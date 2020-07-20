9 Best-Selling Amazon Hair Care Products That Make Hair At Home Better Than The Salon Ever Did

When you have more to-dos than waking hours, a good hair day is however you choose to define it. Is it a dry shampoo kind of situation? Great. Have a few minutes to use a hair dryer? Impressive. Ran your kid’s detangling brush through your own tresses? That’s a win.

Because no one has time to waste, it’s important to stock up on hair care products that actually work and require minimal effort on your part. The Amazon best-selling section is full of tools and treatments that have already been vetted by tons of customers (can you say 49,000+ reviews?!?). Whether you’re looking for a multi-tasking brush or a one-minute hair mask (you read that right— one minute), here are nine hair care products to order from Amazon and have in your medicine cabinet by tomorrow.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush Most days, you’re probably lucky to run a comb through your hair, but with the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, you can dry, tame, and style your tresses in a matter of minutes. This multi-tasking oval brush has air vents with two different heat settings and one cooling option using ionic technology to dry your hair with less frizz. And the tangle-free combination brushes help smooth and/or add volume. Using just one tool, you’ll be able to quickly recreate that fresh-out-of-the-salon look without leaving your bathroom. This reviewer and busy mom said, “I have 4 kids (so not a lot of time) and like 7 people’s worth of stubbornly wavy/curly and long hair on my head. It’s a giant pain in the ass and takes a lot of time. Except today when I tried this! Unbelievable easy and I didn’t even have to go back over it with a flat iron! Dry in record time and looks naturally straight! (None of those odd bumps) I can’t wait to dry my girls hair after a nighttime bath too. I almost never write reviews but thanks to this magical thing I had the time!” $45.99 AT AMAZON

MaxSoft Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush Keep this handy little shampoo brush in the shower, and it can help your shampoo routine and give your scalp a massage as well. It has an easy-to-hold grip and soft silicone bristles that help deep clean your scalp more effectively than just using your fingers. Some customers have said the brush can help with dry, flaky scalp, and one reviewer commented, ““I saw this shampoo brush and it looked a lot more flexible so I thought I’d give it a try and HOLY MOLY my flakes are gone! It’s made out of a silicone-type material and the little ‘bristles’ are flexible but still get the job done. I can literally brush my hair with shampoo in and it doesn’t get tangled. It’s amazing. Not only do I have zero flakes now, I feel like using this does a way better job at working the shampoo in and getting your hair and scalp really clean.” Another reviewer said, “I cannot explain how good this feels when your using it! It relaxes you and for sure is better than just using your fingertips to shampoo your hair. It actually goes down to the roots and makes sure that it gets into all the spots it can to clean your hair. I can tell you right now that my hair has never felt more smoother than after I started using this product. I would definitely recommend this!” $9.99 AT AMAZON

Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment Olaplex’s repairing treatment is used by professionals in many hair salons to help restore damaged or broken hair, but pick up a bottle and you can enjoy a treatment in your own home. Hair Perfector is not a conditioner, but a bond builder to strengthen your hair (however, Olaplex also makes a conditioner). After using it, you rinse it off and shampoo and conditioner as usual. You can use it 1-3 times a week depending on your needs to moisturize and repair your locks. The treatment is suitable for all hair types and is vegan, pH balanced, and paraben-, sulfate-, and phthalate-free. One happy reviewer said, “MAGIC!!!! I swear this stuff is made from Unicorns. I was doubtful, given that I have tried the gamut of hair conditioning treatments (yes, yes, I know this is NOT a conditioner, but a bonder) and all I have to say is WOWZA! After some really harsh processing (got my hair from dark dark brown to very very blonde so I could add funky colors (currently pink), my hair more closely resembled hay than it did actual hair and as the weeks went on, the breakage started getting worse. I tried this at my last feeble attempt to salvage my locks after a friend recommended it and I am BLOWN AWAY by the results! It really does work. I won’t lie and tell you my hair is back to it’s normal state, but it is SIGNIFICANTLY improved. It is smoother, softer, and even has some of the weight back! This was just after 1 application (I left it in for an hour as the website suggested for my level of damage). I can’t wait to see if it gets better with the next application. I am definitely sold.” $28.00 AT AMAZON

The Honest Company Sweet Orange Vanilla Conditioning Detangler Spray and Conditioner This pair from The Honest Company includes a conditioning detangler spray and conditioner that are scented from sweet orange and vanilla extracts. They’re made without parabens, synthetic fragrances, dyes, or sulfates. The spray has a blend of argan oil, shea butter, jojoba protein, and quinoa extract to help detangle and soften hair. The conditioner is lightweight and designed to fight frizz. Both products are gentle enough for daily use, whether you use them on your little ones’ hair or your own. One reviewer said, “I love this stuff. It smells AMAZING, and it’s pretty much one of the few detanglers that actually works on my fine but thick hair. It also doesn’t weigh my hair down or make it feel greasy, and I use it liberally. It just makes my hair gloriously soft. My only gripe is that the bottle is super small, and I go through it quickly. I’d knock a star off for that, if it didn’t work so well and smell so good. I’ve now just added it to my monthly subscribe-and-save, so even though I use it up quickly, at least I can save a little on the cost that way.” $13.98 AT AMAZON

