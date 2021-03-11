The Best Toddler Sneakers For Comfort And Cuteness

Getty Images/Catherine Falls Commercial

Here’s the deal with toddler sneakers: They’re going to grow out of them five minutes after you buy them. So while you’d like them to be comfortable on little feet and well made to stand up to the demands of the rough-and-tumble toddler lifestyle (and toddler activities like riding their tricycle, or playing in the sandbox) you know they’re also going to end up covered in mud (and probably also body fluids). So you don’t want to break the bank, which is why we’ve also included some toddler shoes on sale.

On the other hand… they’re only going to be toddlers once! How cute are they right now? And how much do you love styling them to the nines for those precious family pics?

Fortunately, we have options for all of those impulses: These are among the best toddler sneakers you can buy online right now, in a range of prices to suit your budget… and a range of looks so you can nail your mini’s #OOTD.

Best Toddler Sneakers

K KomForme Sneakers These Converse-style sneakers give you a huge variety of patterns and colors, making it fun for your LO to choose how they want to accessorize their feet. Made with breathable canvas, you won’t have to worry about your kid’s feet getting sweaty, and the velcro feature makes taking on and off super seamless. $16.99 AT AMAZON

Vans Toddler Checkerboard Slip-Ons Anything mini-sized is adorable, especially when it comes to Vans. These Checkerboard Slip-Ons remind us of our high school days (anyone else listened to Ska?) and now we’re reliving our youth through our toddlers. We love that they’re so colorful (although you can get just about any style Vans mini-sized on their site), and that they’re made with the same, durable canvas and elastic sides that will withstand months and months of playtime. The only downside is that they’ll only be able to wear them for so long before they grow out of ’em. $35 AT VANS

babyGap Marvel Spider-Man Graphic Slip-On Shoes If your little one is already a huge Spider-Man fan, then get them these awesome Spider-Man slip-ons. They’re easy to take on and off, and made of 93% cotton and 7% polyester, they feel comfortable yet are sturdy enough for daily wear. The rubber gripper sole ensure your kiddo won’t easily slip and fall, and the elasticized panels toward the top make them easy to put on (even if you still have to do it for them). $35 AT BABYGAP

Best Toddler Black Sneakers

Converse Chuck Taylor High-Tops How do we love a Converse All-Star high-top? Let us count the ways. This timeless classic in all black is cool, comfortable, unisex, and will never go out of style. Plus, it’s a little sartorial nod to vice president Kamala Harris’ style for the modern era of ladies. getting it. DONE. The canvas lace-ups are durable, with heavy-duty rubber soles that stand up to wear. $39.79 AT AMAZON

Puma Unisex Kids' Smash V2 Velcro Sneaker Puma’s classic sneaker is cool, versatile, and unisex in black (and it doesn’t hurt that it hides the aftermath of Peppa Pig-inspired muddy puddle jumping). The leather shoe has a rubber sole, and velcro straps that make for easy on-off so toddlers can start learning to dress themselves without all the pressure of laces. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Best Toddler White Sneakers

Adidas Grand Court Kids Sneaker If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it! Classic white Adidas with black stripes are always in style. This unisex toddler version has velcro straps so it’s easy to slip them on and off wriggly little feet. This toddler version comes in synthetic leather upper (and you definitely won’t miss the durability of leather for a shoe they’ll only fit into for a few months). $26.57 AT AMAZON

Blowfish Malibu Kids' Play-t Sneaker Slip-on sneakers mean they can be outside in no time! The dainty doodles on this pair of kicks are nothing short of adorable, but they’re still simple enough to go with any outfit. If you love the style but aren’t crazy about the print (as if!), there are 6 other options to choose from, including shiny silver and buffalo check. $27.99 AT AMAZON

Best Toddler Boy Sneakers

Nautica Kid's Slip-On Casual Shoe Athletic Sneaker What parent doesn’t love a slip-on sneaker? They’re so easy to slide on and off, even littler kids can do it themselves without help. These boys’ slip-ons in vegan leather or denim are super comfortable and come in six versatile colors: think navys, tans, browns, and blues. The bright white outsoles lend a smart, preppy look. $24.98 AT AMAZON

Under Armour Kids' Pre School Assert 8 Alternate Closure Sneaker This shoe is ultra lightweight and breathable thanks to a mesh construction. A leather overlay keeps feet stable and shoes durable. Pick a pair from among nearly 30 color options — from versatile black to standout neon color combos. Nearly 6,000 reviewers give these a perfect five-star rating. $46.02 AT AMAZON

Best Toddler Girl Sneakers

Skechers Unicorn Craze Sneaker These playful sneakers embrace everything fun and extra about being a kid: They light up! They sparkle! They’re emblazoned with rainbows and unicorns! This shoe is 100 percent leather, with a leather sole. There’s even a on-off button for those lights. $40.00 AT AMAZON

New Balance Kids' 680 V6 Alternative Closure Running Shoe Well over 3,000 reviewers give this New Balance sneaker a nearly perfect rating of close to five stars. It’s the No. 1 top seller in the girls’ sneakers category on Amazon. Leather and mesh comprise the upper, for a combo of breathability and durability. The midsole offers plenty of cushioning and compression resistance, so kids’ feet will stay comfortable throughout their day’s nonstop activities. These come in close to 30 colors. $22.48 AT AMAZON

Best Toddler Sneakers on Sale

Simple Joys by Carter's Unisex-Child Daniel High-Top Sneaker These high-tops are cute unisex sneakers at a wallet-friendly Carter’s price point. The synthetic shoes have triple velcro straps that makes dressing simple so kids can help put on their own shoes — and you can get out the door quick (that is to say, as quick as getting out of the house with a toddler can actually ever be). $18.00 AT AMAZON

(We’ll be adding more to this list as we find the best shoes on sale, so keep this bookmarked!)

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.