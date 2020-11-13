We’ve Got Our Ion These Fun Chemistry Gifts For Kids And Grownups

Perhaps you didn’t think that unique chemistry gifts would top shopping lists this year, but alas! With the rise of building sets, tech toys, and STEM activities, gear for science-y fun and kid-friendly experiments are more popular (and cooler) than ever. And, as it turns out, grown-ups are getting in on the chemistry trend, too (and, for the record, beaker tableware exists). So whether you’re looking for presents for your favorite kid genius, chemistry teacher gifts for a valued educator, or a cheeky token for the science nerd in your life, you’re going to want to stay tuned.
From molecular fashion to drinking vessels emblazoned with elements, there’s a science-themed present for every smarty pants in your life. As a bonus, you’ll feel like #momoftheyear for giving the kiddos screen-free entertainment that’s also educational. Job well done!
Unique Chemistry Gifts for Kids
Beaker Creatures Liquid Reactor Super Lab
Young chemists can facilitate their own experiments to discover new creatures! This award-winning 21-piece set will have youngsters feeling like the real deal.
hand2mind Squish Water Beads Science Lab
This STEM kit is more than a fun science experiment; it helps kiddos create their own sensory toys for soothingly squishy fun! It includes all the gear for 10 experiments and hours of boredom-busting entertainment.
Educational Insights Nancy B's Science Club Stir-It-Up Chemistry Lab & Kitchen Experiments Journal
The cool thing about Nancy B’s Chemistry Lab is that it includes reusable equipment and incorporates common household ingredients. That means endless experimentation for junior chemists who love concocting.
SmartLab's TINY Baking Set
One of this season’s hottest gifts is also one of the smallest! Everyone knows that chemistry is essential for baking, and this itty-bitty set teaches budding bakers/hungry scientists that specific procedures are key in creating the proper reactions — no matter how small they may be.
Youth Positive Thinking Proton T-Shirt
Give your punny kid a chuckle with this silly feel-good shirt. Available in 5 neutral colors.
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Magic Chemistry Set
What does it take to muster up some magic? A little bit of chemistry, apparently! From making snow appear to making a coin float, the whole family will love watching the show. Gloves and a magic wand are even included to give the full magician effect.
MEL Chemistry Subscription Box
Chemistry enthusiasts will love this gift that keeps on gifting! Every month they’ll get a box with supplies for new experiments (accompanied by VR lessons). After the first month, boxes are $35, but think of it this way: It’s educational entertainment for the price of a video game.
Looney Labs Chemistry Fluxx Game
Looking for something that’s — er — a little less messy? This smart board game lets players combine elements without all the eventual clean-up.
Unique Gifts for Chemistry Teachers
American Scientific Caffeine Beaker Mug
Perhaps THE perfect gift for any overworked, overtired chemistry teacher.
The Periodic Tableware Store Beaker Wine Glass
An A+ gift after a really rough day … Virtual learning, amiright?
Sourcebooks 2021 This Day In Science Boxed Calendar
This history-recounting calendar makes an awesome desk accessory. Chemistry teachers can share a daily dose of intrigue with the class!
CP Lab Safety Store Periodic Table Lanyard
When you’re a teacher, having a lanyard is basically a rite of passage. So, might as well give one that displays their love for the (periodic) elements!
Chemistry Teacher Mask
Now that face masks are a daily essential, your favorite chem teachers might as well wear a cool one.
MAXSNOW Chemistry Laboratory Stickers
Whether the chem teacher in mind uses these to deck out the white board or shares them with students, these laboratory-themed stickers are bound to be a blast in the classroom.
Rose Vila Serotonin Necklace
Get this sweet little necklace for a fashion-forward chemist. FYI, it’s in the shape of a serotonin molecule, which promotes happiness. (Available in 4 finishes).
Etwoa's Periodic Table Scarf
This colorful periodic table scarf can brighten up any teacher’s outfit, even over Zoom.
Unique Chemistry Gifts for Science Nerds
Old World Christmas Science Beaker Ornament
This vintage-inspired ornament is a thoughtful token of appreciation for your kid’s favorite science teacher. It’s also traditionally made, handcrafted, and glass-blown.
Fox Run Chemistry Cookie Cutters (set of 4)
Gift this set to a sweet-toothed smart cookie (see what we did there?) who’s always baking up some scratch-made chemistry.
The Spice Lab Gourmet Salt Sampler (7 tubes)
And speaking of being a science whiz in the kitchen, these infused salt-filled Pyrex tubes look like an experiment, but taste like home cookin’.
Radioactive Periodic Table Of Elements Glowing Coaster Set
Bring a little light to science nerds on dark winter evenings. These pressure-sensitive coasters illuminate when you set a drink on them, making any beverage appear radioactive.
Periodic Tableware Shot Glasses (set of 4)
Cheers to chemistry! This adorable set of shot glass beakers belongs in every science nerd’s home bar.
ALAZA Periodic Table Water Bottle
Scientists can stay cozy or hydrated with this hot/cold insulated water bottle. Made with stainless steel, it’s wrapped in a handsome leather cover and is ideal for taking drinks on the go.
Lavley Nerd Socks
You can never go wrong with statement-making socks! In case you’re wondering, these say, “Never trust an atom, they make everything up.” Get it?!
Kikkerland Chemistry 101 Flask Book
A sleek stainless steel flask concealed in a faux chemistry book? A hands-down winner.
Men's Iron Man Science T-Shirt
Any superhero-loving science nerd will get it (and love it).
