Loungewear has never really gotten the kind of glory it deserves (speaking as someone who used to change out of dressy work clothes directly into an old, ripped concert t-shirt and mismatched pajama bottoms on the daily). There’s a lot to be said for comfort clothes that are not sloppy or frumpy looking, and with more people than ever working from home now, the game has officially changed. Loungewear items like leggings, sweats, hoodies, and more are coming to the fashion forefront because, well, they’re the pieces we’re living in–literally.

Whether you’re operating your office remotely or staying in with your kids–or both, God bless you–you’ve likely considered upgrading your indoor wardrobe recently. You’re in luck: There’s a ton of picks that feel comfy and look cute because, no, the two aren’t mutually exclusive. The best loungewear clothes can do double duty as your outfit and your, er, in-fit? They may feel like pajamas but they won’t look like you stumbled out of bed and directly onto the street, which is always a good thing, right? Right.

To make the shopping search a bit easier, we’ve narrowed down the best loungewear pieces and comfort clothes we are wearing while WFH. From cute women’s sweats and leggings to knit hoodies and tees, the choices ahead are some of the most beloved buys on the internet. Meet your new wear-to-video work call, home schooling, and do everything from home looks. We think you’ll be very happy together.

Best Sweatshirt 2.0

Everlane The ReNew Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt OK, could this pullover be any cozier? (Chandler Bing voice.) Womens sweats don’t have to be sloppy–and Everlane’s teddy fleece top is proof. It’s slightly cropped and totally stylish, perfect for layering with leggings, joggers, or jeans. As one reviewer touted, “This sweatshirt is extremely comfortable. It is essential for a stay-at-home life — I wear it when I sit alone and do my work, have video conference calls, and even sleep if the house feels cold.” Aside from being ultra-comfy, the ReNew Raglan Sweatshirt is made almost entirely (minus the trim) from 100% recycled polyester; each top is equivalent to 32 plastic water bottles! Choose from one of five pretty, understated colors or buy it in several hues, as more than one reviewer noted they had done or want to do. An item beloved enough to buy in multiples? Sounds like a good one to us. $48 AT EVERLANE

Best Sweatpants With Pockets

Baleaf Cotton Sweatpants with Pockets Women, if you’ve been looking for cute sweatpants–sweatpants with pockets, mind you–your search may just be over. Baleaf’s cotton joggers are billed as active yoga sweatpants but the only thing we want to do in these is CHILL–and we’re apparently not alone. Customers are feeling this comfy pair in a big way, as evidenced by over 1,500 positive reviews on Amazon. That may be thanks in large part to the elastic waistband, the lightweight fabric, the tapered, flattering fit, and of course, the pockets (two side, one back).”Very cozy fabric!! Fits snugly but also comfy at the same time,” said one reviewer, “My new go to sweat pants!” Oh, and c-section mamas, take note: “I’ve had 2 C-sections, and if I had known about these pants during my recovery, I would have lived in them! The snug-but-not-too-snug fit, high-rise waist, and functional drawstring make these pants ideal for postpartum moms.” Ok, well that’s all we needed to hear. *Adds to cart.* $18 AT AMAZON

Best Loungewear Jumpsuit

Patagonia Fleetwith Romper With Pockets Made of 91% recycled polyester, Patagonia’s stretchy, breathable romper is a onesie you can feel good in–and feel good about. The super comfy fabric is the same as running shorts, meaning you can wear it around the house, or while running errands, hanging in the backyard, hiking–you name it. Layer it under a jacket or over a lightweight turtleneck in the colder months, or on its own in warm weather. This jumpsuit’s also wrinkle-resistant, which just adds to its live-in-ability. Need more proof? Just check out the reviews, which include testimonials like, “This could be the most versatile piece you can have in a wardrobe! Reviewers don’t lie when they say you can wear it anywhere. I’ve worn it to a concert with sneakers, date night with heels and to the park with Chacos. It looked perfect in every scenario. The fabric is lightweight, cool and doesn’t wrinkle (perfect for travel), the cross back allows easy in/out for bathroom/dressing and conceals a racer back bra (without showing), the tapered legs have an angled hem which elevates the look a bit and makes your legs look longer!” Well, there you have it. $119 AT BACKCOUNTRY

Best Comfy-Cool T-Shirt

Aerie Boyfriend Distressed Oversized T-Shirt No loungewear wardrobe is complete without at least one, but ideally several, soft, slouchy tees. You know the type: They have that lived-in feel and borrowed-from-my-boo look. When it comes to casual, cool, go-to pieces, Aerie kind of wrote the book. The Boyfriend Distressed Oversized Tee looks and feels like you’ve had it forever, but in the best way possible–that’s likely why it scores a 4.8 out of 5 in customer reviews. People literally can’t get enough; so said one reviewer, “I love how thin and breathable this shirt is! I tried it on in stores and I instantly fell in love! I adore the blue! It runs large obviously, but I think it’s perfect that way! I would tuck it into jeans for [an] effortless look or pair with your favorite pjs to lounge in. I need more colors of this shirt!” This tee is available in nearly 20 shade, so that’s definitely saying something. $25 AT AERIE

