The internet needs another influencer sharing their skincare routine as much as you need another toddler throwing a tantrum. Yet, here we are—because while we’re tired of seeing that Bachelor alum posting yet again about their “miracle 16-step process,” we secretly soak it all up (and maybe add a few things to our cart) in hopes of achieving that flawless skin we all want.

And one thing that consistently pops up in said skincare routines? Sheet masks. They’ve become so trendy thanks to the fact that they’re a lot more convenient—and a lot less messy—than your traditional mask or cream in a jar (plus they take up way less space in your medicine cabinet!). Whether you want to moisturize, hydrate, purify, or detoxify, there’s a sheet mask for that—and while it varies from mask to mask, experts say you can use them as often as you’d like.

But there’s one problem—there are thousands of options out there. So which are the best sheet masks? To help you find what your own skin needs (and not what some influencer is getting paid to promote), we’ve rounded up nine top-rated picks below, from the best drugstore sheet mask to the best Korean sheet mask.

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mask If you’re someone who struggles with chronically dry skin, you know that some days, no amount of moisturizer or YouTube makeup tutorials promising dewy skin will help. But you know what will? This Tatcha face mask. The super thin mask (which, according to the brand, is 100 times thinner than a strand of human hair) uses elements of popular Japanese beauty treatments like rice germ oil and botanical oils to deliver nutrients and nourishment to your face. After all, said oils are made from Japanese superfoods like rice, algae, and green tea. Reviewers rave that the Tatcha mask instantly makes their skin look—and feel—softer and more hydrated and gives even the driest skin that coveted fresh-out-of-the-shower glow. $12 AT AMAZON

Farmacy Coconut Gel Sheet Mask What’s the best sheet mask you’ve ever used? According to thousands of Sephora shoppers, it’s this one from Farmacy. That’s because, along with being completely vegan and cruelty-free, it’s a triple threat when it comes to its ingredients. It contains coconut water, which moisturizes even the driest of skin; hyaluronic acid, which retains water to give your skin that fuller, plumper effect; and cucumber extract, which locks all the above benefits in place. Bonus: Fans say the Farmacy mask fits better than any other sheet mask because it’s lightweight and clings to your face in all the right places (i.e. you don’t have to keep adjusting it while you wait for it to set). $6 AT SEPHORA

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Hydrogel Mask (Set of 4) Yes, facials are pricey but no, you don’t have to spend a lot to get better skin. In fact, thanks to this drugstore beauty option, you can freshen up your face for the same price of your daily Starbucks skinny vanilla latte (and it will last a heck of a lot longer). Unlike your typical sheet mask, this Neutrogena one is made from 100 percent hydrogel, which contains 50 percent more “stuff” (a.k.a. product) than the usual fabric. As it sits on your face, the mask slowly infuses hyaluronic acid into your skin which leaves it feeling—and looking—more hydrated and supple by the time your 30 minutes is up. $13 AT AMAZON

TonyMoly Sheet Mask Set (10-Pack) The only thing better than one sheet mask is 10 sheet masks—which is exactly what you’ll get with this Korean sheet mask pack from Tonymoly. The set includes one of their popular “I’m Real” masks for almost every skin situation imaginable: Red Wine for pores, Pumpkin for anti-aging, Lemon for brightening, Pomegranate and Ginseng for elasticity, Tea Tree for skin soothing, Rice for clear skin, Orange for refreshing, Lotus for luminating, and Makgeolli for skin purifying. Each mask is soaked in three layers of essence (water, micro-emulsion, and lotion) so your skin gets triple the moisture and hydration of standard single-layer masks. And at just $26 for the whole set, that’s less than $3 per mask. We’ll take it. $26 AT AMAZON

Dr. Jart+ Brightening Solution Mask If you’ve never used a Dr. Jart+ sheet mask, you—and more importantly, your face—are missing out. With over 84,000 rave reviews at Sephora alone, the cult-favorite masks come in all different “flavors,” from brightening to firming to even peeling. But what makes them so special? Besides the fact that all of the cellulose fiber masks gently apply acupressure to boost your skin’s circulation, they’re also free of parabens, sulfates, and all the most common skin-irritating ingredients (like artificial fragrance or sulfate-based surfactants). A.k.a. they’re a great option for those of us with super sensitive skin. As if that’s not enough, the masks also deliver a cooling sensation at the end of the process so you finish feeling incredibly refreshed. $9 AT SEPHORA

St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Sheet Mask Dreaming of that summer tan that makes you look five years younger and about 10 pounds thinner? Same. And while this sheet mask can’t help you accomplish time travel or weight loss (we wish), it can help you accomplish that tan without ever leaving your house. Made by celebrity-approved self-tanning brand St. Tropez, the mask promises a sun-kissed glow that develops slowly over eight hours without any streaks, tan lines, or, worse, orange hues. The best part is that you can customize your results based on your preferences—leave the mask on for just five minutes for a subtle color or for up to 15 minutes for a deeper bronze. $9 AT AMAZON

Yes To Tomatoes Anti-Pollution Detoxifying Charcoal Bubbling Paper Face Mask In the words of Mean Girls, this Yes To mask isn’t a regular mask, it’s a cool mask. And it really is—because the paper mask actually bubbles up into a fluffy foam while it works, thanks to the combination of activated charcoal and oxygen. The two ingredients aren’t just included to make your masking process more fun, either. When paired together, they work to pull dirt and pollutants out of your pores to detox and cleanse your skin. People love how quick the whole process is (you only have to leave the mask on your face for 10 minutes!) and how it left their face feeling much cleaner afterward. $4 AT TARGET

Skederm Snail Jelly Face Mask (10-Pack) From bloody microneedling to sperm facials (really?!), bizarre beauty treatments are all the rage right now. And just when you think things couldn’t get any weirder, people have started putting snail slime on their faces. (Excuse us while we go vomit.) Apparently, scientists have found that mucin—a.k.a. snail mucus—contains collagen, hyaluronic acid, and other natural moisturizing ingredients that rejuvenate and hydrate your skin. But before you send your kids out to collect slugs in the backyard (yuck, yuck, and more yuck), consider this snail jelly sheet mask instead, which you can buy on Amazon. You’ll get all of the benefits and none of the disgustingness. $25 AT AMAZON

GlamGlow Bubblesheet Oxygenating Deep Cleanse Mask Bubbles aren’t just for champagne, your toddler’s bath time, and the foam parties you used to attend in college (RIP, younger you)—they’re also for sheet masks. This one from GlamGlow, which has nearly 40,000 hearts on Sephora’s website, uses a microbubbling cleanser to detox any impurities from your skin. Not only does the fizzy foam make your face tingle in the best way while it works, but the mask itself is made with activated black bamboo charcoal for extra purifying powers along with green tea and amino acids which replenish any moisture to your skin. Psst: When you’re done, people recommend using the mask as a makeshift washcloth to massage any leftover bubbles into your face. $9 AT SEPHORA

