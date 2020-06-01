Celebrity mamas, they’re just like us. Or rather, they’re just like us in that they also scour Amazon for the best baby gear for their own kiddos. So while you might not have Kim K.’s limitless shopping budget or Blake Lively’s flawless hair (please explain how this is even possible), there’s a chance you have the same baby bath or diaper pail as your favorite celeb. Who knew you’re basically already living like the rich and famous?!

To help you feel even more like the star mom that you already are (even if the number of designer clothes in your closet is a big fat zero and you’re the one who actually does all of the diaper changing in your house), we’ve rounded up some of the most popular products on Amazon that celeb mamas swear by. Whether it’s Chrissy Teigen’s favorite teething toy for her daughter or Kate Middleton’s go-to car seat, here’s what you can add to your cart if you want to (literally) keep up with the Kardashians.

Britax B-Safe 35 Infant Car Seat Give your baby the royal treatment (literally) by strapping them into the car seat used by the Duchess of Cambridge herself. Not only did Kate Middleton and hubby Prince William use the Britax B-Safe Car Seat for all three of their kids but the seat has also won awards for infant safety (it has a steel frame and a base that’s designed to absorb impact) and is surprisingly affordable (for royals). I.e. it’s perfect for your own little prince or princess. Bonus: The cover—which comes in red, black, or slate gray—is extra large to shade your baby and completely removable so you can clean it easily. $200 AT AMAZON

Motherlove Nipple Cream Yes, there’s an unsexy side of motherhood and yes, sometimes it involves rubbing nipple cream on your swollen breasts after another painful round of breastfeeding. But you might feel better knowing that mom of two Hilary Duff went through the same thing—and says that this jar of Motherlove was her saving grace. “Every nursing mama needs this for sure!” she gushed to People in an interview. The organic, unscented cream is made with moisturizing ingredients like beeswax, shea butter, and calendula that help soothe any chapping or dryness and, once you’re finished nursing, it can be used as a breast pump lubricant, hand lotion, or even lip balm (so versatile!). $11 AT AMAZON

Vulli Sophie The Giraffe Teether There are a lot of things Chrissy Teigen has that we probably never will, like John Legend, a rocking bod, and a few extra million in the bank. But there are also some things she has that we can, too—like her daughter Luna’s favorite teething toy. Sophie the Giraffe is a popular pick among thousands of parents (it has over 4,500 glowing review on Amazon!) because it’s as adorable as it is effective. “You don’t need anything but Sophie the giraffe,” Chrissy tweeted. “I was given one by twenty different moms. They were all correct.” She isn’t the only celeb obsessed with the natural rubber teether—Kate Hudson and Kourtney Kardashian are also big fans. $25 AT AMAZON

SwimWays Spring Pool Float The pool (or, worse, the lake or ocean) is a terrifying place for moms. Drowning! Falling! Slipping! Fortunately, single mama Mindy Kaling has a solution for the first of those safety concerns: the SwimWays Spring Float. She says she uses the inflatable float to push baby Katherine around the pool and that the secure seat helps her daughter relax and not feel afraid. Plus, the colorful float has a lot of extra fun features, like attachable toys (including stacking rings and a squeaker fish) and an easily removable sun canopy that offers SPF 50 sun protection for those especially hot summer days. $30 AT AMAZON

Playtex Diaper Genie Diaper Pail If there’s one thing all moms—and honestly, probably all humans—can agree on, it’s that dirty diapers are one of the worst smells in the world. That’s why diaper pails were invented. But of all the ones out there, which is the best? The Playtex Diaper Genie, if you ask Blake Lively (and thousands of other mamas who have used it). The popular pail has an air-tight seal along with a natural carbon filter to keep those disgusting odors from leaking out into your home and even has a convenient foot pedal for hands-free use. Plus, since it’s available in four chic hues (white, blush pink, baby blue, and mint), the Diaper Genie will keep your nursery looking as good as it smells. $48 AT AMAZON

Ergobaby Original 3-Position Baby Carrier Imagine walking around with 15 to 20 pounds strapped to your chest at all times. No, we aren’t talking about that weighted bootcamp workout you tried that one time or that push-up bra that has pounds of padding—we’re simply talking about motherhood. A.k.a. you have to carry your baby everywhere. And it’ll be a lot more bearable with the Ergobaby Original carrier, which actress Olivia Wilde used for her own babies. With a padded waist belt, cushioned straps, and an adjustable fit (it has three different seating options!), it’s comfortable for both you and your little one and can be used up until 48 months. Bonus: It’s machine-washable so it’s super easy to keep clean. $98 AT AMAZON

Johnson's Baby Shampoo Who ever said Johnson’s baby shampoo is just for, well, babies? Certainly not us—and certainly not Reese Witherspoon. The Legally Blonde actress—and mom of three—told Elle that she first discovered the iconic gold bottle when she gave birth to baby number one and that she often uses it on her own hair to keep it “soft and shiny.” No matter who you’re using the fresh-smelling shampoo on, however, you can feel good knowing it’s hypoallergenic, free of any potentially harmful chemicals (including dyes and parabens), and made with Johnson’s patented No Tears formula (so when it inevitably gets in someone’s eyes, you can avoid any extra tears!). $7 AT AMAZON

Skip Hop Moby Baby Bath Tub Trying to give a baby a bath can feel like trying to lose those last five pounds or trying to buy a strapless bra that’s actually comfortable—frustrating at best and impossible at worst (who knew one tiny human could scream so much?!). While your little one might never love baths, you can make it safer and less stressful for the both of you with Jessica Alba’s favorite bath, the Moby Bath. It’s cute, yes, but more importantly, it has a non-slip bottom along with comfortable sling that holds your baby securely in place and that you can remove as your baby grows to allow for a more ergonomic seat. $35 AT AMAZON

