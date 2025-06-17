Play-Doh Barbie Is The Crossover We Didn't Know We Were Missing

When you think of quintessential childhood toys, few brands have more clout than Barbie and Play-Doh. And now, Mattel and Hasbro, the makers of the childhood favorites, have come together to create an entire Play-Doh-Barbie line of toys. Not since Reese’s joined peanut butter and chocolate has our inner child been this delighted by a crossover of two icons...

The Play-Doh Barbie suite of products features dolls and a variety of pattern molds, Play-Doh (including sheets of uniquely patterned Play-Doh to make one-of-a-kind fashion statements), and more to let Barbie Girls of any gender make outfits, hairstyles (don’t worry; the dolls don’t have the flowing tresses Barbie usually has, so no risk of gunking it up with Play-Doh), accessories, and whatever your child’s imagination can come up with. The Play-Doh Barbie line in Target stores and online now, and will be available via other retailers by August.

Among the offerings in the line are four different dolls — Ruffles and Bows, Fashionista Ruffles, Florals and Fringe Set, and Hearts and Hair — three additional pattern packs for even more fashion fun, a fashion show playset, and a Garden Party Barbie, available on Amazon.

“It’s the Play-Doh brand’s mission to elevate the value of imagination, and fashion is a natural manifestation of that creativity and self-expression,” said Tim Kilpin, President, Toys, Games, Licensing & Entertainment for Hasbro in a statement. “By collaborating with an iconically stylish brand like Barbie, we’re creating new ways for Play-Doh kids to bring their own imaginations to life through fashion and Play-Doh.”

“Barbie has a 65+ year legacy of being the ultimate style icon and serving as a canvas for creative expression and fashion play,” added Lisa McKnight, Chief Brand Officer and Executive Vice President, Mattel. “We are so excited about our new collaboration with Play-Doh, translating this heritage into a unique play experience for children, combining the best of fashion play with arts and crafts.”

I’m not going to lie: I am an adult woman and I definitely get the appeal of this toy. It’s creative, imaginative, unique, and the sensory satisfaction of having a Barbie with Play-Doh hair is a joy I probably wouldn’t have dreamed of on my own...