2020 Is The Year To Finally Get Into The Bullet Journal Trend — Here’s What You’ll Need

Go to the grocery store? Check. Organize the kids’ playroom? Check. Vacuum the living room? Check. As a mom, your life is basically one long, never-ending to-do list. And while we’re 100 percent confident in your ability to get it all done, sometimes you need a little help keeping track of it all (and no, the Notes app in your iPhone or the back of that balled-up receipt just isn’t going to cut it).

Enter the bullet journal. Different from regular notebooks in that it has dotted pages instead of lined, bullet journals are the cooler, more creative (and according to some experts, more efficient) way of planning out your week, checking off your to-do list, and even daydreaming about your big dreams. And while some of those dreams might be of the perfectly color-coded, expertly-designed bullet journal pages you’ve seen floating around Instagram, the trend can be a little intimidating if you’re just getting started.

Bullet journals are for everyone, FYI. You might find that your kid wants to start a bullet journal this year for school, which is awesome. They’ll just need some supplies to get started.

To help you navigate the bullet journaling trend, we’ve rounded up some of the best bullet journal supplies below, from the best notebooks to the best pens to the best stickers. All that’s left for you to add? Your own creativity (or your kid’s)—and maybe a reminder that you have to pick up milk at the store tomorrow, too.

Best Bullet Journal Notebooks

Leuchtturm1917 Medium A5 Dotted Hardcover Notebook Behind every great woman (or student) is an even better bullet journal (is that how that phrase goes?). And what better bullet journal exists—according to nearly 9,000 reviewers—than the Leuchtturm1917?! The number one best-seller on Amazon, it’s both pretty and practical, with a colorful cover and thick, quality pages galore. $19.95 AT AMAZON

Scribbles That Matter Bullet Dot Grid Notebook Feeling overwhelmed by the whole bujo thing? (That’s cool-kid speak for bullet journaling, FYI.) No worries—this fun notebook is made for beginners just like you, with a key code page in the front where you can write out what all your colors and symbols mean which makes it all way less confusing. $25.97 AT AMAZON

Moleskine Classic Notebook Classy and elegant: Words that describe both you (on the rare date night, that is) and the Moleskine bullet journal. The OG of notebooks, Moleskine is famous for its thick ivory pages and soft—yet surprisingly sturdy—hard cover that will last for months (or even years) to come. $16.84 AT AMAZON

Minimalism Art Classic Notebook Journal ICYMI, minimalism is very in right now. And if you want to get in on the trend but don’t want to toss 90% of your wardrobe (sorry, Marie Kondo), one way to do it is with this understated bullet journal. Its simple design screams “I’m trendy and organized” in the best way. $8.95 AT AMAZON

Lemome Dotted Bullet Notebook You recycle all those empty cereal boxes. You proudly sip from your reusable water bottle. And now, to add to your list of good-for-the-environment activities, you can add that you write in an eco-friendly bullet journal. The cover of this one is made from sustainable cork (that’s also vegan) and its interior is 100% recyclable. $12.99 AT AMAZON

Clever Fox Planner Business in the front, party in the back. That’s what this notebook is—it’s a regular planner in the front, and a bullet journal in the back. Perfect for beginners, you can use the planner pages as a guide but also get your feet wet with bullet journaling (without feeling overly intimidated). $24.99 AT AMAZON

Best Pens For Bullet Journals

Zebra Pen Mildliner (15-Pack) You’ve used washable markers (you are a mom, after all). You’ve used permanent markers. But have you ever used creative markers? That’s what these colorful picks from Zebra Pen are. Double-ended (with a thick and a thin tip), they’re like highlighters but even brighter and better—and thousands of Amazon shoppers are obsessed with using them for journaling. $15.81 AT AMAZON

iBayam Fine Point Markers (18-Pack) If you’re someone who always has to have the best, you’ll want these pens for bullet journals, which have over 13,000 (!!) glowing reviews. Fans love that they’re long-lasting, write incredibly smoothly, and come in a bevy of beautiful colors. $7.99 AT AMAZON

Aen Art Glitter Gel Pen Set (100-Pack) Cue all the nostalgia with these glitter gel pens. With every color of the rainbow and then some (seriously—there’s 100 colors in a pack!), you’ll feel like you’re back in middle school doodling your crush’s name in your notebook. But instead, of course, you’re an adult writing adult things (but hey, you can dream!). $19.98 AT AMAZON

Best Bullet Journal Stickers

Sativa 3D Stickers for Kids and Toddlers Looking for more kid and toddler-friendly stickers for your budding little organizer? These stickers are perfect for a younger age group, and there are over 500 of them, so it’ll take quite some time for your kid to get through them all. $5.99 AT AMAZON

Bloom Daily Planner Sticker Sheets This variety pack of stickers which come with a total of 417 stickers are perfect for (college) students and parents alike. With weekly goal, coffee, cocktails, and deadline reminder stickers, you’ll never miss another important date again. $9.95 AT AMAZON

Vladi Creative Planner Stickers This pack (which include over 600 stickers!) is especially great for seasons and holidays. Virtual Halloween coming up? You’re on it. Need to start thinking about holiday presents and decorations? No problem. This is another great set that’s awesome for kids and adults. $7.95 AT AMAZON

Lamare Planner Stickers Why should your kids get to have all the fun? Correct answer: They shouldn’t, at least not when it comes to stickers. With over 1,500 Amazon reviews, these grown-up bullet journal stickers range from the inspiring (with quotes like “believe in yourself”) to the practical (with appointment reminders and to-do lists). $13.95 AT AMAZON

Mindful Margins Washi Tape Set Washi tape and bullet journals go together like peanut butter jelly or Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Basically, they were made for each other. These rolls come in a variety of dreamy designs including florals, chevron, and tie-dye, along with three different sizes so you can mix and match to your heart’s content. $8.99 AT AMAZON

Sourcebooks F*cking Planner Stickers The purpose of a planner is to help you get sh*t done. Which is why so many people love these hilarious stickers that are PG-13 at best and R-rated at worst (yeah, so not kid-friendly, just FYI!). That work happy hour you’re required to attend can be labeled “another f*cking event” while your OB-GYN checkup gets “sh*tty appt”. $5.99 AT AMAZON

