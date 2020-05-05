It’s hard to keep up with the latest and greatest beauty products — today’s “it” ingredient can be tomorrow’s old news, and how different can mascaras really be from one another? One way to narrow down your choices is to peruse the Amazon Best Sellers, a list of the most popular products that shoppers are currently buying. The list is updated every hour, and it doesn’t just apply to beauty and personal care, but literally to every category of products that Amazon has on its website.

The beauty products that make the best seller list have a ton of positive reviews— many people are clicking on “add to cart” right now. Just this time, it seems popularity contests do work in your favor —whether you’re looking for a tool to style your hair pre-breakfast meeting (with 40,000+ reviews!), a gentle moisturizing lotion that doesn’t cost a fortune, or a strangely satisfying foot mask, you can see what’s currently ranking. It’s a great place to get some inspiration and see what everyone else is shopping because Amazon has already done the research for you.

Now that you’ve saved yourself some time, ahead are eight Amazon best-selling beauty products that everyone loves— and judging by the numbers, you will, too.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush Most days, you’re probably relying on dry shampoo and hope, and you’re lucky to run a brush through your hair before running out the door. The Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumizer will make your morning routines easier by combining a few steps. The brush has air vents and an ion generator built-in to quickly dry your hair without causing frizz, and the tangle-free bristles will help smooth and style your hair with a few flicks of the wrist. There are three different heat/speed settings, including a cool option. One busy mom and reviewer said, “I have 4 kids (so not a lot of time) and like 7 people’s worth of stubbornly wavy/curly and long hair on my head. It’s a giant pain in the ass and takes a lot of time. Except today when I tried this! Unbelievable easy and I didn’t even have to go back over it with a flat iron! Dry in record time and looks naturally straight! (None of those odd bumps) I can’t wait to dry my girls hair after a nighttime bath too. I almost never write reviews but thanks to this magical thing I had the time!” $55 AT AMAZON

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face This TruSkin facial serum has vitamin E, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid to help brighten your complexion and combat fine lines and dark spots. It’s cruelty-free and has a plant-based formula that includes aloe vera, witch hazel, botanical hyaluronic acid, and jojoba oil. There are no synthetic color additives and it’s 72 percent organic. This best-selling serum has over 13,800 Amazon reviews, and one happy reviewer said, “My search for an amazing serum is finally over. I just purchased my 3rd bottle and I am hooked! My skin looks flawless and I have been getting so many compliments about how great I look. My skin glows as if I just walked out of a spa treatment. A little goes along way, the bottle usually last me about 3 1/2 months. I use it every morning and every night. Thank you for his amazing product!” $20 AT AMAZON

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay The (Aztec) secret’s out — this healing clay can help you give your skin a deep pore cleaning right from home. The 100 percent natural calcium bentonite clay can be used for facials, body wraps, hair masks, foot soaks, and more. You mix the clay with water and/or apple cider vinegar, apply to your skin, and leave it on for 5-20 minutes depending on how sensitive your skin is. There are no additives or fragrances, and the one pound container can make 10-15 facials. Says one reviewer, “I have heard nothing but great things about this mask for years, I just bought it, and I can say no wonder it is worth the hype. I have had a troubled patch of super small bumps (milia like?) on my forehead for about a year now and this reduced the appearance overnight!! It’s not drying at all which I have some dry areas which I expected to worsen after but it leaves a nice moisture to the skin! The moisture isn’t film like at all. It says once a week but I’ve used it the past 3 days and my pores are less noticeable. Overall I’m excited to see a difference in my skin.” $13 AT AMAZON

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream For anyone with sensitive skin, CeraVe’s moisturizing cream was developed with dermatologists to be gentle and non-irritating. It has essential ceramides to help restore your skin’s protective barrier as well as hyaluronic acid to help your skin retain its moisture. It’s fragrance-free, hypoallergenic, and non-comedogenic. The cream is also formulated with a patented technology that slowly releases the moisturizing ingredients over time, providing 24-hour hydration. Use it on your face, your hands, and your entire body and be prepared to say goodbye to dry skin. Says one reviewer, “I have extremely dry skin that’s also acne prone and sensitive. That’s a tough combination to treat because most products that heavily moisturizer also cause acne. This lotion is by far the best I’ve used! I can slather it on as much as I want without any irritation or acne and it soaks right in and soothes my dry skin. I’m a lifetime customer for sure.” $16 AT AMAZON

