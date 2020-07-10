9 Best Hydrating Face Mists For A Cool Summer Skin Refresh

Summer is no time to slack off when it comes to a skincare routine. There are vitamin C-infused serums to apply, sunscreens to layer, and of course, makeup brushes to deep-clean every few weeks. But while some cosmetics can leave your face feeling greasy and cakey — especially with the increased humidity and sunshine causing you to sweat — hydrating face mists have become our go-to during these hot summer months.

Face mists cool you down, give a dewy glow, and feel damn good on the skin while the sun is at its strongest. (It’s kinda like that weird misting fan we all had in elementary school— but much cooler.) So, even if you lessen the amount of product in your skincare and makeup routines during the summer, face mist is definitely one you want to add — not take away.

Keep reading for the 9 best face mists for the summertime — from the splurgiest and the sexiest to the best for your budget.

Best Hydrating Face Mist

Trilogy Hydrating Face Mist Toner For dull, thirsty skin that’s dying for some aromatic moisture, the Trilogy Hydrating Mist Toner is the perfect facial mist for you. Half-toner, half-mist, this all-in-one skin product from Trilogy leaves your facial skin feeling toned, hydrated, and dewy – AKA looking like the skin of a teenager (except, without the breakouts). Certified natural, vegan, and cruelty-free, you’ll never find sh*tty ingredients in Trilogy’s formulas; it’s made without synthetic fragrances, parabens, and GMOs, so you can feel good about the natural glow it gives your skin. Its main ingredients include lavender oil – for soothing, calming, and balancing inflamed, angry skin – geranium oil – for cleansing skin – and rose flower oil – for the ultimate refreshing and toning experience. This little bottle is 3.3 fl. Oz, so it’s also the perfect size to travel with. Take it to the beach, to the pool, or to your mother-in-law’s house to give yourself a spritz whenever you should need it! $26.29 AT AMAZON

Best Budget Face Mist

Lily Lolo Setting Face Mist If you’re balling on a regular budget, we hear you and obviously believe that you deserve radiant, glowing skin, too. This refreshing mist prolongs your makeup’s hold, makes it look flawless, and prevents smudges and fine lines from appearing in your foundation. Sure, it does all that, but let’s be honest. You could also just spritz yourself because you’re freakin’ hot or sweaty and this Lily Lolo mist is beyond refreshing! Made with a natural formula of Aloe Vera and panthenol, the Lily Lolo Setting Mist doesn’t just set your makeup, it soothes, hydrates, and helps retain moisture on your body’s most delicate skin. So, if most of your monthly budget goes toward buying 24-packs of juice boxes and diapers, this $18 setting mist from Lily Lolo just makes sense. $18 AT CREDO BEAUTY

Cult Favorite Face Mist

Glossier Soothing Rosewater Face Mist Moms who use Glossier don’t just use Glossier. Moms who use Glossier live for Glossier! The Soothing Face Mist made with rosewater, glycerin and Aloe is one such cult favorite that people – especially busy moms – just can’t get enough of. It’s soothing on the skin, hydrating to the skin’s inner layer, and formulated with cruelty-free and vegan ingredients. What’s not to obsess over? Spritz this on your face before applying any serums for the day, and the burst of rosewater will help seal the hydration in prior to serums and moisturizers. You can use it throughout the day, too – if you’re tired, hot, stressed, stuck in traffic on the highway. You name it – the Glossier Soothing Face Mist can soothe just about any situation, from stressed skin to a stressed vibe. $15 AT GLOSSIER

Best All-Around Face Mist

Mario Badescu Spritz Mist and Glow Facial Spray Collection Trio There’s a good reason you see the Mario Badescu Spritz Mist and Glow Facial Spray Collection Trio – in Aloe, Cucumber, and Green Tea, Aloe, Herbs, and Rosewater, and Aloe, Chamomile, and Lavender – just about everywhere. People love this sh*t and it’s because it gets the job done, whatever the job is. Whether you need to use it as a makeup setting spray during late nights when you’ve finally gotten hold of a babysitter or if you mist your face periodically while hanging poolside in the summer heat, there is something so refreshing and cooling about each one of these sprays. The original fan-favorite is the Rosewater-infused mist (with over 14,000 ratings!), so if you haven’t hopped on the bandwagon yet, definitely start there. The cucumber and lavender scents will only deepen your affection for these facial sprays. Each one hydrates, refreshes, and infuses the all-natural benefits of botanicals directly into your skin. Spritz your face after a bike ride, while you lounge on the beach, or after applying concealer. Mario Badescu even suggests spraying your face at night, after applying a night serum and cream. $21.00 AT AMAZON

