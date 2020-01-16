 100+ Weekend Quotes And Sayings To Get You In The Mood For Fun

100+ Quotes About The Weekend That’ll Make You Wish It Was Friday

Photo by Esther Tuttle on Unsplash

After plugging away for five grueling days, we are gifted with two glorious days off. Though a mom is never truly “off,” at least Saturday and Sunday gives us the chance to catch our breath and spend a little more time with family and friends. Here are 101 quotes that celebrate the wonderful weekend — not to be confused with The Weeknd.

  1. “There are 365 days and 52 weekends in a year. Even if you are short on time off, you can still take weekend getaways. Does that count as a vacation? Of course it does.” — Anita Kaltenbaugh
  2. “The Weekend is finally here! Now you can finally go to sleep.” — Unknown
  3. “Spend some time this weekend on home improvement; improve your attitude toward your family.” — Bo Bennett
  4. “Weekend forecast: mild cocktails, cool parties, and silly decisions: calls to your ex. Enjoy!” — Unknown
  5. “Those who continue to work at a job they hate for the money alone are more likely to be stressed, and very unhappy. … They live for their vacations and weekends. Unfortunately, they are sadly missing out on the happiness of everyday life.” —  Catherine Pulsifer
  6. “All five previous days you have spent your life in vain, so it’s time to start living! Meet the weekend.” — Unknown
  7. “The weekend is usually seen as a time for relaxation or a time to do what you wanted to do through the week but couldn’t or a time to catch up on needed sleep or a time to visit with family and friends.” — Byron Pulsifer
  8. “Weekends are sacred for me. They’re the perfect time to relax and spend time with family and friends.” — Unknown
  9. “Sunday! A family day with a touch of weekend thrown in for good measure.” — Anthony T. Hincks
  10. “The weekend is here and you deserve a medal for getting through this week. May your weekend feel longer than the working week.” — Unknown
  11. “Being in love is what makes working all week bearable. It makes cruising with your windows rolled down feel like you’re riding in a convertible. It makes you dance to the rhythm of the copy machine and makes Friday night really feel like The Weekend.” — Julie Hintz
  12. “Be in love with the weekend and let this affection be mutual.” — Unknown
  13. “Why not try to relax your troubled mind by taking a walk in the park, or going on a weekend hiking trip with family or friends and enjoy the view? It can surely do wonders for a tired mind and soul.” —  E.L. Herndon
  14. “Weekends are days to refuel your soul and to be grateful for the blessings that you have.” — Unknown
  15. “Without the weekend, where would the week be?” — Anthony T. Hincks
  16. “There is no quote out there that can fully describe how great the weekend is.” — Unknown
  17. “Take the time to do what you love to do this weekend.” — Catherine Pulsifer
  18. “To have a productive long weekend you need to remember to wake up early, get some fresh air, set a schedule for yourself, and be goal oriented.” — Unknown
  19. “Be in the habit of getting up bright and early on the weekends. Why waste such precious time in bed?” — Marilyn Vos Savant
  20. “Music is the silence between the notes. Have a musical weekend!” — Unknown
  21. “Does your life have a purpose? Are you contributing anything useful to this world, or just shuffling papers, banging on a keyboard, and coming home to a drunken existence on the weekends?” — Tim Ferris
  22. “Leave all your troubles and worries in the past and have a wonderful weekend ahead!” — Unknown
  23. “Weekends are a bit like rainbows; they look good from a distance but disappear when you get up close to them.” — John Shirley
  24. “If you don’t go after what you want, you’ll never have it. If you don’t ask, the answer is always no. If you don’t step forward, you’re always in the same place.” — Unknown
  25. “It’s okay if every weekend doesn’t lead to big moments and campfires and laughter that carries on for hours and hours. Some weekends might be quiet, still, with plenty of room to contemplate. And in that contemplation room, there is room to grow.” — Morgan Harper Nichols
  26. “A weekend wasted isn’t a wasted weekend.” — Unknown
  27. “I try to treat each evening and weekend as little slices of retirement because no one is guaranteed a lengthy one at the end of their career.” — Mike Hammar
  28. “I don’t know about you, but I am ready for the weekend to begin.” — Unknown 
  29. “If you find you are stressed out during the week, then it is even more important that you focus on what you want to do for the weekend, don’t bring work home.” —  Kate Summers
  30. “It’s weekend. Do something that your future self will thank you for.” — Unknown

