Ready, Set, Go! Your LO Will Love These Blaze & The Monster Machines Toys

The only thing better than watching “Blaze and the Monster Machines” episodes is playing with the show’s best Blaze toys. At least that’s the case for the toddlers and preschoolers who can’t get enough of Blaze and all of his monster machine pals. (It might not be the case for you, the parent who is very tired of all children’s programming and just tired in general.)

If your little one demands to watch Nickelodeon’s “Blaze & the Monster Machines” all day every day, you know that it’s about an 8-year-0ld boy named AJ who drives a monster truck named Blaze. Together, they embark on adventures that have them solving science and math problems. The predicaments they find themselves in are always caused by Blaze’s rival, Crusher, a tractor-trailer that will do whatever it takes to beat the other vehicles to the finish line. It’s an adorable show that also teaches kids the principles of STEM without them even realizing it. High five for sneaky educational content!

Needless to say, it’s probably time to purchase one or two show-inspired Blaze Monster Truck toys (or if it were up to your kid, 40). We rounded up the coolest, most fun toys your toddlers will love, including monster truck character favorites, books, backpacks, race tracks, and more. Little fans can gear up for big action. Most of the official toys are made by Fisher-Price, so you know they’re going to be great. Take a look below!

Best Blaze And The Monster Machine Toys

Fisher-Price Blaze and AJ Die-Cast Truck Blaze and AJ are the ultimate duo, which makes this die-cast monster truck the ultimate toy for tiny die-hard fans. And in case you haven’t heard of die-cast, it’s a scale model of a car that is made of metal, plastic or a combination of both. It feels sturdy and won’t break as easily as a cheaper plastic car, so it should withstand the wrath of toddlers. $22.95 AT AMAZON

Fisher-Price Blaze and Friends Vehicles Your toddler will love this Blaze set that includes four different fun trucks. Playing with the trucks gives kids the chance to recreate their favorite moments from the show or use their imaginations to create their own scenes. For size reference, the trucks fit in most 3-year-olds’ hands at 2.75 in. x 2.5 in., also making them a good size to use as cake toppers for a Blaze-themed birthday party! $44.99 AT AMAZON

Fisher-Price Starla Truck Starla is an outspoken “hootin’, hollerin cowgirl Monster Machine” who’s a badass roper. So, it would make sense if she’s one of your child’s favorite characters. This die-cast toy is a bit on the pricey side for a small monster truck, but it’s hard to come by this collectible — in addition to just being a super fun toy for kids. $24.95 AT AMAZON

Fisher-Price Monster Dome Playset It’s race day! Your little Blaze fan will have a blast recreating race day with this Monster Dome playset. The track can be configured into multiple layouts to keep things fun and interesting. The set features two launchers that send Blaze and Crusher (both included) speeding around the track. $34.99 AT AMAZON

Fisher-Price Mud Pit Race Track Monster trucks, mud, slime, and a race track… does it get any better? This super fun race track comes with Blaze and Crusher monster trucks, one container of mud slime, two launchers, and two flags. The trucks have moving axels that make them even more interesting and fun. Did we mention the mud slime? $29.99 AT AMAZON

Fisher-Price Gasquach Truck Kids who love playing in mud probably relate to Gasquach, a mud-loving monster truck. This die-cast truck is the perfect addition to your child’s growing Blaze set. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Briarpatch Axle City Adventure Game This family board game uses the same concept as the TV show — it asks which is the correct answer from three options. It’s a fun, simple, and easy-to-learn STEM game for two to five players ages 3 and up. One reviewer wrote, “[This is a great game that] allows you to improvise play so there is one clear winner or a group working together to finish.” $14.99 AT AMAZON

RoomMates Blaze Peel and Stick Wall Decals Okay, technically wall decals aren’t a toy, but they’re fun to look at, elicit joy, and feature Blaze and his monster machine pals. This pack comes with 28 decals with sizes ranging from a little over an inch to 8 inches. They’re easy to apply, and more importantly, they’re easy to take off. $12.74 AT AMAZON

Random House Board Books Take a look at this adorable box set of four board books starring AJ, Blaze, Stripes, Darington, Starla, Zeg, and Gabby. The carrying case has a handle for easy transportation in the car or wherever else your little one might take it. $35.98 AT AMAZON

Blaze Monster Truck Plush Toy While Blaze is huge in real life — AKA cartoon life — this plush toy is the exact opposite. It’s soft and cuddly, making it the perfect companion for bedtime, but small enough to not take up the entire bed (it’s 6 inches tall). $9.98 AT WALMART

Fisher-Price Monster Machines 3-Pack If you really want to earn some cool mom points with your kiddo, add Darington, Stripes, and Zeg to their collection of Monster Machines. This 3-pack of die-cast trucks offers the same trucks that are sold individually for a higher price, so if you have a tiny collector on your hands, this pack is the way to go. $39.99

Golden Books Coloring and Sticker Book Blaze and the Monster Machines as stickers is pretty much the greatest thing to happen since… well, Blaze and the Monster Machines. This paperback coloring and sticker book comes with four crayons and over 50 stickers. Will you end up finding stickers all over random places in your home and on your body? Yes, yes you will. $4.99 AT WALMART

Mega Bloks Axle City Garage This awesome Axle City garage is pulling double duty. Your kiddo gets to use blocks and special parts to build and set up a garage with real working gears, a racing ramp, and archway, plus they get to play with it! The set is designed for kids ages 3 to 5. $59.99 AT AMAZON

Blaze and the Monster Machines Backpack Whether you want to buy your child a back-to-school backpack or one to hold all their Blaze toys, this race day bag featuring Crusher and Pickle will be a huge hit. Along with a main zipper area and a front pouch, it has two mesh pockets for water bottles. According to reviews, the bag is the perfect size for preschoolers. $20.95 AT AMAZON

