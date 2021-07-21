18 Best Nursing Dresses That Are Both Practical and Stylish AF

ASOS/A Pea in the Pod/HATCH

Nursing dresses just make things easier, am I right? As if planning outfits wasn’t hard enough, planning outfits while nursing takes everything to a new level. Breastfeeding mamas want the ease and convenience of feeding their baby, without compromising on fashion and style. And who can blame them? Maternity wear has vastly improved from the (stereo)typical “MuuMuu dress” to ones that flatter a woman’s figure, no matter what shape or size.

Donning dresses during the hot summer months feels liberating, so long as there’s easy access to the milk station. Being a breastfeeding mom is one of the most important missions to accomplish, and let’s face it — it’s hard AF. If we can help make things just a little easier by recommending some easy ways to “whip them out,” that’s what we’re going to do. Check out our top picks for the best nursing dresses below!

Best Nursing Dresses

Kindred Bravely Eleanora Bamboo Maternity & Nursing Lounge Dress Designed to wear before, during, and after your pregnancy, this airy lounge dress is made of super-soft, premium bamboo fabric. Because it’s lightweight and breathable with a relaxed fit, this nursing dress is perfect for warmer weather (or hot flashes!). The fabric stretches with you throughout your pregnancy, and the nursing panel makes it easy to feed your little one at home or on the go. This two-in-one dress doubles as a nightgown, so you technically don’t even have to take it off. Ever. $39.99 AT AMAZON

A Pea In The Pod Ripe Lift Up Tie Front Nursing Dress This dress from A Pea in the Pod will be easiest dress to throw on for your first outing post-baby! It features a lift-up nursing function to make feeding seamless, and a tie-front design to make it not-so-obvious. You’d never know this cute dress is 100% made for nursing! $88 AT PEA IN THE POD

Smallshow Split Long Nursing Dress This must-have dress for breastfeeding mamas is a short sleeved long dress. It comes in 13 colors (gray, navy, floral, etc.) and has pockets (!!) to carry any essentials. The top layer lifts up to expose breasts for nursing. “Seriously love this dress! I’m so glad I decided to get it,” said a fellow mama on Amazon. “It’s comfy, flowy, and so easy to nurse my baby. I’m 5’3”, about 175lbs and the large fits nicely, plus I love the slit. It makes it not so basic haha. Definitely ordering more colors!” $29.99 AT AMAZON

ASOS Maternity Nursing Midi Dress Here we’ve got a double layer dress from ASOS, and this one is definitely a fan favorite. For one — look at this leopard print! And two, the adorable pephem sleeves are a must have in your wardrobe if you don’t have them already. “Great nursing dress,” said one reviewer. “Bought this to feed baby in and have had lots of compliments on it and how it doesn’t look like a typical nursing dress. It’s comfy and easy to feed in and looks fab.” $50 AT ASOS

Motherhood Pull Down Nursing Maxi Dress This nursing dress has it all! Plenty of coverage, a flattering fit and easy pull-over access. The sleek maxi style can be dressed up (heels and jewelry) or down (sunnies and sneaks). It’s a fan favorite among mamas, with a 4.4 rating! One reviewer said it was perfect for their nursing photoshoot! “I was concerned about this dress being too short since I’m 5’8 however this dress was lightweight and long enough to pass as an elegant gown for my nursing photoshoot,” said the happy customer. “It fit well around the bust with extra fabric and extremely easy to nurse in. Pairs well with a nursing bralette and you can even get away brakes because of the extra fabric over the breasts.” $60 AT MOTHERHOOD 50% OFF!

