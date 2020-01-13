We all have those moments where we’d like to escape reality (three words: Maui awaits you). But in all seriousness, kids are the same way. Whether it’s playing a virtual reality video game or just jamming out to some “noise” on YT, sometimes all it takes is putting on a set of headphones for your rebellious tweens (9-12-year-olds) to get in the zone.

But of course, not just any old headset will do. Most importantly, you want to find a pair that will protect their ears from too much sound (the World Health Organization recommends a 85dB-limited volume range to prevent hearing damage down the road). Naturally, kids and tweens like BIG flair. A panache-packed pair with all the bells and whistles (LED lights, unicorn horns, bright colors) will fit their personality down to a T. Take a look at the specs: These are the best mom-tested, kid-approved, noise-canceling headphones we have found when it comes to fit, convenience, style, and safety.

Trolls Headphones for Kids Crazy hair, who dis?! Watch your tween’s independence skyrocket with these grown-up AF hot pink Trolls headphones. Parents will appreciate the volume limiting feature that ensures a safe and optimal listening experience. Your child can listen freely without damaging their ear drums. $19 AT AMAZON

Hello Kitty Over The Ear Headphones S’cute! Where oh where have these Hello Kitty headphones been all our life? #Asking for a fellow mom. Besides the extremely kawaii Sanrio print, these bad boys boast cushiony over-ear pads that are perfect for blocking out noise or listening to audiobooks in the car. Bonus: The in-line mic caters to the most sophisticated tween in your household who may be getting calls of their own. $24 AT AMAZON

JBL JR 300BT Kids On-Ear Wireless Headphones With Safe Sound Technology JBL’s kids headphones deliver up to 12 hours of unlimited sound. They’re also super lightweight and compact, making them ideal for travel or school (backpack-friendly, too). Amazon reviewers rave about the high-quality sound and child set volume control that maxes out at 85dB. $50 AT AMAZON

LilGadgets Untangled PRO Kids Premium Wireless Bluetooth Headphones With SharePort Before you even think about purchasing another BS brand of headphones that can’t withstand a little wear and tear, do yourself a favor and check out LilGadgets. These beautifully designed, award-winning wireless headphones are not only compatible with most Bluetooth devices but they contain a SharePort for device-sharing games and movies. Great color options, too. $50 AT AMAZON

Elecder i39 Headphones With Microphone Is that you, Joe Cool? That’s exactly the response your tween can expect when rocking out in these noise-isolating fluorescent green headphones from Elecder. Besides the foldable design (the adjustable band will conform to your head shape), the soft earmuffs are comfortable enough for extended travel. As for the sound quality? Ah-mazing. $18 AT AMAZON

iClever Kids Headphones Get the most bang for your buck with a pair (or three) of iClever Kid’s smartly designed headphones that come in a slew of fun standout colorways. Kirk S says: “I wanted headphones that would grow with my kids for a few years, that were comfortable to wear, and that had some kind of volume limit. These headphones check all those boxes.” $13 AT AMAZON

Riwbox WT-8S Bluetooth Headphones Riwbox’s wireless Bluetooth headphones will have your tween movin’ and groovin’ to the beat in no time. These babies are equipped with all the standard specs to make them a solid pick… but it’s the star scintillation technology that will provide you with the most Gaga-worthy experience yet. Listen with flair while lighting up the room (err, dancefloor). $29 AT AMAZON

Puro Sound Labs BT2200 Volume Limited Kids’ Bluetooth Headphones Calling all helicopter moms! You can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that your child isn’t being exposed to deafeningly loud music. These studio-grade state-of-the-art Puro Sound Labs Bluetooth headphones are specifically designed for kids to prevent hearing damage. They include background noise isolation for flawless sound. Did we mention they come in a cute zippered case? $80 AT AMAZON

JBuddies Studio Wired Kids Headphones These JBuddies studio headphones by JLab Audio—made to fit ages 6 and over—are the real MVP. Tweens will go for the cool selection of colors, while moms will mutually bond over the kids-safe volume lit at 85db. Home or school, work or play, they’re ready to go the distance. $15 AT TARGET

Riwbox BT05 Wings Foldable Headphones File under best headphones for kids. The foldable wings on these Riwbox headphones would be perfect for any tween who likes to play make-believe. #LetsMakeMagic Soar into the sky like a pegasaurus or let your imagination run wild during storytime. Plus, they’re wireless and kid-safe (simply toggle between normal and kids mode for volume-limited levels). $27 AT AMAZON

Mickey's 90th Anniversary Edition Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones Hey Mickey! Nobody does headphones like Beats by Dre (hence, the not-so-wallet-friendly price). You know tweens: They always want the next big thang (‘member when a Tamagotchi was all the rage?!). Great for everyday use, these boast 40 hours of battery life and contain an Apple W1 chip for instant connectivity. $195 AT AMAZON

Gabba Goods Light Up Unicorn Padded Stereo Headphones Who needs a golden ticket to the Museum of Ice Cream when you can have the dopest headphones on the planet? Gabba Goods’ unicorn padded stereo headphones will not only give you premium sound but, helloooo, they’re freaking fly as hell. BTW, the horns and ears light up! $18 AT AMAZON

