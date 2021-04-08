Your Guide To The Best Diaper Bags — Cute, Functional, & No Kiddie Print In Sight

Fawn Designs / Amazon

If there’s one thing you truly need with a new baby or a collective of toddlers, it’s a diaper bag to keep you (and all that kid stuff) organized. Usually will all these kiddos running around you realize the inevitable: When you become a mom, you start dressing the part. Babies are prone to spills, squirts, leaks, and dribbles, which means pricey jeans and white tees are probably out of the question. Toddlers are fascinated with pulling and tugging, making the bob haircut your new BFF. This isn’t all to say dressing for success as a new mama has to be so blasé, though. You just have to channel your individual style in unique and clever ways, and one of the best accessories to start with is a stylish diaper bag. You will be carrying this thing every-single-day and we mean for like, years.

Now, you might be wondering if stylish diaper bags actually exist. And to answer your question, yes, they do! And no, we aren’t alluding to purses that are big enough to stuff your child’s sh*t in (although that’s always an option). Designers realize moms are so much more than their diaper-changing duties; they’re heads of households, businesswomen, corporate bosses, writers, teachers, and more. As a result, your diaper bag should suit both your baby’s needs and your lifestyle.

Here are our favorite diaper bags that don’t sacrifice fashion for function. And we know you don’t have to spend a lot here, but if you’re thinking of this as a cost-per-wear investment item, we’ve given you some good choices for the fancy bags, too. From cool diaper bags for dads to chic and stylish designer diaper bags that mom will love — these diaper bag options will have a place in your wardrobe long past the diaper years. The best part? They’re all very cleverly made to make things easier for parents on the go. Did you even know diaper bags could come with stroller clips, tissue dispensers, or diaper changing stations? #mindblown

Best Diaper Bags

Pomelo Best Diaper Bag Tote With padded straps, deep compartments, and insulated pockets, this chic tote is so much more than just a diaper bag—and the price is hard to beat. A bonus? It comes with two huge external pockets so you won’t have to shell out for other accessories, and it’s super lightweight weighing just over two pounds. With all the things we need to put in there, we’ll take all the help we can get! Whether you’re headed to the park, daycare, or out for a picnic, rest assured you’ll have room in this spacious pack for everything you need, from extra bottles (in two insulated pockets!) to a change of clothes to an actual book for you to catch up on some reading while LO snoozes. $39.99 AT AMAZON

RUVALINO Large Diaper Tote Perfectly practical, this multifunction carryall is ideal if you’re looking for a utilitarian tote that can handle a full day on the (parenting) job. With insulated pockets, clips to attach to your stroller (why don’t all bags have this?), and a back zippered slot for your tech and keys, it’s a super sturdy pick if you want something hardworking. This tote travels well, too, with a dedicated strap for attaching to your roll-on suitcase. We also love that it can be carried as a crossbody or via the hand straps. Did we mention it’s roomy? “This diaper bag is huge inside but not bulky!” raved on Amazon reviewer. “I can fit everything I need for 2 babies under the age of 2 AND I can fit my wallet and keys on the side pocket so I don’t have to carry a purse. It clips on my stroller and I can also wear it crossbody and it’s not awkward like some larger bags this size are. It’s easy to wipe down and great quality. I can use this as a carry on bag for trips when my kids get old enough where I don’t need to carry a diaper bag anymore. The included changing pad is great!” $31.99 AT AMAZON

SoHo Designs Grand Central Station Diaper Bag You can’t go wrong picking up SoHo Designs’ Grand Central Station Diaper Bag. After all, neutral color schemes are timeless and will bode well with every piece of clothing you own. Plus, beyond the accessory’s aesthetic, this stylish diaper bag is so well furnished, your living space looks bare in comparison. The seven-item diaper bag set covers all the essentials. It includes a matching personal purse, changing pad, organizer and accessories bags, an insulated bottle bag, as well as stroller straps for easy shoulder-to-stroller conversion. What’s more, there’ll be no use crying over spilled formula, Mom; the multilayered fabrics are waterproof and stain-resistant, making it basically life-proof. It’s also stylish enough to be considered a trendy handbag. When baby gets older, you can still use the bag. “I actually bought this to use as a “teacher” bag and it works perfectly! All the pockets on the inside are fantastic and hold things like my sticky notes, wallet, sunglasses, and other odds and ends. It’s big enough to fit my laptop, notebooks, pencil bag, agenda, and more,” said Caroline. $36.99 AT AMAZON