Best Face Mist for Dry and Dull Skin

Omorovicza Queen of Hungary Face Mist Specially formulated for skin that suffers from dryness and dullness, wrinkles, and fine lines, this face mist is formulated with neroli and rose. You can use it as your everyday toner or reach for it mid-day as a much-needed pick-me-up. Sometimes your skin just needs that something extra, you know? Especially when you are hours deep in cleaning the house, stepping on LEGOs, and sweating in the sun as you watch the kids in the yard, screaming, “Look at me! Look at me!” Just a quick spritz of this Clean at Sephora certified facial mist will penetrate deep into your epidermis – that’s your skin, so get your head out of the gutter! – resulting in a firmer, more supple, and more refreshed glow. $30 AT SEPHORA

Best Sexy Time Face Mist

Saje Tantra Sensuous Face & Body Mist Not all mist is made exclusively with summertime in mind. Saje’s Tantra Sensuous Mist is made with sexy time in mind! Ideal for spraying on both the face and body, the Tantra scent encourages feelings of warmth, sensuality, and desire, so though it’s perfect for spritzing right before your partner gets home from work, you may want to refrain from chucking it in the pool bag. You can use the Tantra Sensuous Mist year-round to refresh and hydrate skin. It also doesn’t hurt that one of the side effects of this delicious scent is getting turned on! So, whether you desire him, her, or your own damn self, whoever you spray the Tantra Sensuous Mist for will thank you for the relaxing notes of champa, peaceful notes of patchouli, and awakening notes of green mandarin that will deepen your desire. $20 AT SAJE

Best Face Mist for Dewy Looking Skin

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Face Mist Are you tired of blotches? What about patches of dry, sensitive, or dull skin? The Luminous Dewy Skin Mist by Tatcha can take on all that bullsh*t for you with just a few spritzes. This super silky, fine mist moisturizer is unique in the market, two to three mists of this Tatcha product will cover your whole face, leaving it dewy and glowing. Apply it before makeup for flawless makeup application (yes, that will even translate on camera as you make all those mom-friendly TikToks about cleaning the dishes and picking up binkies) or take it with you on-the-go to freshen up your look throughout the day. It keeps makeup from caking, replenishes natural moisture, and refreshes your skin to the point where people might actually ask if you’re pregnant. You know, because you’ll be glowing – LOL! $48 AT SEPHORA

Best Face Mist for Stressed-Out Skin

Derma E Blue Light Shield Spray Mist Is your skin stressed out? Wait, let us ask this another way: Are you stressed the f*ck out? If you answered yes, then chances are, your skin is stressed, too. Whether your kids or at fault or you know, your casual addiction to technology, Derma E’s Blue Light Shield Spray is specifically formulated to hydrate skin that’s dull and sad thanks to environmental stressors. This blend of Frankincense, red algae, and activated charcoal boosts skin’s natural moisture levels, prevents signs of premature aging, and increases your skin’s resiliency in general. And as parents, we sure as heck need resilient skin! The activated charcoal also detoxifies your skin of any residual toxins that might still be causing your skin grief. The activated charcoal goes deep to purify it of yucky sh*t and the red algae actively fights off environmental pollutants and free radical damage. $17 AT ULTA BEAUTY

Best Splurge Face Mist

Tata Harper Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Floral Essence Face Mist For the mom who doesn’t give any f*cks about splurging on behalf of her skincare routine, the Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Floral Essence from Tata Harper is what’s up. Powered by hyaluronic acid that hydrates, plumps, and minimizes the appearance of wrinkles, this facial mist is effective at reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines and works best on dry and combination skin. Made from a blend of Australian coastal flowers, it provides a natural source of ferulic acid – an antioxidant that, when combined with other antioxidants, boosts their effectiveness so that they better – and absolutely no toxins, fillers, artificial or synthetic ingredients, or GMOs. Since this one is pretty pricey, you may want to keep it in your master bathroom – you know, on a shelf, away from the reach of children. You could bring it with you to the pool or beach for a cooling spritz on a hot summer day, but eh, with a $ like this, you might want to savor it once in the morning and once at night. Spritz on your face after cleansing and before adding serum and make sure to spray it on your neck, too! $72 AT SEPHORA

