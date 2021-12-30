Meet Corinne Tan -- American Girl Unveils 2022 'Girl Of The Year' Doll

American Girl

Meet Corinne Tan, American Girl’s 2022 ‘Girl of the Year’ Doll

Today American Girl announced the newest Girl of the Year Doll, a yearly and longstanding tradition of creating modern dolls with meaningful stories that reflects what it means to be an American girl today. The 2022 Girl of the Year is Corinne Tan, and she’s a Chinese American girl who loves skiing in Aspen, Colorado and hanging with her little sister Gwynn.

“Growing up with her Chinese American family in Aspen, Colorado, Corinne loves hitting the slopes, being a big sister, and training her new puppy to be a search-and-rescue dog,” American Girl shared in a statement. “Although surefooted and brave on the mountain, Corinne must find her balance as she adjusts to her new blended family and the courage to speak up when faced with xenophobic comments.”

Not only is Corinne a fan of the slopes, she’s also “exploring changing family dynamics as her mom remarries after her parent’s divorce,” and her accompanying story “explores Corinne’s Chinese heritage, tackles anti-Asian racism and offers lessons in empathy and anti-racism” for young readers.

Also, in a Girl of the Year first, all Corinne dolls come with a 14 1⁄2-inch companion doll of Corinne’s little sister, Gwynn.

Award-winning author Wendy Wan-Long Shang and freelance illustrator Peijin Yang brough Corinne’s story to life with two books: Corinne and Corinne to the Rescue. According to Shang, “What I really hope is that there is some part of Corinne’s story that makes readers feel seen, whether it’s because they are Asian American, or because they’re part of a blended family, or because they love skiing. I think when readers feel seen, they realize that they matter and their experiences matter, and that they are meant to be the stars of their own stories!”

To celebrate Corinne, American Girl is supporting AAPI Youth Rising — a middle school youth organization that recently launched a pledge requesting schools devote at least one day of Asian history and culture to the school year. The entire Corrine product collection is available at AmericanGirl.com.

