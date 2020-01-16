100+ Quotes About The Weekend That’ll Make You Wish It Was Friday

After plugging away for five grueling days, we are gifted with two glorious days off. Though a mom is never truly “off,” at least Saturday and Sunday gives us the chance to catch our breath and spend a little more time with family and friends. Here are 101 quotes that celebrate the wonderful weekend — not to be confused with The Weeknd.

“There are 365 days and 52 weekends in a year. Even if you are short on time off, you can still take weekend getaways. Does that count as a vacation? Of course it does.” — Anita Kaltenbaugh

“The Weekend is finally here! Now you can finally go to sleep.” — Unknown

“Spend some time this weekend on home improvement; improve your attitude toward your family.” — Bo Bennett

“Weekend forecast: mild cocktails, cool parties, and silly decisions: calls to your ex. Enjoy!” — Unknown

“Those who continue to work at a job they hate for the money alone are more likely to be stressed, and very unhappy. … They live for their vacations and weekends. Unfortunately, they are sadly missing out on the happiness of everyday life.” — Catherine Pulsifer

“All five previous days you have spent your life in vain, so it’s time to start living! Meet the weekend.” — Unknown

“The weekend is usually seen as a time for relaxation or a time to do what you wanted to do through the week but couldn’t or a time to catch up on needed sleep or a time to visit with family and friends.” — Byron Pulsifer

“Weekends are sacred for me. They’re the perfect time to relax and spend time with family and friends.” — Unknown

“Sunday! A family day with a touch of weekend thrown in for good measure.” — Anthony T. Hincks

“The weekend is here and you deserve a medal for getting through this week. May your weekend feel longer than the working week.” — Unknown

“Being in love is what makes working all week bearable. It makes cruising with your windows rolled down feel like you’re riding in a convertible. It makes you dance to the rhythm of the copy machine and makes Friday night really feel like The Weekend.” — Julie Hintz

“Be in love with the weekend and let this affection be mutual.” — Unknown

“Why not try to relax your troubled mind by taking a walk in the park, or going on a weekend hiking trip with family or friends and enjoy the view? It can surely do wonders for a tired mind and soul.” — E.L. Herndon

“Weekends are days to refuel your soul and to be grateful for the blessings that you have.” — Unknown

“Without the weekend, where would the week be?” — Anthony T. Hincks

“There is no quote out there that can fully describe how great the weekend is.” — Unknown

“Take the time to do what you love to do this weekend.” — Catherine Pulsifer

“To have a productive long weekend you need to remember to wake up early, get some fresh air, set a schedule for yourself, and be goal oriented.” — Unknown

“Be in the habit of getting up bright and early on the weekends. Why waste such precious time in bed?” — Marilyn Vos Savant

“Music is the silence between the notes. Have a musical weekend!” — Unknown

“Does your life have a purpose? Are you contributing anything useful to this world, or just shuffling papers, banging on a keyboard, and coming home to a drunken existence on the weekends?” — Tim Ferris

“Leave all your troubles and worries in the past and have a wonderful weekend ahead!” — Unknown

“Weekends are a bit like rainbows; they look good from a distance but disappear when you get up close to them.” — John Shirley

“If you don’t go after what you want, you’ll never have it. If you don’t ask, the answer is always no. If you don’t step forward, you’re always in the same place.” — Unknown

“It’s okay if every weekend doesn’t lead to big moments and campfires and laughter that carries on for hours and hours. Some weekends might be quiet, still, with plenty of room to contemplate. And in that contemplation room, there is room to grow.” — Morgan Harper Nichols

“A weekend wasted isn’t a wasted weekend.” — Unknown

“I try to treat each evening and weekend as little slices of retirement because no one is guaranteed a lengthy one at the end of their career.” — Mike Hammar

“I don’t know about you, but I am ready for the weekend to begin.” — Unknown

“If you find you are stressed out during the week, then it is even more important that you focus on what you want to do for the weekend, don’t bring work home.” — Kate Summers

“It’s weekend. Do something that your future self will thank you for.” — Unknown

“Each of us experiences defeats in life. We can transform defeat into victory if we learn from life’s whuppings.” — Les Brown

“Always strive to excel, but only on weekends.” — Unknown

“This weekend don’t think about Monday, it will come soon enough.” — Robert Rivers

“Life is like a road trip – enjoy each day and don’t carry too much baggage.” — Unknown

“No one is useless in this world who lightens the burden of it to anyone else.” — Charles Dickens

“Everyday may not be a good day but there is good in every day.” — Unknown

“The weekend is a time for nos – no alarm clock, no rushing, no urgent phone calls, no working nights!” — Catherine Puslifer

“It is known that the first five days after the weekend are always the hardest to get through.” — Unknown

“Everybody’s working for the weekend.” — Loverboy

“Give a man a fish and he has food for a day; teach him how to fish and you can get rid of him for the entire weekend.” — Zenna Schaffer

“Sunday clears away the rust of the whole week.” — Unknown

“The best way to appreciate your job is to imagine yourself without one.” — Oscar Wilde

“Collect moments, not things!” — Unknown

“The only reason why we ask other people how their weekend was is so we can tell them about our own weekend.” — Chuck Palahniuk

“Have a wonderful weekend! Do what makes you smile and be happy!” — Unknown

“Hands up if you’re ready to do something you’ll regret this weekend. Go forth! You have my blessing.” — Florence Welch

