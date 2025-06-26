June hits and, let’s be real, all hell breaks loose. Don’t get us wrong: we love the start of summer and all of the fun it brings. But we’re also realists who are acutely aware of the total chaos the kickoff of this season signals: wrangling unruly children to apply sunscreen, the musty smell in your car because a kid shoved a wet pool towel under one of the seats, and trying to remember which water bottle belongs to which child (whilst your little feral goblins duke it out MMA-style). And whether you’re packing for a beach day or just trying to steal five peaceful minutes alone in the sunshine, strategic Amazon purchases can make a world of difference.

Scary Mommy’s editors are constantly scrolling Amazon — sometimes for work, sometimes at 2 a.m. during peak revenge sleep procrastination. So, when we find a product that truly makes life easier or more enjoyable for moms, we can’t wait to share it with you. Here’s what we swear by this month for surviving (and maybe even thriving?) in the maelstrom of early summer.

1. Sun Bum Hair Lightener Spray

“I am aware that this does not make me parent of the year, but I mistakenly bought this two summers ago at TJ Maxx when I thought it was sunscreen. Needless to say, my kid used it on his hair and is OBSESSED. It gives his otherwise kinda blah hair really nice, natural-looking highlights that last. It works and isn't totally full of chemicals, so I feel OK that I've since restocked and he keeps using it every time we go out in the sun.” — Kate Auletta, Editor in Chief

2. The Praia Beach Chair

“At this age, I'm not meant to live an uncomfortable life. I hate carrying heavy camping chairs; the straps dig into my shoulders, and, for beach days, they just get all wet and sandy. The Praia chair was gifted to me, and it is so much lighter and easier to carry down the boardwalk. Plus, it's that perfect height to sit where the waves wash up so you can stay cool but not get your bathing suit full of sand. I also love it for sitting by the plastic pool in our backyard while my 4-year-old plays. It's pricey, but worth it if you're going to use it often.” — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

3. MD Solar Sciences Solar Stick

“Sunscreen is the most important part of any skincare routine... and it's the one I most frequently forget. This sunscreen stick is great because I keep it in my purse and can just rub some onto my face and chest when I do remember while out and about. It's also super convenient for touchups!” — Jamie Kenney, Senior Staff Writer

4. Roxy Folding Beach Wagon Cart

“Living on the coast, we’re constantly loading up our kids, their friends, and nieces and nephews to hit the beach during the summer — but that means dealing with the torture that is schlepping a ton of stuff down the boardwalk and across the scorching hot sand. I’m not kidding when I say this Roxy wagon is my favorite beach cart I’ve had so far! First of all, it’s super cute. But also, it folds up easily, fits so much, and the heavy-duty wheels actually roll well on sand (a major issue I’ve had with similar carts).” — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

5. Anchorworks Beach Umbrella

“This is everything I want out of a beach umbrella: easy to transport, easy to set up, and doesn't fall over every five minutes. I love the one I got in bright yellow!” — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

“Beach days will never be the same. I absolutely love this umbrella! No more worrying that one gust of wind is going to make your umbrella go flying down the beach — the Anchor Works umbrella comes with a patented system where the actual umbrella locks into the sand in minutes with easy installation. We stay shaded and safe!” — Katie Garrity, News & Social Editor

6. Spikeball

“If you want a compact, lightweight game that is easy to lug down to the beach and will engage the whole fam, this is it. The rules are simple, the setup is easy, and it'll keep everyone entertained way longer than just passing a football or frisbee back and forth.” — Katie McPherson

7. Sojos Classic Square Polarized Sunglasses

“I don't buy expensive sunglasses anymore — they get cracked or dinged far too easily. These sunglasses punch way above their weight. They're super cute, lightweight, and don't easily get scratched. I keep an extra pair in my car if I need, too.” — Kate Auletta

8. Mimi Flamingo Swimsuit

“How fun is this swimsuit? I love how flattering it is — and how it's a classic black suit with an added layer of interest with the contrasting white. It's also just really high quality and nice material. I get so many compliments when I wear this!” — Sarah Aswell

9. The Lip Bar: Bawse Lady

“I have found my perfect red lip, and I'm deeply in love. I got a sample size of this liquid matte lipstick and immediately ran to buy it and several other colors. The formula is so nourishing, despite drying matte and lasting all day long with no touchups required. I get so many compliments whenever I wear it.” — Jamie Kenney