Petunia Pickle Bottom Pivot Pack Is there a cooler than the Petunia Pickle Bottom? Get a giggle at the name all you want, but this is baby is all the rage in our mommy groups. Designed cleverly for parents on the go, this unfussy daypack can be worn as a tote or backpack. It has extremely well-placed and decently sized pockets on the sides, front, bottom (!!), back, and all over the inside. This color palette is perfect for spring and is having a real moment with the fashion set, so you can swap out the diapers and toys for your wallet and makeup bag and be ready for a grown-ups’ night out. (Remember those?) $158 AT MAISONETTE

mommore Breast Pump & Diaper Tote Bag Okay parents, ready for a bag that has nearly everything? From insulated pockets and a laptop sleeve, to a special breast pump pocket and staging mat. It’s stylish, durable and something even guys wouldn’t mind carrying. “THIS BAG FEELS VERY HIGH QUALITY. The materials are water proof so when you spill milk it wipes right off,” said one enthusiastic mama. “This bag has exceeded all of my expectations! It is the perfect size and has so many great features…” $39.99 AT AMAZON

Leather Diaper Bag By Miss Fong If you hate the idea of buying a bag to use just for an express purpose before you need to ditch it, enter Leather Diaper Bag By Miss Fong. This classic tote fits snugly in the cozy camp of Non-Diaper Bag Diaper Bags, and makes it a great choice for minimalist mamas and papas out there who want a catchall that can live its life well beyond the baby years. Made from a super durable leather and waterproof nylon, this pack won’t rip, tear, or get wet. And you’ll feel good on the sustainability front knowing you’ll carry it for YEARS to come. It will even work on your next weekend getaway sans baby— when you’re lucky enough to have one. $57.99 AT AMAZON

JuJuBe B.F.F Multi-Functional Convertible Diaper Bag Patterns, on patterns, on patterns — oh my! JuJuBe knows Moms don’t have time to be disorganized. No matter what messy, sticky, or stinky situation they find themselves in, mamas need a diaper bag that can multitask. That’s where the B.F.F. Multi-Functional Convertible Diaper Bag comes in. The JuJuBe B.F.F was literally designed to be just that — your BFF. Under any circumstance, this stylish diaper bag has got your back, and not just because it’s hanging from it. When you combine its seven interior pockets, on top of its many exterior compartments, the fact that it’s entirely machine washable, and with these messy ones, there will be days where everything needs to be washed. This amazing bag also features a freakin’ crumb drainer, it makes Mary Poppins’ magic bag look mediocre. What’s more, the bag can be worn over-the-shoulder, as a backpack, or handbag. So sport it in a way that makes you feel comfortable. $149.99 AT AMAZON

Unisex Diaper Bags

Dikaslon Diaper Bag Tote It’s hard to beat this spacious, modern diaper tote that comes kitted out with a pacifier case, changing pad, and plenty of pockets—all for the low, low price of $40. At the top, it opens wide so you can get a clear view of the 800 things you’ve stuffed inside without losing your marbles. Did we mention there’s a spot for wet stuff and room for three bottles? We also love the streamlined look and the waterproof fabric. “I love this bag! I will be recommending it to all my mom friends and to the cloth diapering mom group!” said one happy Mama. ” I love the sleek look of this bag and it has so much space! I fit everything we need with tons of extra room for more. I LOVE that it includes a pacifier holder on the outside of the bag so we don’t have to dig everywhere for it nor worry about it being dirty.” $39.98 AT AMAZON

Sable Diaper Bag Backpack Black and white is a classic look all its own. Add stripes to the aesthetic, and Sable’s Diaper Bag Backpack has mommy-chic written all over it. This stylish diaper bag was designed for mamas who need a lot of pockets to store dirty diapers, a lip balm, baby’s favorite toy, and all the other random crap kids accumulate. Have you ever been out and about with no trash can in sight and then all of a sudden, your child picks that moment to create the stinkiest diaper imaginable to the point where you question your own cooking abilities? Speaking of stinky diapers, Sable has a compartment just for odorous compost. There’s also a side tissue pocket that makes it easy to grab a few sheets in case of a messy child. The bag also features insulated compartments, to keep bottles cool or warm, and its adjustable strap customizes the accessory for comfortable wear. $37.99 AT AMAZON

Skip Hop Messenger Diaper Bag with Matching Changing Pad You asked and Skip Hop answered with the updated Duo Signature that carries a drove of new features to make momming even easier. The zip-top closure will keep all of your belongings safe and secure while your diaper bag bumps across the backseat while driving. The added tote handles give you more carrying versatility and the easy access tech pocket will keep you from having to search for your phone. They’ve added more storage to the front panel giving you a total of 16 pockets including two mesh side pockets for bottles, a front zip pocket, and easy access pocket. The bag comes with a machine washable cushioned changing pad, too. One reviewer said, “I am a third-time mom. I wanted a diaper bag that was stylish but didn’t scream baby. I also wanted one that I could carry crossbody since I have 3 children… I LOVE this bag. I will actually be sad when my children are out of diaper bag age and I no longer get to carry it.” $94.69 AT AMAZON

