These $20 Birkenstock Dupes Are The Only Sandals You’ll Want To Wear All Summer Long

Birkenstock sandals have come back in a big way in the style arena (though your hippie uncle will tell you that the Birkenstock sandal is a timeless design). But with a big price tag and the potential woes of damaging the suede-and-cork footbed with sweat, saltwater, sand, and dirt, the appeal of buying a pair of Birkenstock begins to lessen the more you think about pulling the trigger. So, why not opt for a cheaper, more versatile, and even more stylish alternative?

Amazon shoppers cannot get enough of the FUNKMONKEY Women’s Comfort Slides that are adjustable, easy to clean, and come in a huge variety of different colors and sizes. With over 17,000 five-star ratings, the verdict is in: these things are the only summer sandals you’ll want to wear, like, ever.

Because these guys are made from EVA foam, they’re incredibly lightweight and waterproof, making them the perfect beach shoe. And the lightweight foam will take to your foot shape after time, making them ultra comfy and custom to your foot. When they get a bit mucked up after one too many outdoor adventures, simply wipe away grime with a damp cloth.

“I’m pretty sure I just found my favorite summer shoe!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “They sort of feel like the materials that Crocs are made of, and look just like the Birkenstock shoe of the same material.” This customer also loved the adjustability of the two buckle straps. “I wear a true 9.5 with a medium to narrow width and the 10 fits perfectly. I tightened one strap a notch and it’s great. I feel like it would fit any width foot thanks to the adjustable strap.”

“I don’t know why I bought Birkenstocks before!!” another happy five-star customer added. “These are way better and [don’t] cost as much.”

And another shopper wrote, “I’m a size 6 1/2 and I got a size 6. They fit perfect. Wore these shoes during my entire visit to Thailand. They were amazing and comfortable and I definitely shouldn’t have packed any other shoes bc these are the only ones I wore lol.”

The only hard decision you’ll have to make regarding buying these sandals is which color to pick.