10. Band-Aid Brand Clear Waterproof Adhesive Bandages

“I'm the mom who always has a first aid kid on her. I just *know* that some kid (probably mine) is going to scrape themselves or get a cut or need a Band-Aid for some reason, and when it comes to the beach, Band-Aid’s clear, waterproof ones are my go-to. They are 100% (yes! 100%!) waterproof. They stay on even through handwashing, showers, and swimming in salt water.” — Katie Garrity

11. Vacation Classic Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50

“Yes, I really do love how this social media buzz brand performs IRL. I opt for the lotion because it helps me not miss a spot, but they also have it in spray form. For me, it's the scent that keeps me coming back: a classic banana-y, coconut-y situation that just screams BEACH.” — Katie McPherson

12. Tosy Flying Ring & Flying Disc

“This is such a fun, simple game to take to the beach. And it's durable, waterproof, and easy to pack. I love all the colors, especially if you're playing in the evening, and it can easily be used for a number of different games. This lives in my car just in case we end up heading to a park or beach in summer.” — Sarah Aswell

13. Lay N Stay Beach Blanket Towel

“There is nothing more annoying than having to readjust your beach blanket or towel every five seconds, and then all of a sudden the blanket (and everything on it) is covered in sand! The Lay N Stay blanket comes with adorable seashell stakes to help your blanket stay put. Plus, there are so many cute colors and patterns to choose from.” — Katie Garrity

14. AziMD Skincare Pout Plump 30

“It has only recently come to my attention how important it is to protect my lips from sun exposure, just like I do the rest of my skin. I was gifted this product, and it has quickly become a staple in my daily routine. I swipe it on every morning for some UV protection, and throw it in my beach/boat/pool bag whenever I'm going to be outdoors. It's SPF 30, smells like watermelon Jolly Ranchers, and, thanks to the tingly plumping effect, it brings the color back to my lips.” — Katie McPherson

15. Aloha Collection Mid Pouch

“Please let me put you onto this brand, because I am obsessed! The brand is female-founded, Hawai’i-inspired (always a draw for me since my husband’s family is Hawaiian and I spent my freshman year of college at UH), and the bags are clearly made by women who understand the needs of multitasking moms. The Aloha Collection Mid Pouch is splash-proof and holds way more than you might think, making it a great go-to bag for summer. Oh, and they come in so many frickin’ cute patterns and colors.” — Julie Sprankles

16. Floatsup Paddleboard Cup Holder

“There is nothing better in the world than taking the paddle board out on the lake or river during our summers in Montana. But it was always so frustrating that there was nowhere safe to put a cold drink (sometimes sparkling water, sometimes a beer). Enter these Floatsup cup holders, which so ingeniously solve the issue!” — Sarah Aswell

17. K'lani Hair Tie Bracelets

“This is the very cutest way to keep wet hair up and off your body — and to make sure you have a few hair ties at the ready when you head to the beach. Both of my tween daughters absolutely love these, and they are on point for summer.” — Sarah Aswell

“My teen and I both love having these K’lani hair ties at the ready for beach or boat days. I also keep a few on the gear shifter in the car to grab-and-go for spontaneous outings. They’re cute enough on your wrist to genuinely feel like thought-out accessories, but they obviously serve a functional purpose, too.” — Julie Sprankles

18. Arshiner Girl's Sundress

“My daughter lives in dresses in the summer, and this one is perfect for the beach. After she's done swimming and we head up to the shoreline restaurant, she just throws this dress on over her swimsuit, and it makes the cutest cover-up ever! It's breathable and flowy and comes in a ton of different colors.” — Katie Garrity

19. Think Kids Mineral Sunscreen

“I've tried a lot of sunscreens on my kids over the years, and I keep returning to this one. This mineral option is natural, reef-safe, and water-resistant, which checks every single one of my sunscreen boxes.” — Sarah Aswell

20. First Time Caller by B.K. Borison

“I couldn't do this list without adding a beach read! There are *so* many great beach reads that came out this year, but I really have a soft spot for First Time Caller. This one has humor and so much heart, and I just ate it up!” — Katie Garrity