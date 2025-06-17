Play-Doh Barbie Is The Crossover We Didn't Know We Were Missing
The two iconic brands have come together to inspire new ways to play.
When you think of quintessential childhood toys, few brands have more clout than Barbie and Play-Doh. And now, Mattel and Hasbro, the makers of the childhood favorites, have come together to create an entire Play-Doh-Barbie line of toys. Not since Reese’s joined peanut butter and chocolate has our inner child been this delighted by a crossover of two icons...
The Play-Doh Barbie suite of products features dolls and a variety of pattern molds, Play-Doh (including sheets of uniquely patterned Play-Doh to make one-of-a-kind fashion statements), and more to let Barbie Girls of any gender make outfits, hairstyles (don’t worry; the dolls don’t have the flowing tresses Barbie usually has, so no risk of gunking it up with Play-Doh), accessories, and whatever your child’s imagination can come up with. The Play-Doh Barbie line in Target stores and online now, and will be available via other retailers by August.
Among the offerings in the line are four different dolls — Ruffles and Bows, Fashionista Ruffles, Florals and Fringe Set, and Hearts and Hair — three additional pattern packs for even more fashion fun, a fashion show playset, and a Garden Party Barbie, available on Amazon.
“It’s the Play-Doh brand’s mission to elevate the value of imagination, and fashion is a natural manifestation of that creativity and self-expression,” said Tim Kilpin, President, Toys, Games, Licensing & Entertainment for Hasbro in a statement. “By collaborating with an iconically stylish brand like Barbie, we’re creating new ways for Play-Doh kids to bring their own imaginations to life through fashion and Play-Doh.”
“Barbie has a 65+ year legacy of being the ultimate style icon and serving as a canvas for creative expression and fashion play,” added Lisa McKnight, Chief Brand Officer and Executive Vice President, Mattel. “We are so excited about our new collaboration with Play-Doh, translating this heritage into a unique play experience for children, combining the best of fashion play with arts and crafts.”
I’m not going to lie: I am an adult woman and I definitely get the appeal of this toy. It’s creative, imaginative, unique, and the sensory satisfaction of having a Barbie with Play-Doh hair is a joy I probably wouldn’t have dreamed of on my own...