  31. “Each of us experiences defeats in life. We can transform defeat into victory if we learn from life’s whuppings.” — Les Brown
  32. “Always strive to excel, but only on weekends.” — Unknown 
  33. “This weekend don’t think about Monday, it will come soon enough.” — Robert Rivers
  34. “Life is like a road trip – enjoy each day and don’t carry too much baggage.” — Unknown
  35. “No one is useless in this world who lightens the burden of it to anyone else.” — Charles Dickens
  36. “Everyday may not be a good day but there is good in every day.” — Unknown
  37. “The weekend is a time for nos – no alarm clock, no rushing, no urgent phone calls, no working nights!” —  Catherine Puslifer
  38. “It is known that the first five days after the weekend are always the hardest to get through.” — Unknown
  39. “Everybody’s working for the weekend.” — Loverboy
  40. “Give a man a fish and he has food for a day; teach him how to fish and you can get rid of him for the entire weekend.” — Zenna Schaffer
  41. “Sunday clears away the rust of the whole week.” — Unknown
  42. “The best way to appreciate your job is to imagine yourself without one.” —  Oscar Wilde
  43. “Collect moments, not things!” — Unknown
  44. “The only reason why we ask other people how their weekend was is so we can tell them about our own weekend.” — Chuck Palahniuk
  45. “Have a wonderful weekend! Do what makes you smile and be happy!” — Unknown
  46. “Hands up if you’re ready to do something you’ll regret this weekend. Go forth! You have my blessing.” — Florence Welch
  47. “I really need a button “slow down” for my weekend, and you?” — Unknown
  48. “I am always happy to meet my friend, and my friend is my weekend.” — Debasish Mridha
  49. “This weekend, reflect on the amazing, productive week you had and you think about how you are going to tackle next week.” — Unknown 
  50. “Sunday clears away the rust of the whole week.” — Joseph Addison

  51. “Life may not be the party we hope for, but while we are here we might as well dance. Have a beautiful weekend!” — Unknown
  52. “Weekends don’t count unless you spend them doing something completely pointless.” — Bill Watterson
  53. “Always strive to excel, but only on weekends.” —  Richard Rorty
  54. “Make every moment of your life matter by doing what you do best, to live a life that is great.” — Unknown
  55. “Weekends are a bit like rainbows; they look good from a distance but disappear when you get up close to them.” —  John Shirley
  56.  “Better days are coming. They are called Saturday and Sunday.” — Unknown
  57. “There aren’t enough days in the weekend.” — Rod Schmidt
  58. “Let this weekend be a real, spend it without Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.” — Unknown
  59. “It’s a fine line between Saturday night and Sunday morning.” — Jimmy Buffett
  60. “Start this weekend without any doubt, tears, fears, or worry.” — Unknown 
  61. “A wild and crazy weekend involves sitting on the front porch, smoking a cigar, reading a book.” — Robert M. Gates
  62. “If you want to spend all weekend in bed, do it. It’s your time and you’ve earned it.” — Unknown
  63. “Sunday evenings often feel like the weekend is over before it’s even begun.” — Catherine McCormack
  64. “I haven’t expected that the weekend would pass so quickly and imperceptibly, so can we repeat it?” — Unknown
  65. “Why wait for the weekend to have fun?” —  Loesje
  66. “Collect your energy during the week, you’ll need it if you still want to dance during the whole weekend!” — Unknown
  67. “A Sunday well spent brings a week of content.” — Proverb
  68. “Smile because it is Friday!” — Unknown
  69. “I’m learning the power of going away for the weekend and keeping myself company.” — Zoe Saldana
  70. “Make this sleepy weekend unique and blow the cobwebs away for a change. Have a marvelous weekend.” — Unknown
  71. “You know what I want to do? Wake up one weekend and not have to go anywhere and do nothing.” — Derek Jeter
  72. “Let the sad melody of the week turn into a rock song of the weekend! Allow yourself to do whatever you want, but don’t forget that on Monday you should be at work.” — Unknown
  73. “Music always sounds better on Friday.” — Lou Brutus
  74. “Weekdays are like a Bluetooth get connected only when it is asked for to connect, Weekends are like a Wi-Fi get connected by itself searching for connections.” — Unknown
  75.  “Why is Monday so far away from Friday and Friday so close to Monday?” —  Unknown
  76. “Life is a wretched gray Saturday, but it has to be lived through.” —  Anthony Burgess
  77. “Are you ready for the weekend? It’ll be great if it is pointless, relaxing and funny.” — Unknown 
  78. “I believe that it is a mandatory Law of the Universe that on Fridays, you have to do something a little fun.” —  Hanna Rhoades
  79. “I haven’t been so excited about the weekend since the last weekend.” — Unknown

