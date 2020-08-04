The 9 Best Tweezers For Everything From Grooming Eyebrows To Yanking Out Splinters

The importance of a great set of tweezers in your beauty (and parenting) tool kit cannot be overstated. For everything from brow shaping to yanking out splinters— a pair of effective, effortless, and (almost) pain-free pluckers is a must-have. But with tons of options out there, finding the best tweezers for your needs can be, in a word, overwhelming. To help identify your perfect set, we turned to Fern Marcus, President of the Swiss brand, Regine Tweezer— where each handmade pair of tweezers goes through a 40-step process to perfect tip alignment, tension, and angle, before reaching final examination under a microscope.

So what makes the best tweezers, well, the best? According to Marcus, it comes down to several key features. A really great pair of tweezers will have perfect alignment, for one. “When the tips of the tweezers are in perfect alignment, they will pull each hair from the root every time,” says Marcus, “Less tugging means less pain! Misaligned tips will make it hard to pluck each hair from the root effectively because the tweezers slip or break the hair and that’s what causes more painful plucking.” Tension is also paramount, as it will allow you to get a perfect grip on the hair and pull it out from the root.

The best tweezers will also come in surgical-grade stainless steel, according to Marcus, who notes, “It’s very important that tweezers are made of surgical grade stainless steel so you can sanitize the tweezers after each use without them rusting or tarnishing. Make sure you look for steel that is tempered–the hardening process strengthens the steel so that the tweezers will never require sharpening and they will never lose their edge. The tempering process also means that they will last a lifetime.”

Whether you’re looking for the best tweezers for plucking brow- or facial hairs, or a set that will draw out in-growns and splinters, there’s an option awaiting you ahead. Scroll on to snag your perfect pair.

Tweezer Guru Pointed Tweezers The best tweezers for removing ouchies like splinters, glass, and even ingrown hairs? A pair with a pointed tip like these from TweezerGuru. They come with a perfectly calibrated tension for easy tweezing and maneuverability, and out of nearly 4,000 reviews, 84% give this precision set a score of 4 or 5. “They have a super strong grip and the very fine point means even the smallest of splinters or ingrown hairs are no match!” wrote one. Another raved, “I got these to replace a pair of tweezers I have had for years and lost. They were sharp and my kids called them the tweezers of death because you could get splinters, in-grown eyebrows…They get to the smallest hair or splinter. I HIGHLY recommend!” Sharp enough to take on even the tiniest epidermis invaders? We’ll take it. $9.97 AT AMAZON

Regine Slant Tip Eyebrow Tweezer If you’ve been wondering why slant tip is an eyebrow choice (versus pointy tip for splinters), it’s the 25 degree slant that let’s you grip the hair from the root without poking your eye area. This is the eyebrow taming tweezer loved for its precision. Leave it to the Swiss Craftsmen for making it perfect. The only thing better would be if it were lined with diamonds (yes, we said that, and it exists, see below). Regine tweezers undergo a rigorous process and all come with a lifetime guarantee. Reviewers rave about their Regine’s and boast that they’ll last a lifetime. One reviewer shared, “After reading the other reviews about how great these tweezers were, I was skeptical that a pair of tweezers could really be that good, especially for the price of $35.00. I ordered them and fully intended to return them. But these really live up to their claim; they are the best tweezers I have ever used. They are able to get the very fine hairs, very short hairs and remove them completely. If you’re skeptical, go ahead and order them anyway; you won’t be disappointed.” $39.00 AT AMAZON

Regine Tweezers Diamond Tip Slant Tweezer Diamonds you say? Yes…Described on the brand’s website as “the Rolex® of tweezers,” these precision pluckers are handmade by craftsmen in Switzerland of rustproof, surgical grade stainless steel. They’ve got a 25 degree angle, as well as an interior tip embedded with crushed diamonds–yes diamonds–for seamless gripping and pulling of hairs. Needless to say, these eyebrow tweezers are an investment piece; they come with an unconditional lifetime guarantee–and they never need sharpening. Are they worth the splurge? The customer consensus is a resounding YES. “They are the best tweezers that I have bought, ever,” wrote one, “It does as advertised and I get the results that I want. Very accurate in the application. Would buy again. Thanks for an excellent product.” Another noted, “I love the way they grab the hair when you go to pluck it out. They are precision type tools. I won’t buy tweezers anywhere else!” $49 AT REGINE TWEEZERS

By Milly Slant Eyebrow Tweezers Out of nearly 900 reviews, 92% customers score these stainless steel eyebrow tweezers a 4 or 5 out of 5. The slanted, hand-filed tips are designed to grab even the smallest, finest hairs by the root with minimal pressure applied–no matter if you’re plucking at the eyebrow, chin (ahem), or elsewhere. The brand is so sure you’ll love these for life, they offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee or your money back–but for $6, these affordable wonders get the job done. So said one reviewer, “One of the best tweezers!! I bought a similar one many years ago and love it. This one works on fine hair also which other tweezers can’t grip and therefore can’t pull out. Over the years, I have bought at least 5 other tweezer brands that are useless, either fine hairs slip out or they just break the hair. I am buying 2 more. I highly recommend these.” $5.97 AT AMAZON

