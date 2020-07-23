These 10 Next-Level Baby Beauty Products Are So Good, You’ll Add Them To Your *Own* Self-Care Routine

You share a lot with your little one: bites off each other’s plates (there are zero boundaries at mealtimes), bodily fluids (your sweetie is just so skilled at sneezing straight into your mouth!), and even your sense of style (mommy-and-me matching outfits are irresistible, whether it’s swimsuits or dresses—admit it).

And we’ve got one more thing to add to the list: your bebé’s beauty products.

The baby care industry has undergone a major glow-up in recent years. Now, the virtual shelves are stocked with clean, high-quality offerings at affordable price points—meaning moms don’t have to choose between paying prestige prices or picking products full of toxins. And this surge in the market has led to a bevy of brands developing smart, innovative baby products—stuff so good you’ll want to, ahem, “borrow” for yourself.

Sharing baby products brings on the benefits. “Being a mom is time-consuming (and expensive!)—so any time I can find one baby product that works for both me and my daughter, it’s a win-win,” says Cassie Shortsleeve, an integrative health coach certified in perinatal mental health and the founder of Dear Sunday Motherhood, an online resource for a better pregnancy, postpartum and new motherhood experience. “Moms are also notoriously bad at putting ourselves first, so finding a product that works for your baby and also for you ensures that you’re getting the TLC you need as a new mom—which is so, so important.”

As mama mogul Karolina Kurkova pointed out to us (read on for more from the Gryph & IvyRose co-founder), sharing baby products also makes traveling way easier—and, tbh, we are *here* for the idea of lighter bags and less packing (ya know, whenever we actually start traveling again).

Plus, when your kids are crawling all over you, sucking your skin, chewing your hair and basically inhaling your very essence all day/every day, it’s particularly important that your own hair and body products meet the standards you set for your baby. “Knowing that the products we’re both using are clean and safe gives me extra peace of mind,” says Cassie.

A little peace sounds nice, no? Read on for some of the best baby products to share with your sweetie—plus plenty of tips from the moms who made and/or love them.

The Smoothing Hair Detangler

Gryph & IvyRose Get-a-Grip Hair Detangler FOR MINI:

Battling tiny tress tangles is, undoubtedly, one of the most unpleasant aspects of baby bath time. But to easily ~smooth~ this situation, reach for an ultra hydrating leave-in conditioner and detangler that will nix knots *and* help battle baby’s bedhead. The Get-a-Grip Detangler by Gryph & IvyRose nourishes hair with ingredients like calendula flower, field mint and hibiscus. The light scent is lovely—and it effortlessly adds hydration to hair without weighing it down. Hot tip: When you’re drying the babe’s hair post-bath, skip the standard towel (they’re way too abrasive, which leads to breakage and knots) and gently dab with a cotton cloth instead (a soft tee shirt or burp cloth work perfectly). FOR MOM:

This hydrating spritz is the ultimate multi-tasker in any busy mom’s beauty routine—just ask Karolina Kurkova, the inspiring model, mom and entrepreneur who’s also a co-founder of Gryph & IvyRose. In the most relatable confession ever, Karolina swears her hair is often a major mess in the morning after sleeping on it wet. “It’ll be bended in a weird way, so instead of going to wash and blow dry it, I actually like using my kids’ Gryph & IvyRose Detangler,” she shares with Scary Mommy. “I’ll mist my hair, then I can just brush it through and place it the way I want it to dry.” Brilliant. It also makes traveling with her two sons, who both use the spray to style their own bedhead, a little easier. “It’s one product that we can all share.” $29.00 AT AMAZON

The Better Baby Powder

Pipette Talc Free Baby Cream to Powder Formula FOR MINI:

Baby powder is an essential in every nursery (dry butts only, please!), but it can also be messy to manage (cue your toddler squeezing the bottle and sending a layer of white dust flying everywhere). That’s why we’re so grateful for Pipette’s Baby Cream To Powder, an upgraded option that’s talc-free (read: safer) and mess-free. “It goes on as a cream, and then transforms into a powder,” explains Cassie of Dear Sunday Motherhood. And besides offering the obvious benefits of a baby powder, it’s also more nourishing than most formulas. “All of Pipette’s products—from baby wipes to lotion and shampoo—contain an ingredient called squalane, which is similar to a super-hydrating molecule called squalene that’s found in baby’s skin at birth,” Cassie explains of the pediatrician-tested, hypoallergenic brand. In addition to that star ingredient, the Cream to Powder also contains tapioca starch, arrowroot powder and mango seed butter (it’s rich in antioxidants) to effectively absorb wetness, minimize irritation and nourish the skin. FOR MOM:

