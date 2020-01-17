If your parenting style is best described as “granola” or “hippie”, ie: you buy only organics, you want only the best for bb and for the environment, then cloth diapering might just be for you.

We know what you’re thinking — regular, single-use diapering is hard enough already (and it is!). Any diaper can get soaked through, poo can fly out the back in all directions, and even worse, they can explode in the pool. Why would anyone want to throw cloth diapers into the mix and make it even worse? Well, it’s certainly not for everyone (especially if you hate-hate-hate cleaning up sh*t), but if you’re not totally squeamish and truly care about the future of our planet, cloth diapering can be a great alternative.

In fact, it’s becoming more and more popular. Don’t get us wrong, roughly 10 percent of families are opting for washable, reusable cloth diapers over their indestructible, never-biodegrading counterparts. But still— the more Greta Thunberg educates each of us about climate change, and the more we learn about what we can do personally to help the planet, millennial families are cozying up to cloth diapers (plug your nose).

Are you game? If you are, get ready, because this isn’t for the faint of heart. Truth be told, it’s really not that f***ing difficult, either. We’ve got the 15 best mom approved cloth diapers for 2020.

Best Cloth Diaper For Newborn Babies

Blueberry Organic Newborn Simplex All in One Cloth Diapers Perfect for newborns, this all-in-one cloth diaper features an umbilical cord snap-down panel, which prevents the diaper from getting in baby’s way or causing irritation. No parent wants an irritated baby! $19 AT AMAZON

Best Cloth Diaper For Toddlers

Best Bottom Cloth Diaper Shell-Snap, Mermaid Tail One size fits all with this Best Bottoms Cloth Diaper — from eight pounds to 35 pounds. It’s also got front snaps so you can customize the fit *plus* a double waterproof protection layer to prevent leaks. $19 AT AMAZON

Best Cloth Diaper For Overnights

Simple Being Reusable Cloth Diapers With Double Gusset Got a heavy wetter? Then this is for sure the diaper for your little one because it doesn’t take any crap. It’s anti-leak, thanks to thick gusset features in the inner leg, so the diaper fits snug and keeps all those undesirables inside. $39 AT AMAZON

Ecoable Fitted Cloth Diaper: Overnight Diaper with 2 Cotton Hemp Inserts Nothing is as sh*tty as realizing your baby’s diaper exploded in the middle of the night. The hemp cotton cloth diaper provides a great nighttime solution as it’s super absorbent and catches all of baby’s pee (and poop). The wet won’t wake up baby and you can stay sleeping through the night, mama. $33 AT AMAZON

Best Cloth Diaper For Potty Training

Ecoposh OBV Training Pants Ecoposh Training Pants are a BFD. They’re almost always sold out on Amazon because parents (and toddlers!) love them so much. Made with organic bamboo velour, these training pants pull-up and are super absorbent— you know, because #AccidentsHappen). $15 AT KANGACARE

Best Splurge Cloth Diaper

Charlie Banana 2-in-1 Six-Piece Reusable Diapers, Unisex Pastel These cloth diapers may hold sh*t but there’s no added sh*t in them. No fragrances, no chlorine, no chemicals, no additives. It’s nothing but good stuff in here and best of all, that outer layer made of fleece is hypoallergenic and stain-free. These diapers can withstand anything — even #3! $146 AT AMAZON

Best Bang For Your Buck Cloth Diaper

Kawaii Baby Good Night Heavy Wetter One Size Pocket Cloth Diaper 8-Pack At $36 for an 8 pack, the Kawaii Baby Good Night Heavy Wetter Cloth Diaper is a steal. It’s perfect for babies who don’t usually wake up dry and best of all, it doesn’t break your bank account. $36 AT AMAZON

Best All-In-One Cloth Diaper

Thirsties Natural All-in-One Snap Cloth Diaper Collection Another affordable option, why not get a whole cloth diaper set for $98? Thirsties are outfitted with adorable nature-inspired prints and feature elastic around the legs to ensure a tight AF fit. You know, you don’t want any leakage. $98 AT TARGET

Best Pocket Cloth Diaper

bumGenius Original One-Size Pocket-Style Cloth Diaper 5.0 Pocket diapers come with an attached stay-dry lining and waterproof cover. This one from bumGenius fills all the requirements of a go-to cloth diaper. When your baby soils the diaper, you simply remove the insert and the cover and wash both. This one also wicks moisture away from baby’s skin, so you don’t have to worry about it causing a rash. $25 AT AMAZON

Best Pre-Folded Cloth Diaper

OsoCozy - Prefolded Unbleached Cloth Diapers If you care what goes on your baby’s skin, then OsoCozy’s Unbleached Diapers may be the cloth diapers for you. Made from pure, 100% unbleached Indian cotton in a lint-free gauze weave, these pre-folded diapers are certainly the comfiest around. $13 AT AMAZON

Best Cloth Diaper For Swimming

Storeofbaby Reusable Baby Swim Diaper This waterproof outerlayer is made of 100% polyester, so you know it’s designed to, um, “hold solids.” Yep, even in the water. The colors and patterns are oh so cute, too. $10 AT AMAZON

Best Cloth Diaper Overall

GroVia Newborn AIO Cloth Baby Diaper GroVia is a popular cloth diaper brand that’s sold out 99.9% of the time. It’s very high-quality, as it’s made from a quick-dry hemp, cotton, and fleece blend. It’s soft AF on baby’s skin and gentle on you as you navigate through this cloth diapering journey. $17 AT AMAZON

Check out the best diaper rash creams to pair with cloth diapers and our top picks for all the best baby gear.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.