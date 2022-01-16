The 10 Best Dishwasher Detergents to Make Dirty Dishes a Thing of the Past

Maskot/Getty

If there’s one thing you can count on at home, it’s that somehow, somewhere, there’s always a dirty dish lying around. Even the best cleaning hacks can’t solve for the fact that as soon as you do a load of pots and pans or messy toddler plates, you turn around, and like magic, more have reappeared. It’s a never-ending challenge to see the bottom of the sink, so thank goodness for dishwashers. Of course, you’ll need one of the best dishwasher detergents to really get the job done, because the last thing you want is to run a cycle and then pull out something that still has breakfast or dinner caked on it, only to have to clean it yet again.

You likely spend time every day wrangling countless plates, bottles, or bowls into your dishwasher like an unexciting jigsaw puzzle. Fortunately, if you get a reliable dish detergent that works just as hard as you do, you’ll have sparkling clean dishes after each load. If natural products are a priority for you, look for detergents that are plant-based or that come with a “free and clear” seal. For ultra-powerful cleansers that can tackle your greasiest pans, look for a detergent boasting several different cleaning functions (think: scrubbing and degreasing).

Ahead are 10 of the best dishwasher detergents and pods (which can make things even easier — just toss and go) to help you tackle at least one household chore on your list. If only they could unload the dishwasher for you too.

Best Dishwasher Detergents

Palmolive Eco Dishwasher Detergent Gel Look, we’ve all left dishes in the sink for longer than we probably should’ve, but don’t worry, because Palmolive Eco dishwasher gel promises to help dissolve 24-hour stuck-on food. It’s formulated without phosphates to be gentler on lakes and streams, and cuts through grease with a refreshing lemon scent. For convenience, you get three bottles in this pack for easy stocking up. One reviewer said, “I love everything about this dishwasher detergent. It smells good, it’s reasonably priced and it gets my dishes clean, even those with dried on food.” $10.47 AT AMAZON

Seventh Generation Dishwasher Detergent Gel Seventh Generation’s dishwasher detergent gel is made with plant-based ingredients and free of dyes, chlorine, and synthetic fragrances (the lemon scent is made from essential oils and botanical extracts). It’s also a Certified B Corporation, so you have even more to feel good about. If you go through many dishwasher loads a week, don’t worry — this pack comes with six bottles to keep your cabinet stocked. One reviewer said, “I’ve used this for years and refuse to use anything else. It does not leave a grimy film, it cleans well, and is non-toxic. I don’t know of any other product on the market that can do this. I love everything I have ever purchased from Seventh Generation.” $36.00 AT AMAZON

Finish Dishwasher Detergent Gel Liquid This dishwasher gel has fast action and fast-dissolving capabilities to make sure your dirtiest plates and bowls come out sparkling clean. It comes in two different citrus scents, lemon and orange, that will keep your dishes and dishwasher smelling fresh. The order comes with one large, 75-ounce bottle. One reviewer said, “Love this!! My dishes are clean, sparkling clean, no residue or spots, no food particles. It’s a clear gel that is thicker than any other liquids I’ve used. Even my dishwasher itself looks better, it’s removed the white residue from the door.” $11.90 AT AMAZON

Better Life Natural Dishwasher Gel Detergent You can feel good about running your dishes through the washer with this natural, unscented detergent, which has 100 percent plant and mineral derived cleaning agents such as coconut, corn, soap bark extract, and natural minerals. Each concentrated bottle can take on up to 60 loads, and the pack comes with two bottles, so you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck. One reviewer said, “Better Life Dishwasher Gel is on the top of EWG’s Guide to Healthy Cleaning list for dishwasher detergents. You’ll find many powders and pouches there but only a few gels–and this is the best… Better Life Dishwasher Gel has no smell, does not produce any offensive fumes while the dishwasher is running, and is easy to clean up if spilled. Your mileage may vary, but our glasses come out clear, plates have no film left behind, silverware has no food particles on them, and silicone and plastic items have no residual soap.” $13.99 AT AMAZON