Raise your hand if you’ve ever suffered from thigh chafing—whether you’re a runner, an athlete or just someone who likes to wear sundresses on sweaty summer days. Cassie, a dedicated runner, suggests using the Cream To Powder as an anti-chafing solution; just grab it out of your diaper bag and rub a tiny bit on the area where your inner thighs touch to prevent or alleviate any irritation. “It’s perfect in a pinch,” she shares. $10.00 AT AMAZON

The Bath-Time MVP

EverEden Baby Shampoo & Body Wash FOR MINI:

Ah, baby bath time: the 15 minutes of your day filled with complete cuteness…and utter chaos. Whether you’ve got a wrinkly little newborn screaming in the sink or a toddler who finds it just *so* funny to toot in the tub, bath time often feels like wrestling a tiny, slippery alligator—while also trying to clean that crazy creature. (No easy task.) That’s why you need a gentle, do-it-all shampoo and body wash combo that simplifies your routine and effectively rinses away a day’s worth of grime—without causing any eye irritation or skin sensitivity. Enter Evereden, a dermatologist-developed brand that uses only 100% clean and non-toxic ingredients. Their Baby Shampoo & Body Wash is a fragrance-free cleanser featuring coconut and amino acids to purify—without stripping delicate skin or leaving any residue. It’s packed with safe, beneficial ingredients: Oat amino acids offer anti-inflammatory properties to sooth and calm, while superfood oils (sunflower, avocado, coconut and grapeseed) offer nourishment and hydration. FOR MOM:

A luxe shower experience doesn’t require the insane price tag of prestige products. “I love using our Baby Shampoo & Body Wash as my own daily shampoo and body wash,” says Kimberley Ho, the co-founder of Evereden, who partnered with a team of female Ivy League pediatric dermatologists to develop the brand. “I have sensitive skin that can irritate easily with certain cleansers, but this one is a gentle formula. And because we formulated it to be extremely conditioning, I’ve actually replaced my previous pricey shampoos with it, and it leaves my hair so soft.” Bonus hack: Kimberley also recommends using it as a makeup brush cleanser (and let’s be honest, your brushes are probably overdue for a dip). “It doesn’t damage the hairs of the brush like some cleansers do, and leaves them soft to use on my face.” $16.00 AT AMAZON

The Luxe Lotion

BabyBum Everyday Lotion (Fragrance Free) FOR MINI:

There’s one product you’ll rub all over your baby’s body more than anything else: their daily lotion. You need it to be ultra nourishing *and* created with safe, clean ingredients—and that’s where BabyBum, the bb brand from SunBum, shines. Created with “rad little kids” in mind, the plant-based formula is pediatrician-tested and contains coconut oil, avocado oil and aloe to soothe and moisturize all skin types. “My toddler has very sensitive skin and this lotion does a wonderful job,” says Sara, a mom who gives it a 5-star rating on Amazon. “I also really like that this isn’t as thick as your typical eczema lotion.” FOR MOM:

We love the Fragrance-Free version for young and sensitive skin, but bigger kids—and moms—can reach for the lavender and coconut scent instead for a relaxing mini massage before bed. Your self-care homework for the week? Pick just *one night* to take a steamy shower after the kids go to bed, then knead this relaxing cream into any part of you that aches. (AKA all of you. We’re guessing that’s just all of you.) You deserve it, mama. $9.99 AT AMAZON

The Zen Sleep Spray

Gro-To Bad Dream Buster Calming Room Spray FOR MINI:

Fact: It’s extreeeeeemely creepy when a kid wakes you up in the middle of the night to say there’s a monster in their closet. (This is the stuff that nightmares—and horror movies—are made of!) And that’s why it’s so important to banish bad dreams before they happen: A deep, restorative sleep is not only beneficial to your child’s health and development, it also means you can catch some fright-free shut-eye yourself. Gro-To’s Bad Dream Buster is a super calming, lavender-scented spray that’s the perfect addition to your babe’s bedtime routine. Simply spritz around the room to magically banish all monsters—and, poof, your sweetie will be snoozing soundly in no time. “My son loves this and has been so ‘brave’ in his own bed since using it,” says devoted fan Alexandra. “I love that it can be refilled, too…because heaven forbid we run out and haven’t ordered more.” FOR MAMA:

