Kids are loud. This you know. They are loud when they’re happy, sad, hungry, or cranky. Basically if they’re awake, they’re volume-challenged.

Channel that noisy energy into something a little more productive by handing them… a microphone. You may thinking giving a kid something that is intended to amplify sound is the last thing you need, but hear us out. Kids get a kick of out listening to their own voices and especially love singing, so help focus that small but mighty voice into a microphone (in another room far away from where you are) instead of directly into your ear. Your tots can take turns giving solo singing performances or have everyone join for an evening of family karaoke.

Here are 12 kids microphones that are lightweight and small enough for little hands and offer a variety of features to keep your tots entertained for hours. Hey, if they’re singing, they’re not screaming, right? You may even discover you have the next Blue Ivy or America’s Got Talent contestant on your hands.

Microphones for Toddlers and Younger Kids

Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Rock & Record Microphone Trick your kids into learning while singing — the tunes on this mic teach toddlers about counting, body parts, letters, and colors. You can also add fun sound effects in playback mode. $20 AT AMAZON

Kidzlane Microphone for Kids Your kid can rock out to 10 pre-programmed songs (including “Old McDonald” and “The Wheels on the Bus”) and record (100 seconds) their performance. The best part: There’s an applause function so your kid can always sing to a supportive crowd. $20 AT AMAZON

Frozen Magical Sing Along Pretend Microphone If your kid is obsessed with Frozen and can’t just let it go, this themed microphone will let them sing their favorite songs with Anna and Elsa right by their side. $25 AT AMAZON

VTech Kidi Star Music Magic Microphone Connect to a mobile device and sing along with any song, and using Music Magic mode, you can remove the main vocals and take over as lead singer (for better or worse). There are also games, sound effects, songs, melodies, and phrases all built in. $27 AT AMAZON

L P Kids Karaoke Machine Have your own karaoke battle at home with this mic that comes with an adjustable stand and two microphones. Pedals on the stand provide songs and applause, and multi-colored lights provide instant fun. Warning: The stand is light enough to be carried around via a handle, so expect to see a traveling musical tour inside your home. $50 AT AMAZON

TOSING Wireless Karaoke Microphone for Kids This brightly colored microphone comes in a silicone case and has both a wired and Bluetooth mode. When you need a break from (your kid’s) singing, you can connect the mic to your phone via Bluetooth and use it as a speaker. $33 AT AMAZON

Battat Musical Light Show Microphone The multicolored flashing lights and the built-in voice changer on this mic can turn any evening into a party. There are five pre-recorded songs but the mic is also Bluetooth enabled so you can play other songs after the umpteeth rendition of “Itsy Bitsy Spider.” $19 AT AMAZON

KOMVOX Karaoke Microphone for Kids One full battery charge will let your kids sing to their heart’s desire for 6-7 hours. One Amazon reviewer gave it a five-star rating and joked, “If your children aren’t loud enough, then this is the mic for you! Guaranteed to up their decibel level, you can now hear them down the street. Once they lose interest, and your ears stop ringing, it’s fairly easy to hide.” FYI there is echo and volume control on the mic itself. $28 AT AMAZON

Microphones for Older Kids and Tweens

KaraoKing Wireless Portable Karaoke Microphone It’s a microphone and it’s a bear wearing a top hat — what more can you want? This mic is also Bluetooth enabled and has four voice-changing functions (including robot) and has a six-hour battery life. $33 AT AMAZON

BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone Sing, record, or play with the touch of a button. There’s also a rechargeable battery and an echo mode to make any little one feel like they’re performing in a concert hall. Comes in great colors, too. $34 AT AMAZON

FishOaky Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone Lights, camera, action: This microphone has five different sound modes to mix it up and six colors of lights that flash and keep up with the rhythm of the music, even if you can’t. $20 AT AMAZON

VTech Kidi Super Star Karaoke System with Mic Stand This mic and karaoke system combo will make your kid feel like a real super star. The mic stand is adjustable and the detachable karaoke system has disco lights, games, vocal effects, and cheering sounds. $49 AT AMAZON

