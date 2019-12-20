17 Dog Books for Kids That Will Make Reading Time More Pawsome

Dogs are such wonderful, weird, lovable animals, and #sorrynotsorry, they’re often cooler than most people. Even if your household doesn’t have a family dog of its own, you have to admit that kids and canines make an adorable pair.

When it comes to reading with little ones, books with dogs are often fun, silly, and sweet (unless you’re talking about Old Yeller, but that’s another story for another, much later, day… *grabs tissues*). Celebrate your favorite furry companions with these 18 dog books for kids. There are tales of pooches for any mood, whether your tot is being mischievous or helpful or trying to avoid a bath. A warning though: They may make you and your children love dogs even more.

Can I Be Your Dog? by Troy Cummings A mutt named Arfy sends letters (signed with his pawprint) to numerous people on his street to try to find a new home. Spoiler: There’s a happy ending. At the end of the book, there are some tips on how your kids can help homeless animals. $10 AT AMAZON

Oh No, George! by Chris Haughton George tries to be a good dog, but when his owner leaves him alone, there are just so many opportunities to get into mischief. Any kid who always manages to find trouble will relate. $8 AT AMAZON

If You Give a Dog a Donut by Laura Numeroff Your little one will get a kick out of the cute story and adventure in this book because if you give a dog a donut… he’ll ask for some apple juice to go with it (obviously). $11 AT AMAZON

Gaston by Kelly DiPucchio This sweet story is about a French bulldog puppy named Gaston, who looks different from his poodle siblings, and how families are about more than just shared appearances. $11 AT AMAZON

The Most Magnificent Thing by Ashley Spires A little girl sets off to make the most magnificent thing with her furry best friend/assistant by her side. The message of the story is that it’s okay to make mistakes as long as you learn from them. $12 AT AMAZON

Go, Dog. Go! by P.D. Eastman For young readers, this picture book was edited by Dr. Seuss and brings a simple yet whimsical look at big dogs, little dogs, green dogs, red dogs, and everything in between. $5 AT AMAZON

Pig the Pug A greedy little pug named Pig eventually learns how to share. The story is funny, but the illustrations of Pig are even funnier. $11 AT AMAZON

Hello Goodbye Dog by Maria Gianferrari In this heartwarming tale for young dog lovers, Moose the dog loves nothing more than being with his best friend, Zara. Even though at first Moose is not allowed to go to school with Zara, he does everything he can to be by her side. $14 AT AMAZON

Walter the Farting Dog by William Kotzwinkle Flatulence causes laughs at every age, and even dogs like Walter suffer from it. But although this canine is a little gassy, that doesn’t mean he can’t be a hero too. $9 AT AMAZON

The Great Puppy Invasion by Alastair Heim In the town of Strictville, fun, play, and cuteness are not allowed. But then one day, hundreds of fun, playful, cute puppies invade the town and that may help change all the doggone rules. $11 AT AMAZON

Olive, the Other Reindeer by Vivian Walsh Olive the dog misheard the lyrics to a Christmas song and now thinks she’s a reindeer. She heads to the North Pole to help pull Santa’s sleigh, bringing along her unique doggie qualities. $14 AT AMAZON

Harry the Dirty Dog by Gene Zion Harry, like most little kids, hates taking baths. But one day, he gets so dirty that he’s virtually unrecognizable to his family. This book is a great one to read to little ones before bedtime or bathtime. $12 AT AMAZON

Clifford the Big Red Dog by Normal Bridwell You likely remember this classic book from your childhood about a big red dog named Clifford, and now your child will delight in reading it, too. $4 AT AMAZON

Maggi and Mio by Juli Brenning Maggi is a smart little girl who’s an excellent adventurer and Milo, a border collie, is her best friend. When Maggi decides to go hunting for frogs, Milo is the perfect companion to join the fun. $14 AT AMAZON

For more ways to keep your tots entertained, check out these other great kids books.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.