16 Best Daniel Tiger Toys That Little Fans Will Love

Daniel Tiger toys are all the rage right now, mama. If you’re not familiar with this PBS modern-day kids classic, then you either don’t own a TV or you don’t have kids. (And if you do have kids but have never seen Daniel Tiger, then you’re just blessed by the parent gods above — trust me). As painful as this show is to have on in the background of your life 24/7, it’s actually really fun and educational for your kids.

Inspired by Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood tells the tale of a four-year-old tiger who wears the same classic red sweater and practices tying his shoes just like Mister Rogers himself. He takes young viewers on fun adventures with him that teach practical skills that children of all ages can benefit from.

Because the show is such a hit with the youngsters, you better believe there are boatloads of toys out there to make kids feel like the tiger fun never has to stop. Here, we’re sharing some of our favorites, from plush stuffed animals and fun figurines to tub-time and potty-time companions. Shop the best Daniel Tiger toys below!

Best Daniel Tiger Toys

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Friends Plush If you want to get your child a Daniel Tiger toy, but don’t know where to begin, you really can’t go wrong with a cuddly plush toy. This one does more than just snuggle, too—it sings 10 songs and phrases with just a touch of his paw. It even comes with batteries! $24.99 AT AMAZON

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Sing Along with Toy If your tot can’t get enough of the fun songs from the show, this toy will give them all the joy and more. It’s basically a made-for-kids karaoke machine, complete with classic Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood tunes including “I’m Daniel” and “It’s Such a Good Feeling.” Your child can even record themselves singing on the microphone! $29.99 AT AMAZON

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Musical Instruments 7 Piece Play Set Whether your child’s super into music, this toy is great for a maestro in training. It comes with seven pieces, including a drum and two drumsticks, two maracas, a trumpet and a tambourine. It’s ideal for kiddos ages 3 and up, but even younger tots can have fun with this toy. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Colorforms Daniel Tiger Playset If you have a long trip coming up, this is a great cheap and easy-to-pack toy to purchase ahead of time. It is the classic creative toy that you may remember from your own childhood — just with a Daniel Tiger twist. The color forms stick without glue and there’s no cutting required (in other words, it makes no mess). They’re also reusable! $8.50 AT AMAZON

Daniel Tiger Reward Stickers Here’s another great travel toy to bring along with you on trips (even if it’s just up the road to grammy’s house). This pack comes with 200 colorful stickers that you can use as rewards thanks to their fun and positive phrases! This is great to tack on to your potty training process, especially since it comes with so many (9 full sheets to be exact). $6.95 AT AMAZON

Best Daniel Tiger Neighborhood Toys

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Friends & Family Figure Set If only Daniel Tiger won’t do, you’re going to have to get your cutie this figurine set of every character. What makes this purchase so cool is that it comes with five different characters — each pocket-sized at about 2.5” tall. They make great collectibles and are ideal for littles 36 months and up. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Daniel's Bathtub Voyage Adventure Can you really ever have too many bath toys? We think not…especially when Daniel Tiger is involved. This fun set comes with a floatable boat, a Daniel Tiger captain, and a few water friends including an octopus and a fish that can squirt water. This toy is great for kiddos 18 months and up. $14.99 AT AMAZON

It's You I Like! Flip & Find (Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood) by Cottage Door Press You can never have too many board books, especially ones about Daniel Tiger. This one is small—perfect for tiny hands and kids of all ages—and teaches your child all about the joys of friendship. There are fun activities under each flap that encourage your child to match and engage his fine motor skills. One Amazon reviewer said, “Overall it is a cute little book. The illustrations are spot on. The shape of the book is unique and appealing to toddlers. The activities in the book are educational and engaging.” $7.99 AT AMAZON

Imagine Ink Coloring Book Bundle Mess-free markers are the gift that keeps on giving to parents of young children. They show some intense color when your child marks them up on the Imagine Ink pages, but they won’t stain your walls blue or pink. (A major win!) Each set includes a pack of three no-mess Magic Ink activity books—one Daniel Tiger, one Peppa Pig, and one Baby Shark. $15.95 AT AMAZON

Best Daniel Tiger Trolley Toys

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Deluxe Electronic Trolley Vehicle This fun trolley toy comes with a TON of features. It has 12 phrases, 2 songs, and real trolley sounds and lights! It also comes with Daniel Tiger and Mom figurines, an outfit for little Dan, and a stop light. We’re basically creating our own city here, mama. For bonus points, the trolley has wheels for easy movement and a handle for easy carrying. $29.99 AT AMAZON

M & M Sales Enterprises Daniel Tiger's Trolley Pop-up Tent If your play area has the room for it, your child is going to love this pop-up play tent that looks just like Daniel Tiger’s trolley and comes complete with two 15” openings on top for interactive play and endless fun. The best part is that there’s no assembly required! It just pops right up and even comes with a carrying bag that’s convenient for travel. One happy customer said, “This is just adorable for kids and my 3 year old grandson loves Daniel Tiger so this was a fun gift for him. His older brothers love it and they all get in it and ride down the stairs! And it’s still standing – when you can say that after 3 boys aged 3, 5, and 7 have used and abused it, I’d say it holds up well. They all love it.” $34.16 AT AMAZON

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Trolley Kids love things that help them get to their favorite places and in Daniel Tiger’s world, that’s via trolley! This adorable set comes with a Daniel Tiger action figure and a pint-sized trolley that your child can pull back and forth or zoom all around your house (lucky you!). It makes a fun “ding, ding” sound and moves easily on most surfaces. $40 AT AMAZON

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Insulated Lunch Bag This adorable lunch bag tote that dons Daniel Tiger’s trolley is great for a preschooler or child in grade school. It’s made from non-toxic materials and, of course, is food safe. It’ll keep your child’s lunch nice and cool throughout the day and, most importantly, make him smile. $14.95 AT AMAZON

Best Daniel Tiger Potty Toy

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Potty Time Toy When you’re potty training you’ll go to great lengths to speed the process along. So if getting your child to stop using diapers means you have to go all out and purchase Daniel Tiger potty, you bet your bottom dollar that you’ll be willing to. It comes with a Daniel Tiger toy and a potty that he can use to show your child how it’s done. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Daniel's Potty Time by Alexandra Cassel Schwartz One of the best ways to teach your child how to use the potty is through board books that feature their favorite characters—in this case, Daniel Tiger! This 8×8 book takes your child through an entire episode of Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood where Daniel Tiger learns how to use the potty. $5.99 AT AMAZON

Fisher-Price Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Potty This potty is the perfect size for a toddler learning how to go. It’s full-on Daniel Tiger themed and has three stages in one: potty chair, potty ring, and step stool. Parents will appreciate the fact that it doesn’t take up too much space and that it’s easy to clean. $24.99 AT AMAZON