Best Knit Joggers

Honeydew Intimates Women's Kickin' It Jogger Sweatpants To be fair, these are more of a cross between cute sweatpants and leggings than actual joggers, per se, but the slim fit is what makes them unique. Made of a super-soft 95% rayon/5% spandex jersey, the Kickin’ It pant is ideal for everything from lounging or sleeping-in to heading out–or all of the above! They’ve got the drawstring waist and ribbed elastic cuffs of a sweatpant, but a sleek fit that shoppers find totally versatile and obsession-worthy. Said one reviewer, “Soft as butter and so flattering. Hits perfectly above waist. Can dress up or dress down. I’m living in these!” Another noted, “Cute, soft & comfy. I wear them at home and as pjs but nice enough to wear out. Not at all see through.” So, we can wear these as pajamas and regular daytime wear? OK, cool–sold. $26 AT AMAZON

Best Feels-Like-Cashmere Hoodie Cardigan

Goodthreads Women's Mid-Gauge Stretch Hooded Longline Cardigan Sweater If you’re obsessed with cashmere hoodies but not looking to spend a fortune, Goodthreads’ longline cardigan is a cozy, affordable alternative. Hallelujah! Made of an acrylic blend, mid-gauge stretch yarn, this fuzzy topper has all the makings of a go-to piece: side pockets, lightweight comfort, and an easy, laid-back silhouette that looks good with just about anything. This is the layering cardi you can wear year-round (think winter days or summer nights) and the type of classic piece you’ll keep for ages. As one reviewer put it, “This is such a versatile piece. It can be worn with jeans and t shirt, or dressed up with a shirt and dress slacks. It’s knee length, slimline and provides a warm layer without a lot of bulk. Have you always craved a cashmere bathrobe, but can’t handle the $$$? This is a great alternative as it has wool content that isn’t itchy.” $16 AT AMAZON

Best High-Waisted Leggings

Leggings Depot Women's Ultra Soft High Waist Leggings With a review score of 4.5 out of 5 from over 11,000(!) ratings, it’s safe to say these are at least a contender for the title of “Best Leggings on Amazon.” These do all of the things: The brushed polyester/spandex fabric is ultra-soft, stretchy, and opaque, the waistband is high and supportive but still comfy, and they’re offered in over 40 colors, up to a size 5x. It’s no wonder these leggings are almost universally adored! Multiple reviewers mention owning several pairs, including one who wrote “I was looking for soft leggings. The reviews were right, I ordered 2 pair. So soft, quality! I had to come back and order 3 more!!! And I don’t think I’m done!” Whether you’re after the best high waisted black leggings or the most fun printed pair (unicorns, anyone?), you’ll likely find what you’re looking for with this customer fave. $9 AT AMAZON

Best Printed Sweatpants

SweatyRocks Women's Drawstring Waist Active Pant If you’ve been searching for sweatpants with pockets that don’t look super…sweatpants-y, these camo print joggers are a worthwhile pick. They’re made of a substantial-weight fabric and feature a drawstring elastic waist, so they’re comfy without looking like you put no effort in–or left the house in your flimsy pajama bottoms. These joggers come in over 30 color and print options (whew!), though we’re partial to the classic-cool vibe of the camouflage print. Almost 2,000 reviewers on Amazon espouse their positive attributes, including one that raved, “holy wow do I love these sweats. They are thick – there’s no seeing through them – and extremely comfortable,” while another said, “They are super soft and true to size. I like that they have nice pockets and drawstrings. Definitely worth the money!” $15 AT AMAZON

Best Sweater/Tee Hybrid

Lulus Verla White and Black Striped Dolman Sleeve Sweater It’s a scientific fact that you can never have too many striped pieces in your wardrobe. OK, not exactly, but who cares? Adding some linear print interest makes any womens’ loungewear outfit look more polished and intentional (read: not sloppy or pajama-like). This shirt is kind of like the lovechild of a sweater and a long-sleeve tee: It’s cozy, soft, lightweight, and slouchy. The knit fabric is made from a polyester-rayon blend with a hint of spandex, which might explain why this top is beloved by women of all body types and has a nearly perfect score out of more than 300 reviews. So said one customer, “I love these shirts, I have 4 of them already! I love how the shirt comes in at the waist, so you have a loose comfortable fit without that totally oversized frumpy look… I admit that if they came out with more colors, I would find it hard not to get more.” Ugh, we get it. $28 AT LULUS

Best Lounge Pants

CYZ Stretch Cotton Lounge Pants These stretch cotton womens sweats are Loungewear 101: Soft, lightweight, adjustable for optimal comfort (hello, drawstring elastic waistband), and acceptable to wear while walking the dog or grabbing the mail. For those who don’t love a tapered ankle style, these wider-leg lounge pants are just what the doctor ordered–and they come in nearly a dozen colors. The main theme running through the nearly 2,000 positive reviews on Amazon? These are comfy–like, really comfy. ” I couldn’t have picked out a better fitting pair of pants,” said one reviewer, “and I hope that works for anyone who buys these as it did for me. So very comfortable. Love them!” Others noted, “Great casual, loungy, and even workout pants!” and These pants are very comfortable. They do not cling like many cotton yoga pants.” Comfort without cling? YES. $16 AT AMAZON

Now that you’ve found the best loungewear for cute and cozy indoor outfits, shop more comfy pieces from our fashion essentials.

