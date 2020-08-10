Keep Hydrated Or Caffeinated With The 10 Best Canteens and Water Bottles To Quench Your Thirst

Water bottles and travel cups are everywhere these days…and for good reason! There is of course the environment – how many single use straws and plastic bottles end up in the ocean again? Then there is saving money – come on, you know those Starbucks coffees do add up. And what about the quest for hydration? We are a thirsty bunch who is in need of constant caffeination (any maybe water when necessary) to make our way through daily life. Most of us already have canteens for the kiddos. But do you have a canteen (or two) for your adult life?

Staying hydrated and caffeinated is an essential fuel for parenthood. And let’s not kid ourselves the occasional cold cocktail helps to take the edge off too. Cheers yourself for being financially savvy, eco friendly, and a bad a** parent with one of these canteens. Say goodbye to single use bottles and paper coffee cups and make an easy switch to these reusable alternatives.

CamelBak Eddy+ BPA Free Water Bottle Ditch the disposable drinkware and grab a CamelBak. A brand name synonymous with water bottles, CamelBak recently updated their ever popular Eddy water bottle to the Eddy+. Still made of the same durable BPA free plastic, the CamelBak Eddy+ features an updated bite spout with 25% more water flow and a larger more comfortable carry loop. An Amazon customer reviewed “I’ve been using Camelbak Eddy bottles for at least the past 10 years. They are the perfect bottles to bring with you to work, outside, or the gym. What I love about the Eddy water bottles is that they are durable and leak-proof. I never have to worry about my bottles cracking when dropped or leaking all over my backpack, and I’ve dropped many of them! Plus the new redesign of the Eddy+ brings some welcome changes.” The updated Eddy+ is available in 20 oz, 25 oz, and 32 oz sizes and is totally dishwasher safe! $13.99 AT AMAZON

S’Well Stainless Steel Water Bottle Known as the original “hydration accessory”, S’well bottles have not just double, but triple layer insulation with their famous Therma-S’well Technology. This means your iced drinks stay cold for up to a whopping 41 hours! And your coffee will steam for up to 18 hours! Plus, S’well bottles are adorable. Available in standard solids and statement making prints including Liberty Fabrics florals, ikats, and artistic watercolors. These screw top canteens are dependable and fun. An Amazon customer gushed “I am S’Well hooked. I haven’t let this water bottle out of my site in 3 months. I am amazed at how cold it keeps things. I had it in my car in 100° weather for hours when I got back to my car my water still had ice in it and was amazingly cold!” So keep it cool and cute with S’well. $28.92 AT AMAZON

Chillout Life Insulated Wine Tumbler With Lid Although perfect for keeping your rosé cold all day (well, at least up to 9 hours) the Chillout Life Wine Tumbler is great for warm drinks and booze-free drinks too. The moderately sized, 12 ounce wine tumbler comes with a secure fitting lid to prevent spills and is available in a range of shades from ombre to shimmery metallics. Best of all, Chillout Life tumblers come with a 100% money back guarantee. That’s right! If you aren’t completely satisfied for any reason dial up Chillout Life for your money back. One Amazon customer reviewed “So happy! Ordered 6 of these for a girl’s weekend and they worked beautifully. They kept our margaritas cool and our coffee warm. And the tops fit great.” Like a bigger cup? Chillout Life tumblers come in the larger 20 and 30 ounce sizes as well. Go ahead, pour yourself that glass of wine. We can’t think of a better way to sip rosé. $13.95 AT AMAZON

Nomader Collapsible Water Bottle Love the thought of saving money and the earth, but hate the idea of lugging around a clunky bottle all day? Then the Collapsible Nomader water bottle is just what you’ve been waiting for. Made of thick flexible BPA free silicone, this bottle is super portable – just roll it up when not in use. And unlike other collapsible water bottles, the Nomader won’t give way mid-drink. The patented screw top design ensures an airtight leakproof closure and the hinged top cover keeps the spout clean when not in use. Nomader founder Bryan must have thought of everything because this bottle is everything: dishwasher safe, hot and cold drink friendly, freezable, ice cube accessible thanks to its wide mouth, and of course totally collapsible. Could the days of oversized, clinking canteens monopolizing our bags be over? Let’s hope so! $21.95 AT AMAZON

Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Canteen Have a teenager in the house? Then you probably are very familiar with Hydro Flask. Currently a must have accessory for teens (thank you VSCO girls), the Hydro Flask standard mouth canteen is regularly spotted in the hands of kids and adults alike. Made of insulated food grade stainless steel, the Hydro Flask keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours. Each Hydro Flask is coated in a slip-free powder that is dishwasher safe and doesn’t sweat, making for one easy care extra-durable bottle. So durable that Hydro Flask stands behind it’s canteens with a lifetime warranty! Hate battling to get ice in your water bottle? Then check out the Hydro Flask Wide Mouth 2.0 water bottle and easily fill with ice to your heart’s content. $32.95 AT AMAZON

Hydracy Fruit Infuser Water Bottle Bored with drinking plain old water? The Hydracy Fruit Infuser Water Bottle makes drinking water taste good again. Simply fill the infuser basket with your preferred fruit or flavor combination to enjoy delicious flavored water at a moments notice. Need taste inspiration? Each bottle comes with a water infusion recipe booklet. Designed for easy cleaning, the totally leak proof BPA free bottle even comes with a sweat proof insulated cover. A mom-to-be Amazon reviewer said “I am obsessed with this water bottle! I bought it when I was about 17 weeks pregnant because I hoped it would help me to drink more water. I went from drinking 16oz (of water) a day to drinking 128oz!” Add some cucumber and fresh mint to the infuser and take a mental spa day (or at least drink spa-like water). $17.97 AT AMAZON

Contigo Autoseal West Loop Travel Cup With over 40K reviews and a 4.6 star rating on Amazon, the Contigo Autoseal West Loop Travel Cup is what we call a crowd pleaser. Utilizing thermalock insulation to keep drinks hot for up to 5 hours and cold for up to 12, the West Loop Travel Cup sports the totally spill proof Contigo Autoseal anti-leak technology. “I would not make it through each morning without this canteen” states a NYC mom of 2. “Not only does it keep my coffee hot for hours, it is totally and completely leak proof once you lock the top. I throw this cup in my large work tote each morning while dropping my little guys to school. Through the long city commute, all the goodbye hugs, and even the occasional shoulder ride my bag and this mug are bounced around non-stop (oftentimes next to my tablet and phone). But never ever has it leaked.” $17.35 AT AMAZON

Ello Syndicate Glass Water Bottle Who wants to take a refreshing drink of plastic or aluminum tasting water? Not us! That’s why glass has become the darling of the water bottle world. Naturally BPA free, glass offers a fresh crisp flavor of just water…no aftertaste, no smell, not even stains. The Ello Syndicate takes the usual glass water bottle one step further with a one-handed flip top. No need to fuss with unscrewing the lid, just pop the top and take a sip directly from the glass bottle. Yes that’s right, your lips actually touch the glass, no plastic straw or spout here folks. Plus the Ello Syndicate glass water bottle is protected from chips and cracks with an easy grip silicone sleeve. Ello makes sipping water all day enjoyable with cheerful colors, water that tastes like water, and the best part yet, the whole bottle is dishwasher safe. $14.99 AT AMAZON

Brita Premium Filtering Water Bottle Traveling? Heading to the beach? Enjoy worry-free fresh filtered water wherever you go with the Brita Premium Filtering Water Bottle. This water bottle is like your own personal Brita pitcher that is totally portable. A mini water filter sits perfectly inside the water bottle straw and filters with each sip. “I have been looking for a water bottle that would help me drink more water, reduce waste, save money (by not having to buy bottled water), and still be filtered. I saw this particular one and decided to try it. I love it. The flip top is cool and keeps the straw from being exposed to germs. And it’s slender enough to fit in a car cup holder” reviews an Amazon customer. Each Brita mini water filter can replace up to 300 single use plastic water bottles. That’s a lot of money and plastic! $15.63 AT AMAZON

YETI Rambler Stainless Steel Tumbler With Lid Ready for the Yeti? Keeping hot drinks hot and iced drinks cold, the Yeti Rambler Tumbler will keep you going from coffee to cocktails. Each dishwasher safe Yeti Rambler Tumbler comes with a MagSlider lid. The Yeti exclusive magnet powered MagSlider top is designed to decrease spills while insulating your beverage to maintain the perfect sipping temp. “Absolutely love it” reviews an Amazon customer. “I was hesitant to fork out the money but it keeps my coffee piping hot during my commute, and my cold drinks cold for hours. I like that it doesn’t hold smells or flavors as I switch up my drinks during the day (ginger water, plain water, hot tea, coffee). Worth the money.” Love drinking from a straw? Prefer a mug with a handle? Looking for a specific size? Yeti offers a bunch of accessories and size options including 10 oz, 20 oz, or 30 oz Rambler Tumblers. $34.98 AT AMAZON

Make adulting look easy with more life hacks for your home and kitchen (beyond water and coffee) from parents who’ve tried it all.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.