The Best Newborn Toys Recommended By Moms Everywhere

I wish someone told me how quickly the newborn stage actually happened. I also wish someone helped me out a bit with my baby shower registry — because, as it turns out, having a baby is a lot like having a wedding. You often get talked into buying overpriced baby merch just because you feel like you should. When it comes to best baby gear and best newborn toys, the wisest people to talk to are mothers who’ve already been through it — especially more than once.

The best newborn toys usually don’t contain loose parts — so, you might want to put the figurines and Barbies away for the time being. They’re also easily washable, as newborns aren’t the cleanest of people. If this is your first baby, you still may be fearful as to whether or not a toy can actually be dangerous. And that’s why it’s so good that moms can depend on each other’s advice.

Still speaking of the “I wish someone told me’s,” I also wish someone told me how rapidly babies change from month to month. While each month is a milestone, young children really learn how to do so much, so quickly. Within that first year, you’ll likely have a first word — or, the start of an increased vocabulary. Many kids are already walking by this point. Thus, many of the “baby” supplies you get in general won’t be long-term.

If you’re trying to figure out the best toys to get the newborn in your life — whether it’s yours or someone else’s — here are 11 of the best newborn toys on the market. And, they’re all mom-approved.

Best Toys For Babies

Gizmovine 10pcs Baby Toys Rattles Set The good thing about newborns is that they’re entertained by very little. Rattles are a great toy since newborns often like the noise they make, and they can help them learn how to grasp and handle objects. “My sister fell in love with them as soon as she opened them,” said Amazon Reviewer Desirae Watson. “She loves the design of them because they appear ‘old fashioned’ in regard to baby toys. She also says they are great for teething and extremely easy to clean/sanitize. This was the perfect gift for any baby.” $23.99 AT AMAZON

Skip Hop Bandana Buddies In the words of the famous Stefon Zolesky, this newborn toy has everything: rattles, different textures, a detachable bandana teether, and need I mention the fact that it’s an elephant? This toy is multifunctional, and adorable to boot. It would make for a great holiday present for the new mom in your life. $13.99 AT AMAZON

Best Toys For Babies 3-6 months

Playskool Glo Worm SmartSense GloWorm has made a lot of changes since it was first introduced in 1982, but each one is an improvement on the last. For example, this one can listen for your baby’s cry and start playing a soothing melody when that happens. Playskool always makes safe and memorable toys, so it’s a relief that GloWorm is still in their lineup. It proves that it remains to be a comforting toy for babies and infants worldwide. $24.99 AT AMAZON

Baby Einstein Take Along Tunes My daughter is going to be four in a few months, but she’s still obsessed with this Baby Einstein musical toy that we got at her baby shower. It’s ideal for a baby who’s 3 months and older, but even a newborn will appreciate the music it plays. And, as the Amazon listing states, the volume control function is “music to mom & dad’s ears.” $8.88 AT AMAZON

Infantino Hug and Tug Musical Bug Infantino is another great company you can trust with newborn and infant toys. This musical bug shuts down after 90 seconds of play, and will keep your newborn entertained. And, moms have really grown to depend on this little guy, especially for car rides. Amazon Reviewer chuemup2 says, “this is absolutely adorable attached to a car seat. My daughter isn’t fond of her car seat unless we’re moving. Pull down the little caterpillar, she hears the music and instantly relaxes!” $10.79 AT AMAZON

Jellycat Soft Cloth Baby Books It’s never too early to introduce your child to reading. For newborns, sometimes it’s more about the texture of a book as opposed to the words inside, but let’s not rush infanthood. This book is very cute due to the details. While your child’s bookshelf will grow with time, not many other books in the collection will contain tails. “Our four month old loves these books. This is our second because she loved her first so much and started playing with it at around 2.5 months,” writes Amazon Reviewer Catie M. “They are very soft and make a fun crunching noise for the kids.” $16.50 AT AMAZON

Bright Starts Oball Rattle There’s a reason why Oballs are some of the most popular baby toys — they’re toys a baby can very easily grasp and handle. They’re also visually appealing, and the type of toy that’d make for an excellent stocking stuffer. You can never have too many of these, since they’re handy to have in all areas of your home for easy newborn entertainment. And since they’re so inexpensive, you can talk yourself into buying multiples guilt-free. $4.99 AT AMAZON

Best Toys For Babies 6-12 months

Skip Hop Baby Guitar Is your newborn a rock star? Only time will tell, but you can get them on the right path with this Skip Hop Guitar toy. Shaped like an avocado, it’s perfect for guacamole fans everywhere. It even plays four different guitar riffs when you press on the pit. $15.99 AT AMAZON

Skip Hop Explore and More Roll Around Hedgehog By now, you’ve probably realized that three Skip Hop toys have been featured. And, for good reason. Not only does the brand really know newborns and infants, but their products are adorable. “This is one of my son’s favorites toys,” writes Amazon Reviewer Ehren Hwang. “When we first gave it to him he got all cute and big eyed and crawled right for it. Definitely a keeper.” $7.99 AT AMAZON

Infantino 4-in-1 Jumbo Baby Activity Gym & Ball Pit Having a baby means that you finally have a legit excuse to put a ball pit in your living room. Baby ball pits are great for a ton of reasons. For one, when babies start crawling, it’s a safe way to keep them a little more contained. This pit, which contains a ton of sensory items that are beneficial for development, should last them until they’re toddlers. It’s one of the few toys that kids can truly grow into. $59.88 AT AMAZON

The First Years First Keys Is there a baby toy as classic as the plastic keys? These can also easily turn into an imaginative play toy for children later on. Each key comes with a different shape and number, meaning there’s plenty of ways to play with them. $5.34 AT AMAZON