Best Small Diaper Bag

Itzy Ritzy Crossbody Diaper Bag Pretty, or pretty damn genius? As from the double-sectioned, 6 pocket, total normal purse look-a-like aspect the Itzy Ritzy Crossbody Diaper Bag is adorable, affordable, and durable. Doesn’t that cover all the basics of what you want in a diaper bag? When you don’t need (or want) to lug around a huge diaper bag, this little guy is your go-to. Another great thing about this design is that when the bag is filled, it still doesn’t present bulky. This stylish diaper bag also comes in a variety of colors, like pink, taupe, and black/white tweed (very classy, mama!). $73.90 AT AMAZON

Designer Diaper Bags

Fawn Design The Original Diaper Bag Fashion savvy mamas can’t pass up a hot bag in an equally hot color. This diaper bag from Fawn Design puts fashion first. Don’t be fooled, this bag still has plenty of room for all of your baby needs including 12 pockets to hold everything from bottles and pacifiers to diapers, wipes and extra bibs. Made from premium matte vegan leather and brushed gold hardware and zippers, the bag can be worn as a backpack or a messenger bag. It also has a convenient top grab handle for easy grab n’ go. Who said being a mama meant you had to sacrifice style? From the outside looking in this diaper bag is just another accessory staple but we know it’s much more than that. Not to mention it comes in an assortment of fun colors like this bluebell bag, a blush pink, a buttercup yellow, a lilac purple and more. And yes, emo moms, they have it in black, too. $135.99 AT FAWN DESIGN on sale!

Itzy Ritzy Triple Threat Convertible Diaper Bag The Itzy Ritzy diaper bags are both beautiful, and animal-friendly. The Triple Threat Convertible Diaper Bag is made with vegan leather, and boasts a whopping 13 pockets collectively (9 internal and 4 external), with enough room for baby essentials, and any knickknacks of Mommy’s. Two of the pockets are insulated so you can keep baby’s bottles warm or cold. Wear your boss-bag on your back like a traditional backpack or carry the bag using the built-in handle on top. This stylish diaper bag also comes with a portable changing pad, but that accessory gets its own compartment. Stored in a zipper pocket at the back of the bag, it adds a little cushion, so the weight of your load isn’t too strenuous. $133.62 AT AMAZON

Kate Spade Jae Baby Bag We were stoked when we discovered that one of our fave brands also makes a chic, gender-neutral carryall. Kate Spade is known for their stylish bags, and this one is no exception. Super functional yet minimal in design, the Jae Baby Bag is chic enough that you’ll want to use it well into the toddler years. Made with wipeable nylon lining (yay!), the boxy shape is roomy without being overly large and the interior and exterior pockets help keep you organized, even on your zaniest days. “Amazing!” said one reviewer. “I am one that hates carrying purses, but as a mom now, I really have no choice. This bag is beautiful and spacious, and it fits nicely over my shoulder and even cross chested (which is usually my choice of bag generally). I might just have to get a backup!” $109 AT KATE SPADE

Dagne Dover Wade Diaper Tote Looking to hit the road with your minis? Grab the Dagne Dover Wade Diaper Tote complete with a luggage sleeve that slides effortless over your carry on which makes airport travel easy peasy. In addition to the fun pattern styles and cool colors (it comes in ash blue, olive, dusty, pink, and more!), this bag comes with an extra zipper opening that makes it easy to access your wipes for unpredictable messes. It also comes with a mini changing mat and extra pouches, not to mention it can be clipped on to a stroller, too. Don’t carry additional bags if you don’t need to, this diaper backpack also has a sleeve for your laptop which makes it an awesome travel buddy and everyday bag essential. Throw wet and dirty clothes in the water-resistant zipper bag. Store baby bottles in the insulated Neoprene bottle holder. What more can you ask for? This is a great gender-neutral bag option, too. $185 AT DAGNE DOVER

Gucci Diaper Bag Although one of the most expensive, the Gucci Diaper Bag is one of the most popular bags (and high on many wishlists). This classic brown logo designed bag also includes a padded changing mat, internal and external pockets, and a comfy adjustable strap. It’s utilitarian through and through: One flap opens up to reveal the full compartment, so if you’re not one for lots of little pockets, you’ll love this. Considering it yet? $1250 AT FARFETCH

