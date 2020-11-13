 26 Unique Chemistry Gifts 2020: Kids, Adult, & Chemistry Teacher Gifts

We’ve Got Our Ion These Fun Chemistry Gifts For Kids And Grownups

by November 13, 2020

chemistry gift guide
Amazon

Perhaps you didn’t think that unique chemistry gifts would top shopping lists this year, but alas! With the rise of building sets, tech toys, and  STEM activities, gear for science-y fun and kid-friendly experiments are more popular (and cooler) than ever. And, as it turns out, grown-ups are getting in on the chemistry trend, too (and, for the record, beaker tableware exists). So whether you’re looking for presents for your favorite kid genius, chemistry teacher gifts for a valued educator, or a cheeky token for the science nerd in your life, you’re going to want to stay tuned.

From molecular fashion to drinking vessels emblazoned with elements, there’s a science-themed present for every smarty pants in your life. As a bonus, you’ll feel like #momoftheyear for giving the kiddos screen-free entertainment that’s also educational. Job well done!

Unique Chemistry Gifts for Kids

Beaker Creatures Liquid Reactor Super Lab

Young chemists can facilitate their own experiments to discover new creatures! This award-winning 21-piece set will have youngsters feeling like the real deal.

$29.49 AT AMAZON

hand2mind Squish Water Beads Science Lab

This STEM kit is more than a fun science experiment; it helps kiddos create their own sensory toys for soothingly squishy fun! It includes all the gear for 10 experiments and hours of boredom-busting entertainment.

$31.50 AT AMAZON

Educational Insights Nancy B's Science Club Stir-It-Up Chemistry Lab & Kitchen Experiments Journal

The cool thing about Nancy B’s Chemistry Lab is that it includes reusable equipment and incorporates common household ingredients. That means endless experimentation for junior chemists who love concocting.

$29.99 AT AMAZON

SmartLab's TINY Baking Set

One of this season’s hottest gifts is also one of the smallest! Everyone knows that chemistry is essential for baking, and this itty-bitty set teaches budding bakers/hungry scientists that specific procedures are key in creating the proper reactions — no matter how small they may be.

$19.99 AT AMAZON

Youth Positive Thinking Proton T-Shirt

Give your punny kid a chuckle with this silly feel-good shirt. Available in 5 neutral colors.

$15.95 AT AMAZON

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Magic Chemistry Set

What does it take to muster up some magic? A little bit of chemistry, apparently! From making snow appear to making a coin float, the whole family will love watching the show. Gloves and a magic wand are even included to give the full magician effect.

$14.99 AT AMAZON

MEL Chemistry Subscription Box

Chemistry enthusiasts will love this gift that keeps on gifting! Every month they’ll get a box with supplies for new experiments (accompanied by VR lessons). After the first month, boxes are $35, but think of it this way: It’s educational entertainment for the price of a video game.

$34.90 AT AMAZON

Looney Labs Chemistry Fluxx Game

Looking for something that’s — er — a little less messy? This smart board game lets players combine elements without all the eventual clean-up.

$16.16 AT AMAZON

Unique Gifts for Chemistry Teachers

American Scientific Caffeine Beaker Mug

Perhaps THE perfect gift for any overworked, overtired chemistry teacher.

$10.90 AT AMAZON

The Periodic Tableware Store Beaker Wine Glass

An A+ gift after a really rough day … Virtual learning, amiright?

$19.99 AT AMAZON

Sourcebooks 2021 This Day In Science Boxed Calendar

This history-recounting calendar makes an awesome desk accessory. Chemistry teachers can share a daily dose of intrigue with the class!

$13.61 AT AMAZON

CP Lab Safety Store Periodic Table Lanyard

When you’re a teacher, having a lanyard is basically a rite of passage. So, might as well give one that displays their love for the (periodic) elements!

$9.99 AT AMAZON

Chemistry Teacher Mask

Now that face masks are a daily essential, your favorite chem teachers might as well wear a cool one.

$16.99 AT AMAZON

MAXSNOW Chemistry Laboratory Stickers

Whether the chem teacher in mind uses these to deck out the white board or shares them with students, these laboratory-themed stickers are bound to be a blast in the classroom.

$5.99 AT AMAZON

Rose Vila Serotonin Necklace

Get this sweet little necklace for a fashion-forward chemist. FYI, it’s in the shape of a serotonin molecule, which promotes happiness. (Available in 4 finishes).

$14.80 AT AMAZON

Etwoa's Periodic Table Scarf

This colorful periodic table scarf can brighten up any teacher’s outfit, even over Zoom.

$22.90 AT AMAZON

Unique Chemistry Gifts for Science Nerds

Old World Christmas Science Beaker Ornament

This vintage-inspired ornament is a thoughtful token of appreciation for your kid’s favorite science teacher. It’s also traditionally made, handcrafted, and glass-blown.

$10.17 AT AMAZON

Fox Run Chemistry Cookie Cutters (set of 4)

Gift this set to a sweet-toothed smart cookie (see what we did there?) who’s always baking up some scratch-made chemistry.

$9.99 AT AMAZON

The Spice Lab Gourmet Salt Sampler (7 tubes)

And speaking of being a science whiz in the kitchen, these infused salt-filled Pyrex tubes look like an experiment, but taste like home cookin’.

$29.99 AT AMAZON

Radioactive Periodic Table Of Elements Glowing Coaster Set

Bring a little light to science nerds on dark winter evenings. These pressure-sensitive coasters illuminate when you set a drink on them, making any beverage appear radioactive.

$22.99 AT AMAZON

Periodic Tableware Shot Glasses (set of 4)

Cheers to chemistry! This adorable set of shot glass beakers belongs in every science nerd’s home bar.

$19.98 AT AMAZON

ALAZA Periodic Table Water Bottle

Scientists can stay cozy or hydrated with this hot/cold insulated water bottle. Made with stainless steel, it’s wrapped in a handsome leather cover and is ideal for taking drinks on the go.

$24.99 AT AMAZON

Lavley Nerd Socks

You can never go wrong with statement-making socks! In case you’re wondering, these say, “Never trust an atom, they make everything up.” Get it?!

$9.95 AT AMAZON

Kikkerland Chemistry 101 Flask Book

A sleek stainless steel flask concealed in a faux chemistry book? A hands-down winner.

$20.00 AT AMAZON

Men's Iron Man Science T-Shirt

Any superhero-loving science nerd will get it (and love it).

$18.99 AT AMAZON

Need more gift suggestions? We got you covered! Our mom-approved gift guides will make you a present-slingin’ pro.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.