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes Makeup remover wipes aren’t a replacement for washing your face, but they’ll do in a pinch or when you just don’t have the time. These Neutrogena cleansing towelettes are soft and gentle on the skin, and they remove 99 percent of makeup, including waterproof mascara. They’re alcohol-free, ophthalmologist-, allergy- and dermatologist-tested, and they’re safe to use even on your eye area (good news for anyone who has sensitive eyes or wears contact lenses). They’re designed not to leave a residue, and this set comes with two packs of 25 towelettes each. Says one reviewer, “These are great for removing light or heavy makeup. It doesn’t leave a lot of oily feel behind, but I also wash my face after removing makeup to make sure all of it was removed and no gross film is left on my face. It easily comes off and you don’t need to scrub super hard with it to get results.” $9 AT AMAZON

Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub Let tropical vacation vibes come to you in the form of a mango-scented sugar scrub. And if mango’s not your thing, the Tree Hut scrub also comes in coconut lime, passionfruit & guava, pomegranate acai, and mocha & coffee bean options. The scrub has ingredients including 100 percent pure shea butter, mango puree, avocado oil, orange oil, and macadamia seed oil to help exfoliate, cleanse, and moisturize your skin. One reviewer says, “I absolutely love Tree Hut scrubs. They are a staple and I have ordered multiple delicious scents. Every scent is amazing. Adequately coarse enough to remove dead dry skin (think sugar, not cornmeal) texture. Moisturizing. Rinses off and leave trace amounts of oil… But not greasy and excessive. I’ve purchased lesser products at higher prices. I keep a tub of it in my shower and use it regularly. Inexpensive, across the board wonderful product for dry elbows, hands, legs, etc.” $6 AT AMAZON

Dermora Foot Peel Mask You’re on your feet all day, and they deserve some pampering. This foot peel mask (it comes in a two-pack) will help heal cracked heels, dry skin, and even callouses. You wear it for 60 minutes, and then the skin on your feet will peel in 6-11 days (some reviewers have compared it to a snake shedding its skin), but the result is baby soft feet. It’s made with natural ingredients like papaya extracts, aloe vera and can be used on all skin types. For proof, check out the photos in the reviews (but warning: they’re not for the faint of heart). One reviewer said, “I had neglected my feet for a long time and they were so ugly, cracked, and rough. I was worried a peel would not work. I originally wanted to order this one, but didn’t know if it was worth the cost since there are so many out there that cost less. So I first tried a $5 one from Walmart and that was a waste of time. Nothing happened. So I finally decided to spend the money on these and IT WORKED well beyond what I expected!!! Don’t go with any other brand. These are great! I went from coarse, sandpaper heels to brand new soft sensitive skin. I am amazed. I haven’t even finished the peeling process and I’m already writing this review.” $32 AT AMAZON

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Busy moms run on very little sleep (and even less water), so give your skin a boost with this Neutrogena water-gel moisturizer. The gel formula is quick-absorbing and has hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture, so it’s almost like feeding your skin a cup of water. It’s oil-, dye-, and fragrance-free, you can wear it alone or under makeup, and it’s safe to use every day. This one reviewer raved, “I tried this last November, bc I’d run out of moisturizer, and asked my mom if I could borrow some of hers. Neutrogena hydro boost was what she gave me to use that day. I first noticed after I applied it to my face, neck and décolletté, how velvety my skin felt. And it was as if my skin just drank it up! Like it really needed it. So I applied a little more. Went to bed, woke up the next morning- my skin looked and felt totally different. No fabrication. No exaggeration. The texture was different. I had a glow. And even my acne wasn’t as red, or aggitated looking. And had seemed actually slightly minimized… I can’t live without this stuff. It’s fantastic. $16 AT AMAZON