  80. “Weekends don’t pay as well as weekdays but at least there’s football.” — S.A. Sachs
  81. “The first day of your two-day journey is here, so let’s roll and rock this world!” — Unknown
  82. “The feeling of Sunday is the same everywhere, heavy, melancholy, standing still.” — Jean Rhys
  83. “My love for you and my love for a weekend is the one, which will never end.” — Unknown
  84. “On the Sixth Day, God created man, the sort of result you often get when you go in to work on a Saturday.” —  Robert Brault
  85. “Have a nice weekend! Remember that a few hours on the beach can fix everything, so take a cocktail and forget about everything.” — Unknown
  86. “I’d be quite happy if I spent from Saturday night until Monday morning alone in my apartment.” — Audrey Hepburn
  87. “Take your life in your hands this weekend and remember that impulsive and foolish decisions make up the best stories.” — Unknown
  88. “Oldtimers, weekends, and airplane landings are alike. If you can walk away from them, they’re successful.” — Casey Stengel
  89. “Stop counting your calories and enjoy the weekend!” — Unknown
  90. “Fridays are the hardest in some ways: you’re so close to freedom.” — Lauren Oliver
  91. “Weekends are sacred for me. They’re the perfect time to relax and spend time with family and friends.” —  Marcus Samuelsson
  92. “Good weather all the week, but come the weekend the weather stinks. When the weather is too hot they complain, too cold they complain, and when it’s just right, they’re watching TV.” — Unknown
  93.  “Unless it’s an emergency, don’t bother me after 6:00 p.m. and on weekends.” — Merv Griffin
  94. “Weekend planning is a prime time to apply the Deathbed Priority Test: On your deathbed, will you wish you’d spent more prime weekend hours grocery shopping or walking in the woods with your kids?” — Unknown
  95. “I still work weekends because I like it; I enjoy it. I just don’t care.” — Edgardo Osorio
  96. “Weekends are when you truly feel alive.” — Unknown
  97. “I wish you to spend this weekend in such a stunning way so that all Emojis won’t be able to describe it.” — Unknown
  98. “I have not been this excited about Friday since last Friday.” — Unknown
  99. “I don’t have a high-powered life out of work. I like to go to the country for the weekend with the kids and the dog and play tennis. I am very good at turning off.” —  Anna Wintour
  100. “I have never in my life found myself in a situation where I’ve stopped work and said, ‘Thank God it’s Friday.’ But weekends are special even if your schedule is all over the place. Something tells you the weekend has arrived and you can indulge yourself a bit.” — Helen Mirren
  101. “Oh, I just want what we all want: a comfortable couch, a nice beverage, a weekend of no distractions and a book that will stop time, lift me out of my quotidian existence and alter my thinking forever.” — Elizabeth Gilbert

 

