We’re Losing Our Hair After Giving Birth, But These Postpartum Hair Loss Treatments Can Really Help

Postpartum hair loss treatments — in the form of shampoos, supplements, and other remedies — are on the long list of must-haves you didn’t realize you needed until after Baby’s arrival. (Like that state-of-the-art baby bouncer you panic-purchased at 2 am while your LO screamed.) Yes, ladies, hair loss after pregnancy is a thing. And if you’re wondering how to prevent postpartum hair loss, stay tuned. There are certain practices, as well as treatments and products, that can help keep shedding at bay. But before you start feeling sad about losing your luscious locks, we want you to know that it’s temporary, and they will grow back, all healthy and new.

As it stands, pregnancy comes with its fair share of less-than-pretty perks, from nausea and constant headaches, to constipation and swelling all over (what’s up, cankles?). So while you may have been prepared for post-baby recovery with some high-quality vitamins, stress-relieving bath bombs, and new yoga gear to use as you bounce back into shape, you may not have planned on the ever-obnoxious postpartum hair loss (as if new moms don’t have enough issues to deal with).

“This is such a real thing and so many of us have experienced it,” says Kay Cola, CEO and Founder of TheOrganiBrands, makers of organic, all-natural hair and body care lines. The mom of 3 says continuing her prenatal vitamin regimen and adding in supplements to restore nutritional deficiencies helped ease her symptoms (but first, seek advice from your doctor, of course). “In addition to supplements, DRINK WATER,” she continued. “Hydration is so important.”

Self-care is also worth making time for. “Take the time to sleep and practice anxiety-reducing tasks, because it will give your body time to heal, which will result in your hair growing back and you feeling more like you,” she said. Finally, she adds that the products you use on your hair should offer gentle cleansing and extra hydration. “Moisture is your best friend and keeping your scalp and hair healthy is what stimulates regrowth!”

All that said, it helps to learn a bit about postpartum hair loss, and adding hair loss treatments to your stash of pregnancy essentials can actually reduce postpartum shedding. What causes postpartum hair loss?

You might be asking this if you’ve yet to push your baby out. Well, you know that one single great beauty benefit that pregnancy brings along with that “glow”— the thick and shiny hair? Some of it’s about to fall out — in clumps. Yep.

How long does postpartum hair loss last?

“Everyone loses 50-100 hairs a day as part of the normal hair growth cycle, but for women who’ve recently given birth, this hair growth cycle can be altered by fluctuating hormone levels, making it normal to experience hair loss three to six months postpartum,” explains Angela Phipps, D.O., A.B.H.R.S., hair loss expert and medical advisor to Hair Club. “While this condition is temporary, it may take up to a full year to regain normal fullness.” Well, sh*t.

But wait, before you start casting spells to keep your strands solid, know that there’s good news in addition to knowing postpartum shedding is temporary: There are a ton of products on the market today that not only help treat postpartum shedding, but claim to prevent it altogether. Read on for some of the best-touted treatments for postpartum shedding.

How can you prevent postpartum hair loss?

While the condition may not be entirely controllable, maintaining a healthy, well-balanced diet, as well as supplementing with a decent multivitamin (or continuing your prenatal vitamin regimen), can reduce shedding. Treating your mane with a little extra care can also keep strands intact. Try to brush gently, use a wide-comb, and avoid yanking a stiff brush through it while it’s wet. Also, avoid using heat tools and tie it back with soft accessories like scrunchies or coil hair ties. You’ll want to avoid elastics or *gasp* rubber bands. See? Not having time to brush or style your hair because you have a newborn may have its benefits after all!

Check out the best postpartum hair loss treatments below.

Postpartum Hair Loss Vitamins

*Note: Consult with your doctor before adding any new vitamins or supplements to your diet.

Revly Vegan Hair, Skin, & Nails Complex with Biotin Revly’s blend of Biotin 2000 mcg, MSM 300 mg and botanicals is formulated to strengthen and revitalize hair follicles (and nails!). People who have purchased these vitamins claim that they see results within one to two weeks, noticing fuller, shinier hair, and healthier-looking nails. One reviewer noticed even her eyelashes grew thicker. Since it’s a good idea to keep taking these vitamins for several months (you might even want to just incorporate them into your daily routine forever.) $10.00 AT AMAZON

Postpartum Hair Loss Supplements

Nutrafol Women Supplement for Hair Growth Most hair loss products on the market are geared and advertised towards men, so it’s refreshing to find one that was actually created for women. Nutrafol is a 100 percent drug-free, super-concentrated natural product that’s clinically shown to boost hair growth performance. The company’s “Women Core Plus” has proven to be one of the most effective and healthy supplements to help with postpartum hair loss. “I have baby fine hair & am going through menopause. My hair is silkier, thickening, and growing faster!” states one happy Amazon reviewer. “I am getting compliments on how terrific my hair looks.” $88.00 AT AMAZON

Nature's Bounty Optimal Solutions Hair, Skin & Nails Formula Sometimes, all you need is a vitamin boost to help your hair and skin — and Nature’s Bounty makes a vitamin that’s sure to help. One of the biggest nutrient in these capsules is biotin, which is thought to help hair, skin, and nails look their best. It’s worked for plenty of Amazon customers. “This was an add-on product so because of that I thought I would give them a try. Just under a 2 week trial my hair stopped falling out and my nails stopped splitting and peeling,” one of them wrote. You get 60 caplets per jar. $8.00 AT AMAZON

