based ingredients and gentle on baby and toddler skin. Even better, it’s allergen and phosphate-free. While the price might cause some initial sticker shock, keep in mind that you get two highly concentrated bottles with the order, with each bottle promising up to 64 washes. Reviewers especially love its yummy scent of vanilla, musk, lavender, and sandalwood. $71.00 AT AMAZON

Best Natural Detergent for Cloth Diapers

Nellie's Non-Toxic Detergent Plant-based Nellie’s Natural Detergent gets high marks from reviewers for making their little one’s cloth diapers fresh and odor-free. The powder is free of optical brighteners and fragrance. Nellie’s powder also dissolves completely in each load so there’s no icky residue on diapers or inside the washing machine. One Amazon reviewer, and self-proclaimed “cloth diapering mama,” proclaimed, “1) It cleans the diapers really well. I haven’t had smell issues (hallelujah). 2) It’s one of the approved detergents, and with good reason. It’s been really gentle on the fabric. (Also great, gotta make the investment in bumgenius and fuzzybuns last!) 3)It lasts FOREVER! Seriously, just one container lasted about a year for me.” $20.99 AT AMAZON

Seventh Generation Detergent Are you looking for something that’s tough on cloth diaper smells and stains yet easy on the planet? Seventh Generation’s triple-enzyme formula cleans and deodorizes smelly diapers while maintaining their absorbency, thanks to the artificial brightener- and fragrance-free formula. The long-lasting, concentrated detergent is also EPA Safer Choice certified, which means it’s been evaluated by EPA scientists and recognized for using ingredients proven to be safer for people and the environment. One Amazon reviewer noted, “Switched to this Seventh Generation, scent-free detergent after finding its completely non-toxic and even safe to use for newborn’s clothing as well! So many of my friends use it and love it too. Price is good! It cleans just as well as any other laundry detergent! Smells and stains are removed from soiled clothing. I’m well pleased!” $13.99 AT AMAZON

Best Detergent for Cloth Diapers in Hard Water

Charlie's Soap Laundry Detergent Hard water can be hard on clothes washing. Deposits of calcium, magnesium, and other minerals can do a number on cloth diapers and can limit a detergent’s ability to remove stains and odors. If you’re one of the millions of U.S. households that have hard water, you’ll need a laundry detergent that minimizes its effects. Charlie’s Laundry Powder contains sodium bicarbonate, a natural water softener, to keep clothes residue-free. For best results, wash cloth diapers in warm water (heated water means more chemical reactions and fewer mineral deposits), though check your cloth diapers’ care instructions first. Charlie’s highly rated formula is free of brighteners, perfumes, and fillers, and has earned a near-perfect Amazon rating after thousands of reviews. One fan raved, “Great natural alternative to other detergents. Bought it for cloth diapers only – and now I use it for all loads and all clothes. A small scoop goes a long way and it’s a huge bag. Definitely worth the price.” $12.99 AT AMAZON

Rockin' Green Hard Rock Detergent Rockin Green Hard Rock is specially formulated to combat hard water and get the stains and stink out of cloth diapers — all while being gentle on a baby’s or toddler’s skin. The concentrated detergent is plant-based and vegan, and free of fragrance, parabens, and phosphates. Amazon reviewers are particularly happy with its ammonia removing capabilities and that it works well with everything from cloth diapers to soiled work clothes. Says reviewer Jeremy, “We’ve used the Rocking Green Hard Rock since she (daughter) was born for her cloth diapers, and any other baby messes (vomit, food, etc.). Everything is perfect every time, even as her diet has changed.” $21.99 AT AMAZON

