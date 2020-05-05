Sweat: It’s a necessary bodily function—and a sign that your body is working properly—but between pit stains, wetness, clothing discoloration, and odor, perspiration can be the source of some real unpleasantness. Enter: deodorants that actually work. The new options available to fight sweat and the bacteria that make it smell bad are plentiful—which isn’t totally surprising because exactly no one wants damp and/or smelly pits. So which are the best non-toxic deodorants for women? We’ve done a deep dive to find out.

Perspiration occurs for various reasons—and not all sweat is the same. An ass-kicking cardio class isn’t going to produce the same type of sweat as stressing out over a work deadline, for example. Other conditions can cause excessive sweating, like menopause (fun) or hyperhidrosis (delightful). Talk to your doc if you’re concerned about your sweat, or if you’ve noticed any changes in the past month or so.

Whether you prefer a solid deodorant, a cream for sensitive skin or a deodorant wipe for a quick cool-down, finding the right pick for your specific needs is totally no sweat. (Sorry!)

Best Deodorant For Sensitive Skin

Native Deodorant Prone to rashes or other irritation from deodorants and soaps? Go for a pick that prevents odor and perspiration without aluminum, parabens, phtalates, and talc. Native’s one of the best deodorants for women and men with sensitive skin–and it’s never tested on animals! Everybody wins. $12 AT AMAZON

Best Deodorant For Hyperhidrosis

Certain Dri Prescription Strength Clinical Antiperspirant This is the best antiperspirant for hyperhidrosis that doesn’t require a prescription, using 12% Aluminum Chloride to stop excessive sweating for up to 72 hours. It’s a pretty strong ingredient as far as perspiration goes, so we wouldn’t recommend this roll on for those who don’t have the actual diagnosed condition. For those who do, however, this pick can work wonders. As one user notes, “You have to continuously use it for a little bit and then it kicks in and is a life changer.” $6 AT AMAZON

Best Deodorant for Menopause or During Your Cycle

Lume Deodorant For Underarms And Private Parts Hot flashes, night sweats, boob sweat, and hormonal body odor are just some of the joys of menopause. Those fluctuating hormones can even also affect vaginal odor (yikes!). Sticking with a natural deodorant rather than adding chemicals into your body is ideal, and this pick inhibits the odor-causing bacteria on your body for up to 72 hours. Bonus: You can use it all over your body–that means anywhere you might be stinky. $16 AT AMAZON

Best Deodorant for Natural Deodorant Newbies

Kopari Coconut Deodorant If you’re just making the switch from an aluminum-based antiperspirant (which prevents your body from sweating in the first place but can wreak havoc on your lymph nodes) to a more natural, aluminum-free option, start with Kopari’s Coconut Deodorant. The charcoal and coconut oil formula helps the body naturally detox from aluminum, which the brand notes may take one to two weeks, all the while leaving your pits soft and smooth and odor-free. Deodorants don’t stop sweat (a normal bodily function!) but do stop odors–and this one is fully plant-powered and non-toxic, so you can feel good—while you smell good. “Worth it!” says TianaTee on Sephora’s site. “I have tried other natural deodorant, and nothing has ever worked (e.g. when I switched over I would have a smell or felt like I sweat more). With this product, I didn’t notice anything like that. Product smells great and easy glide.” $14 AT SEPHORA

Best Deodorant if You’re Really Into Skin Care

Nécessaire The Deodorant Natural deodorants are finally getting their time in the sun, and we couldn’t be happier about it. Cult favorite clean-beauty brand Nécessaire has recently gotten into the game, and their version (boldly called The Deodorant, but this one might actually end your search) has quickly taken pride of place on our bathroom counter. Clean, sustainable, ageless and genderless, The Deodorant is made with mandelic acid and lactic acid to curb odor, while silica, zinc and kaolin clay help to soak up any wetness. The eucalyptus scent is light and neutral without being overpowering (just like their fan-fave body wash), and the twist-top package—created from recycled plastic, ofc—makes applying the paste to your pits way easier than using your fingers. All in all, it checks pretty much every box on our list, which is saying a lot! $20 AT NECESSAIRE

Best Sustainable Deodorant

Little Seed Farm All Natural Deodorant Cream Keep it “clean AND green.” Little Seed Farm’s cream option is free of baking soda which can be irritating to skin, as well as aluminum, synthetic fragrance, sulfates, and parabens. It’s made of natural ingredients like magnesium and coconut oil to prevent odor-causing bacteria, is cruelty-free, and produced on a sustainable, 100% solar-powered farm. Oh, and it comes in a recycled glass jar, meaning this deo does’t harm you or the environment. $12 AT AMAZON

Best Natural Deodorant for Stress-Sweat

Corpus Nº Green Natural Deodorant As if stress isn’t bad enough on its own, it can actually make you smell. Stress sweat comes from a different gland than sweat from exertion, and causes more bacteria and more odor than plain old heat-related sweat. Corpus Nº Green Natural Deodorant is the only all-natural deodorant we’ve tried that actually works to control that stress sweat odor in its tracks. The clean, plant-based formula has a *gorgeous* scent (pause for the bergamot, pink lemon, orange blossom and cardamom naturally-derived fragrance) and is actually water-based and baking-soda free, meaning it’s great for sensitive skin and won’t stain your clothes. “Best natural deodorant ever! I have literally tried every kind of natural deodorant and nothing has worked. I sweat a lot and nothing could keep up. This is the first time I have ever been confident enough to thrown away all my non natural deodorants,” notes Kristina B. on Credobeauty’s site. $22 AT CREDO

Best Vegan Deodorant

Violets are Blue Baking Soda Free Magnesium Deodorant Another natural option that’s free of baking soda and aluminum, this vegan deodorant uses tapioca starch to keep you dry and magnesium to stabilize underarm pH levels (and prevent odor). Violets Are Blue founder, Cynthia Besteman, created non-toxic products to use during her own breast cancer treatment, and thus, the clean beauty brand was born. The brand also donates a set of products to each woman beginning treatment at New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital, so this is truly a deodorant to feel good about. $25 AT CREDO

Best-Smelling Deodorant for Women

Donna Karan Cashmere Mist Is it a perfume? Is it a deodorant? Who can tell? Donna Karan’s Cashmere Mist is a cult favorite, despite its hefty price tag (for a deodorant). But you’ll save on perfume, right? An “arid, woody” fragrance that blends floral jasmine, sandalwood & vanilla, this pick is lauded by reviewers for its lasting effect and subtle, everyday-worthy scent. $32 AT AMAZON

Best Cream Deodorant

Routine Cream Deodorant With refining charcoal, relaxing magnesium, and balancing prebiotics, Routine’s cream deodorant in Superstar helps reduce stress sweats and keep underarms healthy. It does use a gentle amount of baking soda to prevent odors, but is still appropriate for sensitive skin, and while the $30 price tag can raise eyebrows at first, a full jar lasts from three to six months. $30 AT CREDO

Best Deodorant Wipes

Pacifica Beauty Underarm Deodorant Wipes For situations where rolling a deodorant onto your underarms isn’t exactly convenient or appropriate, deodorant wipes are a great on-the-go option. Reviewers tout these for post-gym use, as well as long road trips, camping, and even as a post-surgery pick. Bonus: These offer a quick refresh without harsh chemicals or aluminum–and they’re vegan/cruelty-free. $9 AT AMAZON

Found your new go-to among these best deodorants for women? This year is looking—and smelling—better already! Shop even more beauty must-haves to keep feeling your best all year long.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.