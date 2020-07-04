If you had asked us last year what the biggest trends of 2020 would be— Crocs, overalls, and face masks would not be our answers. Yet here we are, sliding our feet into tie-dye clogs, strapping on overall dresses as adults, and never leaving the house without a face mask (although that last one isn’t at all by choice). And now to add to the list of things everyone’s obsessed with? Biker shorts.

The nostalgic 80’s and 90’s trend is making a major comeback this season—but these aren’t the bike shorts you remember from your mom’s Jane Fonda exercise video. These are techie, comfortable, and, most importantly, the stylish solution to thigh chafing (i.e. what every woman suffers through thanks to summer heat). To help relieve the burn, and help you jump on the bike short bandwagon, we’ve rounded up some of the best pairs you can buy in every print, color, and style imaginable. Whether it’s a budget-friendly basic from Amazon or a “designer” pair from Bandier, these are the bike shorts you’ll want—or rather, you need—in your closet right now.

Everlane The Perform Bike Short For those of us who hate pants, we basically live in black leggings between the months of October and March. But what are you to do when the weather gets warmer and leggings are no longer an option? Meet the basic black bike shorts that are the summer equivalent of your favorite pair of leggings. From popular loungewear brand Everlane, the shorts are extra high waist (the most flattering!) and made of high-performance fabric that’s 58 percent recycled nylon. Plus, they have an 8-inch inseam so they’re long enough to cover all your lady parts. Petition to make LBBS (little black bike short) a thing this year? $38 AT EVERLANE

Hanes Women's Stretch Jersey Bike Short What could be better than a pair of shorts that feels like, well, you aren’t even wearing them? Not much—and that’s why over 3,500 people are obsessed with these Hanes bike shorts. At just $8 a pair, they’re the most affordable way to get in on this summer’s biggest style trend. They’re made of a thick-yet-stretchy fabric (read: they definitely aren’t see-through) and are cut a little looser around your thighs than the average bike shorts so you won’t have to worry about any unflattering leg muffin tops. Available in both black and charcoal gray, plenty of reviewers rave that they’ve bought multiple pairs to wear for everything from lounging around to running errands. $8 AT AMAZON

Persit Women's High Waist Print Bike Shorts Sure, chic neutrals look extra dreamy on your favorite Instagram influencer but every mom knows that clothes in colorful prints and patterns are a better option if you have kiddos in tow. Not just because they’re stylish (which they are, thank god) but because they expertly hide any accidental spills or stains from said little ones. Fortunately, these bike shorts on Amazon come in five eye-popping prints we’re dying over: gray camo, green camo, white snow leopard, regular leopard, and python. According to the hundreds of reviewers who have given the high-waisted shorts five stars, the quick-drying fabric is both breathable and soft and provide more than enough coverage. Bonus: They even have pockets! $20 AT AMAZON

Aerie Move Lasercut High Waisted Bike Short You’re not a regular mom, you’re a cool mom. So you deserve a pair of anything-but-basic bike shorts that are equally cool (and equally worthy of Mrs. Regina George from Mean Girls, of course). These ones from Aerie have the most delicately detailed floral pattern cut out on the sides, creating that flirty and feminine vibe we all want in a piece of clothing. If you love high waists—and who doesn’t?!—and side pockets—again, who doesn’t?!—snag a pair in black, neon red, blush pink, or periwinkle to live in all summer long. You’ll look as good as you’ll feel and that’s a major win in our book. $27 AT AERIE

BALEAF Women's 8" High Waist Bike Shorts Fact: Pockets make everything better (after all, where else are you to put your lipstick and snacks?!). As busy mamas on the go, we demand pockets on dresses, leggings, joggers, rompers—and yes, even bike shorts. Fortunately the latter exists, thanks to these shorts, which have nearly 6,500 glowing reviews on Amazon. Available in three different lengths from super short to just above the knee, the bike shorts feature a breathable, sweat-wicking fabric that’s made for both working out and everyday life. People also love the wide waistband that sits high on your waist (so flattering!) and the fact that they’re completely opaque. Psst: The popular bike shorts come in a whole rainbow of colors from neutral earth tones to pretty pastels. $24 AT AMAZON

Bandier All Access Center Stage Biker Short You can profess your love to Lululemon all you want (and we agree!) but if you have never put on a pair of Bandier’s Center Stage leggings, you have yet to experience what true legging heaven feels like. And now the cult-favorite pants come in bike short form (wait a minute—is this actually heaven?!). They may be pricier than your average pair of Spandex but trust us, they’re well worth the splurge. With silky-soft fabric, an extra-wide high waistband, and a mom-approved 9-inch inseam, the bike shorts are flattering on every shape and size. Stick to basic black or navy or, if you’re feeling bold (get it girl!) mix it up with bright white or metallic papaya. $85 AT BANDIER

Free People Seamless Rib Bike Short Imagine your most comfortable pair of seamless underwear in shorts form. That’s what you’ll get with these super soft bike shorts from Free People. The fabric they’re made with is, yes, seamless so they hug your legs smoothly but it’s also ribbed for added texture and trendiness (so here for it). Basically, they’re everything you want in a pair of bike shorts—thick, high-waisted, and stretchy—and come in the prettiest colorways like hydrangea, peach, and wine sparkle (for those of us who could use a little more glitter in our lives). Bonus: They’re even stretchy enough for mamas-to-be to wear while you’re pregnant, according to reviewers. $20 AT FREE PEOPLE

TheMogan Mid Thigh Stretch Bike Shorts These bike shorts are to your summer wardrobe as a glass—or two or three—of wine is to your Friday night. A.k.a. they’re absolutely essential (and they make you feel good). With over 2,400 reviews on Amazon, the high-waisted shorts are made of an ultra comfy spandex/cotton blend and hit mid-thigh so you won’t be constantly adjusting them as you’re chasing the kiddos around. And if you love them as much as everyone else who has bought them does? You can buy a handful of the 31 (!!) colors, from plain black to blush pink to a very on-trend sea foam green. Bonus: You won’t even have to cry when the monthly bill arrives since the shorts start at a budget-friendly $8 a pair. $8 AT AMAZON

Onzie High Rise Biker Short You might not live like a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills (which is probably for the best, honestly—too much drama!) but you can dress like one, thanks to these Onzie bike shorts. RHOB star Kyle Richards has been spotted multiple times in the legging version of the high-waisted shorts, which come in trendy prints like leopard, python, camo, and even “unicorn” (a glitzy iridescent white). And we don’t blame her—these bike shorts are made with Onzie’s signature breathable and lightweight yoga fabric so you can easily wear them from the studio to the street. No more needing to pack a change of clothes for post-workout activities. $54 AT ONZIE

