8 Mommy And Me Swimsuits To Match Your Mini This Summer (Dad And Sons Can Join In, Too)

As moms, few things bring us greater joy than seeing our mini-me dressed and looking adorable. Finding them summer dresses and swimsuits that match exactly what we’re wearing is part of our sweet, maternal desire to turn them into mini me’s. So now that it’s summer, that means sporting flattering bathing suits and snapping a pic for the gram, of course (this will most def become your most-liked post).

Sure, you could order a toddler rash guard and wear a women’s rash guard in a matching color, but that’s not the cute we’re talking about. We’re talking about the welcomed trend of mommy and me suits—bathing suits specifically designed to be entirely matching for mom and her mini (dad can join in on the fun too!). Does it get cuter than your little one matching with you in a teeny tiny-sized version of the same bikini, one-piece or tankini that you’re wearing? We agree—there isn’t.

Bathing suits can be pricey, especially for us grown-ups, but the “mommy and me” kind tends to be reasonable. This is a definite plus, seeing as your kiddo will most definitely outgrow the suit by next year, if not the end of this season. You can probably squeeze a few more seasons out of yours, which is all the more reason to buy your little one an extra in a size up for next summer.

Finding mommy and me swimsuits that are actually cute, however, is super personal. To help streamline the shopping experience and point you in the direction of some great choices, we’ve collected the best mommy and me swimsuits below.

Pregnant? Check out these bump-flaunting maternity suits.

Mia Belle Girls Mommy & Me Wrap Top High Waist Two-Piece Swimsuit If you can’t take that vacation you’ve been dreaming about, at least you can wear this tropical, palm leaf-clad mommy and me swimsuit (and maybe even whip up a strong-a** strawberry daiquiri for yourself while you’re at it). We love the mix and match aspect of this suit, since the black crossover bikini top can be worn with any other suit bottom or pair of cute leggings you have, which allows you to get the most wear out of it. Plus, the high-waisted bikini bottom is super kind to the mid-section (a feature we welcome with open arms). The combination of the top and bottom is flattering on almost any figure thanks to an elastic spandex material that doesn’t cling too tightly to your body (or cause irritation on sensitive skin). Quick tip: Order one size up for both you and your mini, as this suit tends to run a bit small on most. $33 AT MIA BELLE GIRLS

Baby Girls Swimsuits White Tassle Top Mommy and Me Two-Piece This is as forgiving as a bathing suit can get, thanks to a flowy, tank-like top (which you could also wear with other bottoms) that makes it almost look like it’s a one-piece when it’s really a good, old-fashioned bikini. The bottom is ruched, which is not only flattering on those child-bearing hips, but also ultra comfortable with good coverage, especially if you plan to do some water aerobics (hey, why not?). The matching pair for your little one is equally cute and has the charming addition of a rainbow tassel trim at the neckline. Since it’s full coverage, you luck out with not having to lather up your kiddo’s belly with SPF as you normally would when she dons a 2 piece. Win, win! And, if you’re not super into this design, the brand has 13 more options all in the same style so you can have your pick of the litter. $17 AT AMAZON

KABETY Leopard Mommy and Me Two Piece Set If there was ever a time to rock leopard and not feel like you’re the newest Jersey Shore cast member, it’s this summer, when animal print can be found just about anywhere (we’re talking shoes, tops, towels, scrunchies, you name it). This brand sells more than 28 different styles, but reviewers agree that the leopard print is where it’s at. The mommy and me pair couldn’t be cuter or more flattering thanks to the high-waisted, black bottom that hikes all the way up to your belly button, according to one Amazon reviewer. The material is nice and stretchy, made from 80 percent polyester and 20 percent spandex, so it’s both comfortable and breathable. The matching pair for your child is identical and reviewers attest to the fact that the sizing is accurate, so there’s no reason for you to size up or down, just add to cart and maybe add an extra print while you’re at it (we spy a one-shoulder). $22 AT AMAZON

Macool Floral Mommy and Me Matching Family Swimsuit This mommy and me swimsuit has this fun “Mother’s Day” aura to it, which is fitting since you will be twinning with your biggest fan. The top has a crop-top feel that you can also wear with solid bottoms to pretty much wear all summer. The bottom has a cute floral design that could also match with a regular black bikini top if you’re in the mood to switch things up. Since it is made of nylon, you can expect the material to be nice and stretchy as well as skin-friendly and lightweight. Translation: it’s comfortable (no digging into your hips or legs). We love that it also comes with a matching headband for you and your child, which you can both rock with other outfits too. Tip: Consider sizing up, since reviewers say that the top tends to run on the small side. $24 AT AMAZON

Mia Belle Girls Mommy & Me Kitty Face Print One Piece Swimsuit If you’re looking for a mommy and me swimsuit that’s not overloaded with colors, but one that your child will be excited about wearing with you, this is a winner. It’s playful and all black, which is about as flattering a color as it gets. It’s also a one piece, which is ideal for those not into the bikini thing (for you or your little). It’s made from that same poly/spandex material that’s nice and stretchy that won’t shrink in the wash (just hang-dry instead of machine dry to keep the fabric in good condition). Tip: Mia Belly Girls recommends sizing up for this suit in both adult and child sizes, as it tends to run on the small side. If you want to get really thematic,they’ve got cute kitty cat sunglasses to match your cute-suits. $30 AT MIA BELLE GIRLS

Summersalt Confetti Sidestroke Swimsuit For Mommy & Me This mommy-and-me collab is everything, especially if your kiddo has an upcoming summer birthday. Can’t throw a rager like you usually would due to social distancing parameters? This matching swimsuit is an easy alternative. It’s about as celebratory as it gets. We love the off-the-shoulder style along with the colorful confetti trim. Mamas who like boob support will be happy: This suit has built-in soft cups that provide coverage and a nice, welcomed lift. The matching swimsuit for your mini is almost identical with the adorable additions of some frilly bow ties at the leg. Reviewers attest to the fact that it runs pretty true to size. If you’re looking for quality and a suit that will last you more than one summer, this is a great option. $95 AT SUMMERSALT

Ababalaya Red, White and Blue Matching Mommy And Me Swimsuit Ready to feel extra festive this July 4th (as well as throughout the rest of the summer)? Put on this matching one-piece and you’ll feel proudly patriotic. We love the mix of the three colors and how the white separates the red and blue (also super into the bow ties atop the straps). It comes in sizes small through large for mom and 2-3T through 14-16 (years) for your mini and tween. Reviewers say that the fit is as expected, so you can probably just go with your usual swimsuit size. Bring on the backyard BBQ and blow up that pool. We’re ready. $19 AT AMAZON

Tom and Teddy Ocean Stripes Matching Father Son Swimsuit Trunks Dad will definitely want to get in on this whole matching thing, so it’s not a bad idea to get him and his mini a quality pair that will last them the summer (and dad much longer). You can’t go wrong with timeless blue stripes—it’s about as nautical and summery as it gets, or choose from lobsters, starfish or seahorses. The dad and matching boys suit is made from a super soft material that is formulated to dry in a matter of minutes. The elastic waistband and adjustable drawcord allows you to loosen or tighten it accordingly for a snug, comfortable fit, and the inside lining is nice and silky so there’s a less of chance for skin irritation or chafing. All of Tom and Teddy’s swim trunks are UP50+, which is always a plus. This is definitely worth a family Instagram post or a front porch project photoshoot! $95 AT TOM AND TEDDY

Looking for wardrobe upgrades for the summer? Browse through fashion trends for pregnancy, motherhood and life.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.