Moon Juice SuperHair™ Daily Hair Nutrition This cult-favorite is so popular, it’s often sold out. It’s a daily hair supplement that not only promotes healthier, thicker, longer and stronger strands, but also helps fight stress? Ahem, sign us up! To say the life of a new mom is stressful is an understatement — it’s full-blown hectic. Score yourself a sanity saver and a strand saver in one with this supplement. “I’ve been taking it for two weeks and already my hair is longer, shinier, stronger, thicker, and sooo much more softer,” one Amazon customer raved. “I’m shedding less after washing.” $60.00 AT AMAZON

Postpartum Hair Loss Serums & Treatments

Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment One great way to help prevent extreme postpartum shedding is to get your hair in top-notch condition, which (let’s be honest) is no easy feat with a screaming baby who’s latched onto your nipple 90 percent of the time. Enter: Olaplex. It’s God’s greatest gift to the hair cuticle. It can repair damaged strands in just one use and works on all hair types. Out of a whopping 13,000+ Amazon reviews, the vast majority are positive. Customers rave that this treatment helped their severely damaged hair, especially post-dyeing and bleaching. $28.00 AT AMAZON

Hand Craft 100% Pure Castor Oil New moms still swear by this time-honored oil that’s been around since, well, let’s go with pretty much the dawn of time. This list of things castor oil can’t do is probably shorter than what it can: Applied topically, it enhances hair’s natural color, locks in moisture, boosts circulation and helps hair grow. It also promotes natural eyelash growth and moisturizes skin… the list goes on. $15.00 AT AMAZON

KÉRASTASE Resistance Length Strengthening Scalp Serum If you’re like most nanny-free new moms, getting enough time to wash your body in the shower is enough of an accomplishment, let alone your hair. And forget about conditioner that you have to “let sit” for at least five minutes. Enter this scalp serum you can leave in your hair that promises to strengthen your strands and help hair grow. $27.00 AT AMAZON

Luv Me Care Biotin Hair Growth Serum With premium ingredients like castor oil, coffee, and biotin, this nourishing serum can be applied directly to your roots to promote new growth and reduce hair loss and breakage. It doubles as a leave-in conditioning treatment for hair to feel smoother and shinier, and it works on beards, too. “I love this oil,” one Amazon reviewer said. “I put it in my hair after showering and leave it in overnight. It’s not greasy and it doesn’t transfer onto my bed linens.” $25.00 AT AMAZON

Toullgo Hair Growth Serum If you need a low-maintenance solution that can be incorporated into your regular hair care routine, this natural hair serum can be mixed right into your shampoo to stimulate those lazy follicles with a variety of natural plant extracts. It also prevents split ends while nourishing your scalp, so you’ll end up with an all around healthy head. “I bought this product to try to lengthen and thicken my hair, and after a couple of weeks notice i’m starting to see a real difference,” said one Amazon reviewer. “Used this product for hair and the hairs feel so much stronger but soft to the touch. It is easy to apply and doesn’t irritate my skin or my eyes.” $19.00 AT AMAZON

Postpartum Hair Loss Oils

Heritage Store Black Castor Oil Roasted castor seeds give this oil its rich color, texture, and even a deep toasted scent. Use it as a deep-conditioning treatment in your hair, either 20 minutes before showering or overnight, for thicker, longer, healthier locks. You can even brush a a thin layer onto your brows and lash line to make them fuller and stronger. $16.00 AT AMAZON

Kate Blanc Cosmetics Neem Oil Have you ever heard of neem oil? It’s a safe organic and biodegradable oil that is said to help stimulate hair follicle growth. Plenty of Amazon reviewers have had success with this particular neem oil, stating “I left it on for an hour then continued with my normal routine of shampoo and conditioner. No other product, prescription, otc, natural or otherwise, has left my scalp feeling this refreshed and scab-free after the first use. I will continue to use on a weekly basis.” One con? It does have a particular smell to it, but plenty of customers have found workarounds, like including peppermint in the mix. Since plenty of people have found success, it’s a mere small price to pay. As a bonus, it can also help control acne breakouts. $10.00 AT AMAZON

Postpartum Hair Loss Shampoos & Conditioners

PURA D'OR nti-Thinning Shampoo & Conditioner Set When a product has over 2,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, you know it has to be good. This PURA D’OR shampoo and conditioner duo is formulated with biotin and a cocktail of herbs and vitamins to strengthen and moisturize hair and reduce damage. Although it’s effective, it’s also gentle, and you’ll rest assured knowing that it’s vegan, cruelty-free, and manufactured using methods that are environmentally responsible. If you’re still skeptical, it also comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee — unsatisfied customers are entitled to a full refund. $34.00 AT AMAZON

Honeydew Natural Hair Loss Shampoo for Men and Women with Biotin for Hair Growth This natural Biotin shampoo contains a blend of coconut oil, jojoba oil, tea tree oil, zinc, and keratin to nourish a dry scalp and promote circulation to hair roots. Not only will it halt current hair loss but it’ll also prevent future issues as the Vitamin B7-rich formula works overtime to rejuvenate and regenerate your follicles. It’ll start by stimulating circulation back to your hair follicle so that your hair can grow back healthier and shinier than ever. Oh, and did we mention that your hubby can use it, too? $15.00 AT AMAZON

