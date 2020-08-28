This $12 Mini Pumpkin-Shaped Waffle Maker Is The Definition Of ‘Autumnal’

Image courtesy of brand

Even though fall doesn’t technically start until September 22 this year, I think it’s obvious that we’re all collectively trying to will the new season to start, just so that we can be done with this hellscape of a summer. Bring on the Shiv Roy-inspired turtlenecks, Halloween sections in every store, and gourds. Lots and lots of gourds. This year, I’m treating myself to this mini pumpkin-shaped waffle maker so I can make myself pumpkin waffles while I drink my pumpkin-flavored coffee and enjoy the basique aroma that is my pumpkin spice candle. I am ALL IN, BABY. Summer, who?

You might be thinking: Isn’t this waffle maker only good for maybe three (at most) months out of the year? My friend, you can use this waffle maker to create paninis, hash browns, and even biscuit pizza. (Which is basically a waffle made of biscuit dough with marinara sauce and cheese thrown on top. Yes I’ve made a biscuit pizza, yes it was delicious and I have no regrets.) And unlike regular waffle makers, this one is cute and small and can easily be tucked away until you feel like busting it out again. Here are the deets:

Dash Mini Pumpkin Waffle Maker Not only does the Dash waffle maker have almost 50,000 reviews (and 4.7 out of 5 stars), but it’s super lightweight and compact (like we said, it’s an itty-bitty waffle maker weighing one pound tops!), which is absolutely necessary in either a compact kitchen, or a kitchen that already has way too much shit in it already. It’s also, just, I don’t know? Adorable? I never knew happiness and a perfect mini waffle would only cost me $12, but here we are. $11.99 AT AMAZON