Best Dishwasher Pods

Cascade Complete Dishwasher Pods You probably remember Cascade from your parents’ kitchen, but these best-selling dishwasher pods are way easier to use than the classic powder cleaner — and the brand promises they have up to 25 percent more cleaning power. They’re formulated with Dawn to fight grease, and can tackle 24-hour stuck-on food. The box includes 78 pods, enough to see your family through plenty of dirty dishes for the near future. There are over 68,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and one reviewer noted, “I live in a very hard water area and, even with a rinse aid, always had white film on half of my dishes. Cascade Complete does a fantastic job of getting rid of the film and leaving sparkling dishes behind. I was honestly ready to go to all disposable dishes and glasses just because I got tired of rewashing everything. This will definitely make life easier for you.” $17.47 AT AMAZON

Puracy Dishwasher Pods These Puracy dishwasher packs are plant-based and made with 99.5 percent natural ingredients and no harsh chemicals. There are 50 pods in an order, and they are all biodegradable. The ‘free and clear’ scent means no artificial fragrance or color is used. One reviewer said, “I’m deeply appreciative of and grateful for this company and brand because of their emphasis on hypoallergenic, eco-friendly, sustainable options and customer offerings. I’ve got family and friends hooked on their products as well for the same reasons. I use this product along with their body wash, laundry detergent, and cleaning products. The packaging reseals and the product is effective. “ $16.99 AT AMAZON

Seventh Generation Fragrance Free Dishwasher Detergent Pack Seventh Generation is a B-certified corp and the dishwasher packs are formulated with plant-based ingredients and free of fragrances, dyes, and bleach. Toss one in with a full load of dirty dishes and save yourself a night of scrubbing. The packaging also uses 70 percent post-consumer recycled plastic. There are two bags in an order, and each contains 45 pods. One reviewer said, “I try to lean towards environmental household products when I can. That can be hard when products are really expensive or underperform. Not the case with these! I was expecting these to clean okay, and was prepared to have to give a second clean on some dishes from time to time but I have gone through a bag of these and haven’t had any issues! Plates, placeware, glasses, pots all come out clean without any coating or gunk! My dishwasher doesn’t look or get grimy! No smell or scent left on my dishes from the detergent, which I prefer.” $24.54 AT AMAZON

Method Dishwasher Detergent Packs Method’s plant and mineral-based detergent packs are powerful cleaners in tiny pod form. They’re cruelty-free and have no phosphates or chlorine bleach, but they work in hard water and can remove 48-hour stuck on food, so you can wait a day or two before running the dishwasher. Choose between lemon mint or unscented; one bag includes 45 packs. But you can also spring for a 2-, 4-, or 6-pack if you feel like stocking up. One reviewer said, “I’ve tried several of the pod dishwasher detergents over the years and this is my favorite. With a family of 5, the dishwasher is constantly in use. I’ve been working on transitioning towards a greener home and removing chemicals from my cleaning routine. I’ve tried almost every natural based pods and method cleans the best and leaves absolutely no residue. The fragrance is mild and doesn’t linger in mugs and glasses. I feel good about using this product & it works better than dishwasher detergents with harsh chemicals. A win-win.” $12.99 AT AMAZON

Finish Quantum Dishwasher Detergent Tablets With these Finish detergent pods, you can skip the pre-rinse before you pack the dishwasher because they have three chambers that include powder for scrubbing, gel for cutting grease, and “liquid powerball” to give your glasses and dishes a clean shine. Plus, you get 82 pods in one bag. One reviewer said, “These pods are the perfect size and they don’t leave a nasty soap residue or water spots. They also cut through some gnarly stuff: baked on sauces, stuck cereal, pop that’s literally turned into syrup (I have experimented and tested these).” $18.30 AT AMAZON

Solimo Dishwasher Detergent Pacs For an affordable dishwasher detergent pod offering, this one from Solimo — an Amazon brand — comes with 85 pods for less than $12. The pods have a dual-action formula to cut grease and rinse, and they’re effective at removing really stuck-on food bits without leaving chalky residue behind. One reviewer said, “These work as well as a more expensive brand I used to buy! They come in a convenient, easy to open and close container. They are easy to use and all my dishes/pots/pans/silverware come out of the dishwasher shining clean and smelling fresh.” $12.00 AT AMAZON

