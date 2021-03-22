This Toy Is Unlike Anything You (Or Your Kid) Has Seen Before

Clixo

Here’s the thing about toys: When your children are happily entertaining themselves, especially without staring at a screen, toys can feel like a miracle. Even better, toys that spark imagination help kids develop skills and discover interests that can benefit them later in life. So it’s no wonder that STEM toys — which are designed to encourage building, problem-solving, and hands-on play — are so popular amongst parents, especially in the midst of today’s tech-filled society.

However, there’s a flip side to all those nifty playthings. With so many parents working remotely and the entire family spending so much time at home, the constant battle against clutter has reached epic proportions. Sure, you want the kids to stay busy (especially during important Zoom calls). But is it worth the expense of tedious nightly clean-ups or stepping on loose Legos every time you leave your swivel chair? We think not.

Introducing Clixo, a solution for clutter-phobic parents and their bored kids. These playsets feature colorful bendy, flexible pieces with magnetic connectors that can be endlessly built, shaped, finagled, worn, and displayed over and over (and over) again. Their versatility means that kids can create anything they can dream up, from geometric sculptures, to necklaces, to buildings as tall as they are. (Fun fact: My niece fashioned herself a pair of underwear with her set, I kid you not.)

Clixo pieces are also specially designed to be portable and easy to store. They’re lightweight enough to take anywhere, from the great outdoors to long car rides, and your kiddo’s art installations can even be stuck on the refrigerator by their magnetic joints. You don’t need big, bulky storage containers to clean them up; they’re compact and can be easily stacked and stashed on a shelf as a conversation-starter or an artsy piece of decor. In fact, the point is to keep them within reach so your kids can reach for them any time they need to keep their hands and minds busy. And, to be honest, you’ll love playing with these satisfyingly sensory pieces, too. (Pro tip: Grab a handful to use as a fidgety desk toy.)

Yes, we parents love STEM toys and all their stimulating (STEM-ulating?) fun, but Clixo is unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. You can add to your kid’s toy collection without adding to the clutter, thanks to this boredom-busting building set.

