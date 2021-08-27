11 Best Driving Gloves For Looking Cool AF At Drop Off

Amazon

By now, your driving gloves have probably seen better days, with all the chauffeuring you do for your kids between school, doctor appointments, social outings. What’s that? You don’t own a pair? Pump the brakes, full stop. The best driving gloves can improve your overall driving experience, not to mention, make you look like an unstoppable badass while you’re out running errands or picking up the kids. Think about it: Because we spend so much time in the car, there are so many must-haves we invest in to make the commute more enjoyable, like car seat toys to keep the kids entertained, or fancy travel mugs to keep your coffee warm (or cold). A pair of sleek leather driving gloves are a tried-and-true driving staple. You can try to debate me, but your car literally has an entire glove compartment, so I think I win?

Why do people wear driving gloves?

Driving gloves are lifesavers in winter months because they keep your hands warm, and driving with numb hands is a huge safety hazard. In warmer months, they not only keep the moisture from your hands from aging your steering wheel, but they also prevent the consequences of a sweaty, slippery grip. Plus, driving exposes your hands to major UV rays (yes, even through the windshield), so throwing on some gloves will protect you from sunspots.

So here are the best driving gloves for casual commuters or road trip junkies. Happy driving, and buckle up!

Best Driving Gloves

Riparo Women Genuine Leather Reverse Stitched Fingerless Driving Gloves Fingerless gloves are inherently cool and no one is quite sure why, but we’re talking next level badassery with this white leather and red contrast stitching combo. These unlined leather gloves have a snap closure and they’re available in six sizes and 13 color options, so you can really customize your pair. $39.97 AT AMAZON

Women's Fingerless Lambskin Leather Driving Gloves Made of a soft but durable sheepskin leather, these driving gloves slide on like butter and fasten with a simple button closure. The fingerless option means you don’t have to remove them to use your phone and they’re available in red, black, brown, and dark gray. Don’t worry about fit – they come in a size range from small to xx-large. $22.99 AT AMAZON

Warmen Women's Genuine Leather Touchscreen Driving Gloves With over 1,700 five-star reviews on Amazon, these leather driving gloves are sure to make a great gift for the automotive enthusiast in your life. They have a cashmere and wool blend lining to keep hands toasty during those cold morning commutes, and touchscreen-capable fingertips mean your phone will actually work while you’re wearing them. Plus, they come in all your favorite classic colors. $23.99 AT AMAZON

Riparo Genuine Leather Full-finger Driving Gloves These imported genuine leather gloves are unlined with handmade knuckle holes and a snap button closure at the wrist. They also come in black, brown, white, or tan, but this bold red just screams race car. They’re available in sizes xx-small through xx-large so you can find a comfortable fit and hit the road in style. $59.97 AT AMAZON

Harssidanzar Luxury Italian Lambskin Leather Womens Driving Gloves With an ultra classic silhouette and button closure, these premium gloves are made of durable Italian lambskin leather and are a stylish accessory for long drives at sunset. And in case you get lost, you can still use a touchscreen phone with ease. Available in black, brown, burgundy, and jacinth, these luxurious driving gloves really go the distance. $25.99 AT AMAZON

Best Leather Driving Gloves

LIBO Genuine Leather Retro Driving Gloves These leather gloves are available in five colors colors, so you could probably match the gloves with your car interior if you really want to commit to the look. With mini ventilation holes as part of their design, your hands can breath easy. Plus, they have solid reviews on Amazon, with one customer saying, “perfect fit, nice leather & style, great price!” $25.99 AT AMAZON

Dsane Women's Winter Leather Driving Gloves Ideal for a winter commute, these full-fingered Dsane driving gloves are lined with 100% Italian cashmere and made of soft PU leather with precision touch fingertips, so you can still use your touch screens. They’re available in sizes small through xx-large and have almost 4,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Riparo Women's Unlined Leather Driving and Riding Gloves These unlined leather driving gloves have a snap closure and both knuckle and vent holes to keep your hands cool. This soft pink color has us blushing, but the gloves also come in classic black, brown, and sand, too. $49.97 AT AMAZON

Best Driving Gloves For Women

Fioretto Women's Italian Goatskin Fingerless Driving Gloves Made of genuine Italian leather, these fashion-forward fingerless gloves have a pretty studded detail to balance out the feminine silhouette. They’re available in sizes 7 through 8.5 in black and green or black and blue, and one Amazon customer says they have a “nice snug fit without being binding.” $32.99 AT AMAZON

Coolibar UPF 50+ Unisex Sawyer UV Sun Gloves If your number one concern is avoiding sun exposure, Coolibar’s UV-blocking Sun Gloves (literally) have you covered. They’re available in sizes x-small through x-large and come in pretty hues like light blue and dusty mauve as well as classic black. There’s a silicone print on the palm for grip and because they’re made with a polyester/spandex blend, they’re machine washable. So while they might not be as edgy as a traditional leather driving glove, they offer some great features. $29.00 AT AMAZON

FIORETTO Womens Half Finger Genuine Leather Driving Gloves This traffic-stopping silhouette is the most unique yet. These unlined gloves are available in black or a pretty two-toned grey color block option. Made of Italian goatskin leather, these half-finger gloves have a thick zipper closure at the wrist. They’ll show onlookers that you’re a rebel … who appreciates safe driving. $29.99 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.