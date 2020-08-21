Sign Up For A Razor Subscription So You Don’t Have To Schlep To The Store For A New One All The Time

As a mom, if you’re able to carve out enough alone time for a full shower—we’re talking shampoo and conditioner—you’re having a really good day. All other important showertime activities, like shaving, have unfortunately become a weekend activity at best for most of us (along with blow drying our hair).

The good news is that companies are catching on to our lack of time, energy and dispreference for stubbly legs, armpits and ladybits. That’s why so many razor subscription brands have hit the market over the last few years. Their goal is simple: keep us clean and shaven by delivering high-quality razors straight to our door at an affordable price and continue to do so each month (or however often we prefer) so that you never run out.

What’s even more good news is that these razors and their corresponding blades are some of the best out there even though they’re at a reasonable price. They promise to glide over your skin without tugging at the hair or causing irritation. They also don’t get rusty or dull after just a week of use.

So if you’re in the market for a new razor, or are just sick of going out to the store every time you need a new blade, consider signing up for one of these razor subscriptions.

Gillette Venus Gillette Venus is one of the most popular razor brands for women, and has been for decades, so it’s no surprise if this is the razor that you’re used to. And if so, there’s no reason to stop using it! Just hit the subscribe button so you don’t have to keep ordering or going out and buying new blades every few months. With the subscription you get to choose which shaver you want (Smooth Sensitive, Extra Smooth, Extra Smooth Sensitive, Comfortglide White Tea or Comfortglide plus Olay Coconut), how often you want a delivery (every month, every two months or every three months), and opt to add in any extras, like their shaving cream, a travel handle and case or any Olay products. If it’s your first purchase, you can buy their Mini Starter Kit for just $7, which comes with a handle, razor blade, shaving cream and a shower hook. $17 AT GILLETTE VENUS

Schick Intuition Shave Plan You’re probably familiar with the Schick Intuition brand and may have even used their razors in the past. Well now you can continue to without having to leave your house. They just launched a subscription plan that starts at $12 and even kick you off with a free starter kit (you just have to pay $4 shipping). All you have to do is sign up on their site, select your Intuition razor of choice ( Purse Nourishment, Sensitive Care, Island Berry or Revitalizing Moustire), choose your color (green, purple or pink), add or skip shaving cream, choose how often you want to receive shipments (every two months, every four months or every six months) and then place your order! $12 AT SCHICK

Billie Here’s another brand you’ve probably heard of—not because of firsthand use, but rather because they’re advertising everywhere and your favorite influencer probably uses them. Billie also made headlines last summer when they released an ad that featured real pubic hair! Their subscription system is simple. You create an account and choose one of five razor colors (DreamPop, Coral, Cool Blue, Blush and Periwinkle). Then you choose your frequency (once a month, every two months or every three months). If it’s your first time, you get their Starter Kit which comes with two blades and a magnetic holder to keep your razor stored sans shower puddle. $9 AT BILLIE

Athena Club Athena club keeps everything simple—because, is shaving really that complicated? They let you choose and customize everything in a streamlined way that leaves few indecisions. First, you choose your razor handle color. They have six simple options: coral, sky blue, midnight, rose, glacier white and onyx. Each order comes with 2 five-blade cartridges, 1 razor handle and 1 magnetic hook. Then you pick your plan based on how often you shave. If you shave every day, they recommend four blades every month, if you shave a few times a week, they recommend eight blades every month, and if you shave once a week, they recommend 12 blades every month. You can also opt to add shaving foam, boy wash or lotion into your order. $9 AT ATHENA CLUB

Harry’s Harry’s is geared towards men, but it’s a great razor subscription for anyone (and, let’s face it, you probably already borrow your partner’s razor when yours is feeling particularly dull). With Harry’s Starter Set, you get everything you need for the perfect shave: a weighted, rubber handle, a five-blade razor cartridge, 2-ounce foaming gel and even a travel blade cover for trips and weekend getaways. Once you get to the check-out portion of the website, you’re given the option to choose your subscription—every two months, three months or five months—which scores you 6 percent off and, of course, shipping is free. $8 AT HARRY'S

Dollar Shave Club Here’s another shave subscription that was designed for men (like men are the only humans who shave, right?), but it’s actually great for anyone, especially moms who want quality razors for an affordable price. You can choose between three types of subscriptions: The Executive, which comes with six blades, The 4X, which comes with four blades, and The Humble Twin, which comes with two blades. You can choose how often you want to receive new razors—every two, three or four months—and can add in other products like shaving creams and butters, body cleansers, deodorant and more. $5 AT DOLLAR SHAVE CLUB

The Women’s Shave Club As its name suggests, this razor subscription was designed with women (and moms) in mind. Like its competitors, this subscription gives you options. You get to choose the type of razor your want (out of four): The Mini Go, which comes with a carrying case, a single razor head and four blades, the ËLLE 3 and the the ËLLE 4 which come with three disposable razors, and the Reya 4, which comes with a replacement 5-blade shaver. Next, you choose whether you want to try a one-time trial or sign up for future subscriptions either monthly or bi-monthly. They also have a cool refer-a-friend program that scores you $5 towards future purchases when a friend signs up. $7 AT WOMENS SHAVE CLUB

All Girls Shave Club If you’re the kind of mom who wants your razor to be as effeminate as you are, you’ve met your match. This razor subscription comes with a gorgeous rose gold holder with a metal handle and a rubber grip that’s in a color of your choosing (either Pretty in Pink or Poppin’ Purple). When you purchase their starter kit for $18, you also get 6-blade diamond-coated razor refills (a pack of four), a safety cover and a shave tote for easy storage or traveling. You choose how often you want the shipment to arrive—every two months, every three months or every four months and can add on fun products like their Whipped Shave Butter or Showerless Conditioner. Oh, and the whole entire kit ships free. $18 AT ALL GIRLS SHAVE

Now that you’ve got that shaving thing squared away, stock up on more beauty must-haves for mom.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.