Revlon Expert Slant Tip Tweezer Out of over 2,300 Amazon reviews, a whopping 89% give these eyebrow tweezers a positive score. Carefully calibrated tension and slant-tip alignment, as well as a non-slip matte finish mean they’re easy to use, as well as effective. For under $6, that’s pretty damn good, if you ask us–and whether you’re using for your brows or below, users appear to agree. According to one, these are “The best tweezers that I can find … and the only one that I will use. Well made and durable. And can handle delicate work. Highly recommended.” Another reviewer praised the sharpness of this set, writing, “Good precision point. Good closure. Grabs the hair well… I find I pinch the skin more often when I’m using a dull tweezer. This tweezer makes it easier to pull the hair from further away from the skin (Think a sharp knife is safer than a dull knife) especially when I have good lighting and a good mirror. I even bought a couple more.” $5.36 AT AMAZON

Andlane 4 Pack Stainless Steel Precision Tweezers This 4-pack includes a flat, pointed slant, slant, and pointed tweezer, so whether you’re looking to groom your eyebrows, remove a splinter, or pull out an ingrown hair, you’re covered. Made of surgical grade stainless steel, each of these tweezers comes with a slip-free design and rubber tips to keep them protected. Four tweezers for under $10? That’s kind of hard to beat, especially with a score a 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon! “These are far superior than any tweezers I have ever purchased. Amazing product for the price,” wrote one reviewer. Another raved, “Ok this set has been so helpful! The tweezers are extremely sharp and precise. I was hesitant buying tweezers online for fear of them being a waste, but I’m glad I went with these and would definitely buy them again versus going to the drug store for over priced tweezers.” $8.99 AT AMAZON

Tweezerman Neon Pink Stainless Steel Mini Slant Tweezer Tweezerman tweezers are arguably the most well-known–and well-loved–of any brand in the brow-grooming space, and with good reason. This mini slant tweezer is a travel-size version of the iconic original (yes, eyebrow tweezers can be iconic). The perfectly-aligned, hand-filed tips have a 25-degree slant for grabbing hairs out from the root, meaning this TSA-compliant set works as well as its larger predecessor. With a score of 4.5 out of 5, of over 3,000 reviews, you don’t have to look hard to find enthusiastic comments like, “Do not waste your time and money purchasing any other brand of tweezers that you will use on your face. Tweezerman makes the best quality for the price.” As another rave review noted, “This is the best tweezer I’ve ever used in my life. What makes it the best is its accuracy; this tweezer is fantastic for removing splinters in your fingers. It’s superb for pulling hairs out on your face and anywhere else on your body, the build and design of the tweezer make this possible – you can squeeze (pinch) with very little force and this tweezer will grip hair very well. Very solid product, would recommend to anyone.” $11.08 AT AMAZON

Anastasia Beverly Hills Eyebrow Tweezers Leave it to the brow queen to create an expert-level grooming tool! These stainless steel eyebrow tweezers have a custom slanted tip and a carefully-calibrated tension, meaning they can grab those teeny-tiny, hard-to-snag hairs (yes, please). You’ll never need to sharpen these, either. What’s not to love? As one happy customer put it, “I don’t know if I was just using the wrong tweezers before, but these are absolutely the best. I have a lot of brow hairs to pluck constantly because they are naturally thick and I keep them fairly thin, and this gets the ones that are so fine you can hardly see them, the thick short hairs that look like stubble, and really any hair even if its barely grown past the skin, it gets them all easily.” Sounds good to us. $28 AT SEPHORA

Zizzili Basics Slant Tip Tweezers The makers of this set took special care to design tweezers that won’t allow hairs to slip through or break off. Made of surgical grade stainless steel, these slant tip eyebrow tweezers have just the right amount of resistance and perfect alignment–and they’re meant for both men and women to snag brow hairs, errant facial hairs, and the like. Of more than 2,700 reviews, 84% give this pair a positive score–that includes a reviewer who raved, “The tweezer pinch surfaces come together perfectly. I’ve had trouble with other tweezers not grasping properly or clipping the object. These tweezers do not have these problems.” One noted “They are easy to grip and most importantly cleanly grasp whatever you are trying to tweeze,” while still another simply stated, “Love these tweezers. Best I have had in years.” It’s no wonder these come with a lifetime guarantee. $11.45 AT AMAZON

Now that you’ve found the best tweezers for you, shop more beauty must-haves to stock your medicine cabinet!

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.