The 8 Best Shampoos For Thinning Hair, According To Experts

Sure, thinning hair can be a headache, but a certain amount of hair loss is normal, especially with post-pregnancy or age (just another perk of getting older!). If you’re concerned about an excessive amount of hair loss, consult with a medical professional to diagnose the root problem. Otherwise, if you just want to give your hair a volume boost, the best shampoos for thinning hair can add density to your locks. The key is choosing the right ingredients. We spoke with several hair pros to get the lowdown, and nearly all the products below come recommended by experts.

It’s important to use hair care products that not only provide volume, but also promote circulation and growth of the hair follicles, says Melanie Palm, MD, board-certified dermatologist at Art of Skin MD. She recommends looking for formulations with amino acids and biotin, which can help strengthen hair and promote growth. Other bonus ingredients to look for include antioxidants like vitamin E, which help counteract free radicals from sun exposure, styling, and other stressors. She adds that for aesthetic purposes, keratin, which coats the strands, can also help hair look more hydrated, and thus, fuller. And because one thing you don’t want is to add additional weight to already thin hair, Dr. Palm says to avoid shampoos with silicones, which can cause buildup and weigh down your tresses.

Ahead, eight shampoos for thinning hair — all recommended by dermatologists, hair stylists, and more, to help you achieve a thicker-looking ‘do.

Dermatologist-recommended shampoos for hair loss

Best volumizing shampoos for thin hair

Best shampoo for thinning hair and dandruff