Every mom battles her own “monsters” at night—cue all the racing thoughts and anxiety that make it hard to sleep. Luckily, the Bad Dream Buster works for big kids (ahem, you), too. “Love it so much!” says mama Stephanie. “Not just for the kiddos. Try one spray before bed to calm yourself and relax so you can sleep the day away.” It’s also the perfect size for stashing in your bag: Tuck it next to your hand sanitizer and mist your car on the way home from a high-stress trip to the grocery store. Psssst: You’ll also want to scope out Go-To, the skincare brand for grown-ups behind this made-for-mini offshoot. $12 AT GRO-TO

The Ouchy Ointment

Bambini Furtuna Boo Boo Be Gone Ointment FOR MINI:

Close your eyes and think about the first time your baby ever took a tumble—it’s likely something you’ll never forget. (Cue the tears, the mom guilt, the vow you’ll never let them take a single step without you ever again! LOL.) You probably swept them up in your arms, covered them with kisses, then grabbed ice and a bandage to alleviate the ouchy. It’s a fact that *nobody* can fix a boo-boo like you can. But there’s one more thing you’ll want to add to your arsenal: an ointment packed with healing properties. Bambini Furtuna’s Boo Boo Be Gone contains a blend of herbs and flowers that help ease everyday ouchies—like German chamomile, carrot seed, St. John’s Wort, spearmint and EVOO. But the hero ingredient is arnica, an anti-inflammatory herb often used in holistic medicine to topically treat aches and bruises. Just rub a bit on the bump as the final step in your healing ritual. FOR MOM:

Stash the Boo Boo Be Gone in your bag to have on-hand for unexpected injuries when you’re out; and slick it on your own dry lips when you need a bit of balm, suggests Bambini Furtuna founder Agatha Luczo. It helps with your own minor aches, too. “I have anxiety and often find myself biting at my nails,” says Jasmine, a mom of two. “I’ll rub this on my cuticles to help reduce the soreness and encourage myself to stop.” $27 AT MAISONETTE

The Softy Skin-Scrubber

FridaBaby DermaFrida The SkinSoother Silicone Bath Brush FOR MINI:

If you have a baby blessed with perfectly smooth skin, who skipped the cradle cap phase, who never gets caked in sweet potato puree and breastmilk…well, then, congratulations—but skip this part. For the rest of us, there’s Frida’s SkinSoother, a versatile massager that aims to solve all sorts of sticky problems. Made with high-quality antibacterial silicone that won’t get gross (no dry time = no mold!), this textured scrubber can be used to gently buff dry, flaky skin caused by issues like eczema or dandruff. (If you’re dealing with stubborn cradle cap, you’ll also want to check out the The FlakeFixer, a 3-step system.) The SkinSoother is also the perfect sudsy massage tool when baby’s skin needs a more thorough scrub session; lather it up and gently rub in circular motions to stimulate circulation and remove caked-on grime—like the oatmeal stuck in your baby’s little arm rolls. FOR MOM:

“The SkinScrubber comes in a pack of two, so I use one for my son and one for myself,” says Adrienne, a mom of four. “At night I use the scrubber to cleanse and exfoliate my face; it helps remove makeup that’s harder to rinse off with just water alone.” The super soft, nub-like “bristles” are exactly what you’ll find on many more expensive facial cleansing devices. Bonus: The suction cup on the back lets you stick it straight to the tub or mirror, making it always easy to find. $9.19 AT AMAZON

The Safer Sunscreen

Supergoop Sunnyscreen 100% Mineral SPF 50 Spray FOR MINI:

Moms who review Sunnyscreen all seem to agree on one important element: Their babes don’t get burned in it. And it’s no surprise; after all, this cult-favorite sun care brand was created with kids’ sensitive skin in mind before the founder branched out to adult products. Sunnyscreen was created to give parents a non-nano 100% mineral option for babies and toddlers that checks *all* the boxes: plenty of protection, clean ingredients, safe for the environement (fun fact: They were the first to create an SPF without controversial oxybenzone). Just don’t expect a light, fine mist from this little blue spray bottle—it actually contains a rich, liquid formula that’s easy to rub on for complete coverage. Since it’s a true mineral formula, you can expect a bit of a white tint; but it eventually absorbs (and makes it much easier to see the spots you might have missed when applying!). “Love this spray-on sunscreen for my daughter! I reapply every 2 hours and she hasn’t been burned,” shares mama Megan. “It leaves a white cast, but I know that she’s protected from the sun.” And that peace of mind is *everything* when you’re trying to enjoy a day at the pool. FOR MOM:

Sunnyscreen is also available in two other formulas: a thick lotion and a handy stick. (Like the spray, they’re both 100% mineral.) Suz, a new mama to an 11-month-old girl, stashes the stick in her car and stroller bag for unexpected sunny situations. “I’m usually really good about making sure my daughter is all SPF’d up wherever we go, but I often forget myself,” she shares. “I always have the stick around as a back-up for reapplications or touch-ups. My nose and cheeks burn really easily, so I’ll dab the stick on those areas especially. The Sunnyscreen provides a complete barrier—I never get burned.” $26 AT SUPERGOOP

The Calming Eczema Treatment

Eucerin Baby Eczema Relief Flare-Up Treatment FOR MINI:

Eczema is, in a word, infuriating. It’s itchy and annoying, it’s difficult to diagnose, it’s even more frustrating to treat…and it’s incredibly common. Talk to moms who have kids with eczema, and you’ll get hundreds of handy tips: Cotton clothing only. Skip fragrance in everything. Do fewer baths. Keep skin dry. Keep skin *super* moisturized. And when it comes to that last one, many pediatricians and dermatologists will recommend Eucerin Baby Eczema Relief Flare-Up Treatment, a steroid-free cream that relieves skin irritation and itching due to eczema flare-ups. The key ingredients include colloidal oatmeal (a skin protectant), licochalcone (to soothe irritation) and ceramide-3 (which locks in moisture). According to the brand, 4 out of 5 children using it remained flare-free for 6 months. And according to me, the person writing this story and the mom of an 11-month-old with highly sensitive and eczema-prone skin, it’s one of the most effective flare-up treatments I’ve tried on my babe. (I’ve tried many.) But don’t just take my word for it! On Amazon, it’s got a collective 4.7 out of 5 star rating—from 2,442 reviewers. Impressive. FOR MOM:

That baby with eczema I mentioned? Yeah, she inherited it from me. (Sorry, baba.) My own skin suffers from extreme (and spontaneous) inflammation—like to the point that it’ll get puffy and hot. At first I tried using this treatment whenever I experienced irritation (Eucerin says it’s perfect for adults, too!), but now I just apply it a few times a week as my moisturizer and have noticed fewer flare-ups overall. If you’re a mom who shares the sensitive skin gene with her offspring, stock up. $1.49 AT AMAZON

The Bomb Balm

Badger Baby Balm FOR MINI:

Badger is a beloved family-owned brand that’s been making USDA-certified organic baby products since 1995—aka waaaaay before it was cool. The Baby Balm uses Roman chamomile, calendula, beeswax and extra virgin olive oil to gently soften and moisture sensitive skin—making it an ideal match for diaper rash, cradle cap and dry skin patches. On Amazon, a parent named Yogen gave it five stars for soothing nappy rash and sore, scaly cheeks caused by his child’s teething. (And now that the kiddos are older, they’re using for their lips.) And that brings us to another widely-held observation: A single tin lasts a *long* time, making the minimal investment extremely worth your while. FOR MOM:

Actually, according to Bill from the Badger team, this product is a great multi-tasker for both moms *and* dads. “I’ve recently taken a healthy, though somewhat obsessive, liking to the Baby Balm,” he shares. “I know I’m no baby, but I’ve grown attached to the earthy scent and the mildness of the formula. I use it as a pre-shave, I put a little in my hands and rub it into my hair, and I use it on my sore shoulder.” An Amazon reviewer named Villa has another idea for the colder months: “It works well for dry, cracked, sensitive skin,” she shares. “My eyelids and lash line dry out in the winter. This product is gentle enough for the delicate eye area, but tough enough to combat dryness.” $7.99 AT AMAZON

Now that your vanity is stocked, check out our other beauty products made just for mom!