Garnier Hair Care Fructis Avocado Hair Treats Masks You probably already love avocado in your daily meals, now incorporate it into your hair routine. This one-minute (yes, 60 seconds!) hair mask has 98 percent naturally derived ingredients, including avocado extract, to help make your hair soft and shiny. The hair mask has no parabens, silicones, or artificial dyes, and you can use it as a post-shampoo mask, rinse out conditioner, or leave-in treatment. The three-pack comes with two 3.4 ounce treats and one 14.4 ounce treat. There are also banana, coconut, goji berry, and papaya flavors. One reviewer said, “I was skeptical at first but got it as an add on item. I absolutely love it!! My hair is super silky the next day and when I brush my hair there are no knots at all. I tend to wash my hair at night and not brush it until the next morning. My hair feels and looks so much healthier. I started using it in place of regular conditioner.” $15.44 AT AMAZON

Moroccanoil Hair Treatment Moroccanoil is a versatile hair treatment infused with argan oil and linseed (flax) seed extract that can help condition, detangle, control frizz or flyaways, and smooth and shine your hair. A little goes a long way, and you can use it on both wet or dry hair, and it’s suitable for all hair types. Bonus: It has a nice spicy amber and floral scent so your hair will both look and smell good. One reviewer said, “Love, Love, Love Moroccan Oil! I was first introduced to this product by Gary Manuel hair saloon in Seattle. My stylist put a little amount on her hands and rubbed the oil through my damp hair before drying. The smell is gorgeous and lasts until your next hair wash. The treatment definitely calms down any fine or flyaway hair. It makes it easier to style, and the best part is that the oil nourishes and hydrates the hair, which is very important.” $44.00 AT AMAZON

HSI Professional Glider | Ceramic Tourmaline Ionic Flat Iron Hair Straightener On the days where you feel like straightening or curling your hair, let a flat iron do the work for you. This HSI flat iron uses ceramic and tourmaline crystal ion plates to help reduce frizz and create shiny hair. There are eight micro-sensors built in to evenly distribute heat and regulate the temperature of the iron (settings include temperatures ranging from 140-450°F) so you can spend less time doing your hair. The iron also comes with a heat-resistant glove, travel-size argan oil hair treatment, and a silk drawstring case. One reviewer said, “This is the best flat iron i have ever had. (trust me i had had alot before). It gets hot quickly, does NOT smoke, which was a previous problem in almost all other flat irons i bought – from good brands). My hair is dry and curly, this flat iron makes it smooth, soft and shiny in only 20 minutes. And guess what? it stays for a whole week if i want it to. Best purchase eveeeeer.” $39.89 AT AMAZON

Remington D3190 Damage Protection Hair Dryer If you’re tired of dealing with constantly wet hair, that towel wrapped around your head is probably not going to help dry it much faster. However, this Remington hair dryer uses ceramic, ionic, and tourmaline technologies to help protect your hair and reduce frizz while also drying it quickly. There are three heat settings, one cooling option, and two speed settings. The air filter in the back is removable to make it easier to clean, and the dryer comes with attachments to give you some styling options depending on if you want to rock a straighter (concentrator attachment) or curlier (diffuser attachmnent) hairdo. Says one reviewer, “I don’t use a hair dryer often because my hair gets frizzy and huge if I do but this one has changed the game for me! The temperature and speed settings really help me get the right temperature to not damage my hair. The diffuser is a great addition, helps me dry my hair in minutes! The color is also very nice and makes it easy to find in the cabinet.” $17.84 AT AMAZON

Beautify Beauties Flairosol Refillable Hair Spray Bottle Sometimes you don’t need to jump in the shower, you just need a little spritz to liven up your bedhead. This spray bottle can give your hair a nice mist without using any pressurized containers or aerosol. It allows for continuous 360-degree spraying with a fingertip trigger, so you can turn the bottle sideways or upside down if you need to reach different angles. Beyond taming your hair, you can also use the spray bottle for plants, or fill it with an essential oil mix to freshen up a room. Says one reviewer, “ I found myself interested in the product because I start my daily routine by wetting my hair in the sink and brushing it to restart my curls for the day. Well dumping my head in the sink got a little annoying when you’re tired and lazy in the morning. So I got this! I love it it usually takes a few sprays but I’ve used it all week and still haven’t needed to refill. I Still have more than half of the bottle left. I also love it cause it sprays for a long time and is a misty like spray so I really get a good spray for hair. I have medium long hair so it takes me a while to do all of it, but it’s so much better than doing it in the sink. “ $14.99 AT AMAZON

Hair looking good? We’ve got best beauty sellers in skincare, too.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.