Gap Maternity Overlay 2-Piece Nursing Dress This mama favorite from Gap actually comes with two separate pieces and works wonders for your nursing needs. It’s comfortable, flattering, and easy-to-wear for nursing functionality. “This dress is so beautiful, that I will keep it after I’m done nursing.,” said one Gap reviewer. “I love that it is two pieces and think it’s such a smart nursing dress! It’s comfortable to wear and very easy to nurse with. Wish I found this when I was pregnant! The dress is a stretchy material. I’m 5’2″ and normally wear XXS/XS. I bought the XS and the dress hits just below the knee for me.” $49.99 AT GAP

Seraphine Blue Dot Tiered Maternity and Nursing Dress Made with soft woven viscose, this feminine fit baby blue polka dotted dress is highly versatile. For nursing mamas, the clever concealed zippers open up at the front to allow for easy access. If blue isn’t your color, there’s a black dot version as well. Note that both colors are selling fast with only a few sizes left. (That means get it ASAP, mama!) $65 AT SERAPHINE

OUGES Sleeveless Nursing Dress This soft, comfortable fabric provides a flexible fit for pregnancy and nursing mamas. You can lift up the front layer for breastfeeding with the discreet feeding opening. This dress is easy to dress up or down and also comes in ¾ length sleeves. $25.99 AT AMAZON

CzzzyL Short Sleeve Nursing Dress This versatile addition to your closet can be both a dress or a tunic t-shirt to wear with your leggings. It provides easy access for nursing mamas who are craving stylish outfits. One reviewer said, “Really comfortable. Love that it has elastic at the bottom of the top part that you lift up for breastfeeding. It makes the top fit snuggly on your chest – not frumpy-looking, hanging from your chest, like other dresses. Easy to use for pumping. LOVE that it has pockets.” $25.99 AT AMAZON

ASOS Maternity Nursing Double Layer Mini Sundress Time to hop on the gingham train with this adorable double layer sundress from ASOS. This relaxed fit dress will fit perfectly into your nursing wardrobe – with hidden, lift-up access, it’ll make nursing and pumping a breeze! $40 AT ASOS

HATCH The Jenna Dress This is the dress our Jane Austin dreams. The Jenna Dress from HATCH is lightweight and features a ruffle sleeve, pinstripes, and a button down design for easy nursing access. It also comes in Sunflower (yellow) and solid black colors! One reviewer raved, “Loved this easy yet stylish dress and am wearing it at least once a week during our California summer. Recommend for everyday and a special occasion (I wore it to a maternity shoot).” $278 AT HATCH

Best Nursing-Friendly Dresses

Ban.do Breezy Dress This floral print dress has a baby doll fit and is made of ultra soft fabric. The easily adjustable straps makes nursing as simple as untying! The great thing about this design is it’s versatility; it can be worn at the beach, at your baby shower, or on a relaxing day at home (yep, it’s that comfy). It’s got a perfect 5 star rating on ban.do’s website. Among the raving reviews, one said, “I’m obsessed with this dress!! So comfortable and breezy. The pattern is amazing and the fabric is super soft.” $48 AT BAN.DO

Storq Mini Tank Dress The soft and cozy fit of this Oeko-Tex fabric dress hugs your curves in all the right places. Like many other nursing dresses, this too stays with you through pregnancy, postpartum, nursing, and even afterwards! “Really great dress,” said one reviewer. “This is such a great foundation dress to build your wardrobe around for the entire pregnancy! It’s soft yet the material is firm enough to smooth imperfections. I’ve worn it with a blazer and knee high boots, a long cardigan and heels. This dress was my first purchase in my first pregnancy. I’m very pleased! Thank you for making such a high quality product!!” $84 AT STORQ

Little Sleepies Botanical Gardens Bamboo Viscose Caftan Gown Long enough to wear as a dress, this custom-milled bamboo viscose fabric is so soft, comfortable, and gentle enough for eczema-prone skin. These jammies are designed to be nursing-friendly with front placket snaps. Soft, comfortable, and cozy, are common terms found in the reviews — we’ll take that as a great sign. Reviewer Rhonda Cheek raved, “I love my grown up botanicals PJs. So comfy. Warm and breathable.” Oh! And make sure to snag the matching set for your little too. $42 AT LITTLE SLEEPIES

