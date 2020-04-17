Disney Just Released A Ton Of Exclusive Parks Merch To Buy Online

shopDisney

Missing Disney parks? Now you can buy some of their most exclusive merch online

The coronavirus pandemic still has all Disney parks around the world closed indefinitely, and for those who are missing out on long-planned trips to the Happiest Place on Earth because of it, we can’t even imagine the disappointment. But the House of Mouse is doing all it can to help ease the pain of social distancing, from releasing exclusive new content animators are creating at home, to posting closely held parks recipes online so people can make treats like Dole Whip and churros.

And now, Disney has made some of its most exclusive parks merchandise available to buy online, and excuse me while I go on yet another e-shopping trip I don’t need.

Seriously, the new items that were just posted online are some of the most coveted treats that people really pound pavement at the parks to find. Now, you can shop it from the comfort of your home and have it delivered to your door. Disney has really made this as easy as possible.

And the items that are available are absolutely some of the best. Take, for example, this blanket covered in maps of all the attractions at Disney World. During a trip last fall, I was so close to buying this cozy, nostalgic throw, so excuse me while I just click “Add to Cart” right now.

I also can’t get enough of these adorable tumblers, featuring iconic Disney characters. These are the kinds of souvenirs people will spend all day looking for, making sure they get them with their favorite characters. Now, that’s just a click away.

At nighttime parades and fireworks shows, these light up Mickey balloon ears were the hot-ticket item at Disney parks last summer. Now you can wear them to put on your own quarantine light show.

Some of my favorite merch is the crossover stuff between Disney and designer fashion houses. That’s why I’m pretty excited to get my hands on this Vera Bradley cosmetics pouch with an adorable floral design — and Mickey and Minnie, of course.

I’m also pretty much losing it over this Loungefly mini backpack that takes me right back to Dole Whip season.

I regret that during my last trip to the parks, I made fun of these Mickey-themed Crocs. What I would give now to peruse them in a Disney store. Mickey Crocs, I’ll never take you for granted again.

And I can’t wait for Starbucks to reopen so I can get refills in this sweet Disney parks map tumbler.

There are so many more items available, and so many of them were previously only available at the parks, so act fast if you want to get your hands on some of this stuff without lining up a whole vacay. It’s all available now at Shop Disney.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.