“I really need a button “slow down” for my weekend, and you?” — Unknown

“I am always happy to meet my friend, and my friend is my weekend.” — Debasish Mridha

“This weekend, reflect on the amazing, productive week you had and you think about how you are going to tackle next week.” — Unknown

"Sunday clears away the rust of the whole week." — Joseph Addison



“Life may not be the party we hope for, but while we are here we might as well dance. Have a beautiful weekend!” — Unknown

“Weekends don’t count unless you spend them doing something completely pointless.” — Bill Watterson

“Always strive to excel, but only on weekends.” — Richard Rorty

“Make every moment of your life matter by doing what you do best, to live a life that is great.” — Unknown

“Better days are coming. They are called Saturday and Sunday.” — Unknown

“There aren’t enough days in the weekend.” — Rod Schmidt

“Let this weekend be a real, spend it without Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.” — Unknown

“It’s a fine line between Saturday night and Sunday morning.” — Jimmy Buffett

“Start this weekend without any doubt, tears, fears, or worry.” — Unknown

“A wild and crazy weekend involves sitting on the front porch, smoking a cigar, reading a book.” — Robert M. Gates

“If you want to spend all weekend in bed, do it. It’s your time and you’ve earned it.” — Unknown

“Sunday evenings often feel like the weekend is over before it’s even begun.” — Catherine McCormack

“I haven’t expected that the weekend would pass so quickly and imperceptibly, so can we repeat it?” — Unknown

“Why wait for the weekend to have fun?” — Loesje

“Collect your energy during the week, you’ll need it if you still want to dance during the whole weekend!” — Unknown

“A Sunday well spent brings a week of content.” — Proverb

“Smile because it is Friday!” — Unknown

“I’m learning the power of going away for the weekend and keeping myself company.” — Zoe Saldana

“Make this sleepy weekend unique and blow the cobwebs away for a change. Have a marvelous weekend.” — Unknown

“You know what I want to do? Wake up one weekend and not have to go anywhere and do nothing.” — Derek Jeter

“Let the sad melody of the week turn into a rock song of the weekend! Allow yourself to do whatever you want, but don’t forget that on Monday you should be at work.” — Unknown

“Music always sounds better on Friday.” — Lou Brutus

“Weekdays are like a Bluetooth get connected only when it is asked for to connect, Weekends are like a Wi-Fi get connected by itself searching for connections.” — Unknown

“Why is Monday so far away from Friday and Friday so close to Monday?” — Unknown

“Life is a wretched gray Saturday, but it has to be lived through.” — Anthony Burgess

“Are you ready for the weekend? It’ll be great if it is pointless, relaxing and funny.” — Unknown

“I believe that it is a mandatory Law of the Universe that on Fridays, you have to do something a little fun.” — Hanna Rhoades

“I haven’t been so excited about the weekend since the last weekend.” — Unknown

“Weekends don’t pay as well as weekdays but at least there’s football.” — S.A. Sachs

“The first day of your two-day journey is here, so let’s roll and rock this world!” — Unknown

“The feeling of Sunday is the same everywhere, heavy, melancholy, standing still.” — Jean Rhys

“My love for you and my love for a weekend is the one, which will never end.” — Unknown

“On the Sixth Day, God created man, the sort of result you often get when you go in to work on a Saturday.” — Robert Brault

“Have a nice weekend! Remember that a few hours on the beach can fix everything, so take a cocktail and forget about everything.” — Unknown

“I’d be quite happy if I spent from Saturday night until Monday morning alone in my apartment.” — Audrey Hepburn

“Take your life in your hands this weekend and remember that impulsive and foolish decisions make up the best stories.” — Unknown

“Oldtimers, weekends, and airplane landings are alike. If you can walk away from them, they’re successful.” — Casey Stengel

“Stop counting your calories and enjoy the weekend!” — Unknown

“Fridays are the hardest in some ways: you’re so close to freedom.” — Lauren Oliver

“Weekends are sacred for me. They’re the perfect time to relax and spend time with family and friends.” — Marcus Samuelsson

“Good weather all the week, but come the weekend the weather stinks. When the weather is too hot they complain, too cold they complain, and when it’s just right, they’re watching TV.” — Unknown

“Unless it’s an emergency, don’t bother me after 6:00 p.m. and on weekends.” — Merv Griffin

“Weekend planning is a prime time to apply the Deathbed Priority Test: On your deathbed, will you wish you’d spent more prime weekend hours grocery shopping or walking in the woods with your kids?” — Unknown

“I still work weekends because I like it; I enjoy it. I just don’t care.” — Edgardo Osorio

“Weekends are when you truly feel alive.” — Unknown

“I wish you to spend this weekend in such a stunning way so that all Emojis won’t be able to describe it.” — Unknown

“I have not been this excited about Friday since last Friday.” — Unknown

“I don’t have a high-powered life out of work. I like to go to the country for the weekend with the kids and the dog and play tennis. I am very good at turning off.” — Anna Wintour

“I have never in my life found myself in a situation where I’ve stopped work and said, ‘Thank God it’s Friday.’ But weekends are special even if your schedule is all over the place. Something tells you the weekend has arrived and you can indulge yourself a bit.” — Helen Mirren