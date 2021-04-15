These Car Seat Toys Prevent Fussy Babies From Driving *You* Crazy

Amazon

The best car seat toys will soothe and entertain even the smallest of babies all car ride long. Parents from all walks of life can agree on one thing: There are few things more gut-wrenching and stress-inducing than being stuck in a car while your baby loses their shit (except, maybe, being stuck on a plane while this happens). Especially when you can’t do a damn thing about it. But you have the power to prevent these headache-inducing car rides with a baby car seat toy. Even better, some double as baby stroller toys that can hook onto both strollers and car seats for easy portability and unlimited on-the-go entertainment.

Some of our favorite car seat/stroller toys incorporate brightly colored friends that make just enough sound to keep Baby’s attention. (Yes, it may be counterintuitive, but the most effective recipe for a peaceful car ride is getting a baby car seat toy that makes a little noise.) Got a fresh-out-of-the-oven newborn? An infant car seat toy is still a must-have. Let’s get real, nobody wants to stare at the back of a seat, no matter how many days they’ve been alive.

Call it a stroller toy or a car seat toy, we as seasoned parents prefer to call them lifesavers. And who can’t justify the necessity of owning a few sanity-saving toys that will get you through the early years of parenthood?

Best Baby Car Seat Toys

Lamaze Freddie The Firefly Car Seat Toy With over 12,000 reviews and a perfect 5-star rating, Freddie the Firefly from Lamaze is easily one of the most popular multi-sensory car seat toys among parents. “I purchased this for my 4-month-old for tummy time and car rides,” reviews one mom on Amazon. “When I opened the package, my husband joked, ‘man, they really stuck every distracting thing they could fit onto that toy,’ and it’s true! The whole toy crinkles, there is a squeaker, a mirror, rings, a teether, bright colors on one side, and black and white colors on the back.” This oversized stroller toy is just as engaging cruising around town as it is hanging at home. And for those fun-loving petite princesses, check out Fifi the Firefly, which has lots of bells and whistles like Freddie. $14.99 AT AMAZON

Baby Einstein Tunes With Neptune Musical Toy Bar The Baby Einstein musical toy bar is perfect for the babe on the go who needs a great distraction. Engaging lights and over 45 songs in 3 different languages will keep your little traveler movin’ to the music with the push of the button (which happens to be perfectly placed on the turtle’s belly, we’d like to add). “My baby loves these toys. He’s always hated his car seat and this helps a lot. The music is not annoying (yay me!) and the light that flashes during the music isn’t too bright for nighttime drives.” reviews one Amazon customer. Installation is as simple as velcro-ing the toy bar onto your infant car seat, and you’re set to groove. When Baby is ready for a dance break, they will love shaking the red crab rattle and grabbing at the toy rings Mr. Octopus is holding. The Tunes with Neptune musical toy will make each car ride an undersea adventure that Baby will love – and so will Mom, since Baby won’t be screaming. $9.99 AT AMAZON

Lil' Jammerz Musical Plush Toys Get your little one rockin’ with a personalized playlist with the Lil’ Jammerz. The musical trio consists of a microphone with a volume-regulated Bluetooth speaker, a rattling plush orange guitar, and a squeaky round drum. “Cool, smart, and fun!” reviews one Amazon customer. “I’m especially impressed by the sound quality and volume limit of the speaker, which is my priority as it will be very very near to babies when music is played. My 8-month-daughter LOVES these musical pals very much. We’re asked about them everywhere we go. It’s a perfect baby gift because these three little guys are so unique and fun!” Each lovable band member easily attaches to a stroller or car seat with heavy-duty velcro, so you can feel free to bring the jams anywhere you go. $39.99 AT AMAZON

Best Infant Car Seat Toys

Infantino Spiral Car Seat Activity Toy Coil this soft spiral car seat toy onto any infant car seat handle or stroller bumper bar for instant fun. Heck, you could even wrap it on a crib if you really needed to (only while you’re supervising, of course). The adorable baby toy features 4 unique hanging toys with a mirror, rattle, crinkly toy, and teething ring to keep your precious cargo traveling happy. “Love this stroller toy for the car!” raves one parent on Amazon. “I was looking for one where it’s safe to use in the car and this one was perfect. The colors and shapes really attract my baby’s attention: shiny soft plastic mirror, hard plastic rings, the cow rattles (but not so much that it’s annoying), and the bee is easy to grab. It’s kept her entertained during dinners and it’s soft!” But don’t limit yourself to the car seat and stroller; this spiral activity toy is a great all-around,e on-the-go toy for busy babies. $10.88 AT AMAZON

Blppldyci Wind Chime Car Seat Toys Give Baby not 1, but 4 adorable animal friends to keep them company while out on the town. The brightly colored 4-pack includes a lovable lion, elephant, cat, and of course, a mischievous monkey. Although adorable just to look at, these soft stroller toys feature built-in chimes that make soft soothing sounds each time they move. And if your LO gets a hold of one of these furry friends, they can soothe sore chompers on the nontoxic teether attached to each toy. “Of all the purchases I’ve made lately, these little rattles are some of my favorites!” raves one mama on Amazon. “The quality is superb. Colors are bright and cheerful. Lots to look at, talk about, and play with for a babe. I love the hooks on top as they can easily be hung on a car seat, playmat, bouncer, etc.” And having 4 separate car seat toys means you are always prepared with an extra friend in your diaper bag for meltdowns and emergencies. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Taf Toys North Pole Feet Fun Infant Car Toy Turn the backseat into an arctic wonderland complete with penguins and ice cream with this entertaining infant car toy from Taf Toys. Specially designed for rear-facing car seats, the car toy attaches to the headrest and hangs over the back of the seat to entertain Baby while on the road. One parent reviews on Amazon, “I think we have the only baby on the planet that does not like riding in the car. She always fusses the whole time we have to ride somewhere. Once we put this in place on the back of the passenger seat where she could look at it, she quieted right down. No more fussing! Worth its weight in gold!” The attached hanging toys will not only entertain but can’t be thrown immediately upon entering the baby’s hands – which means no more breaking your back searching for missing toys in the backseat. And Baby will love moving the rollers with their little tootsies, too! $24.95 AT AMAZON

Best Baby Stroller Toys

Tiny Love Stroller Arch Keep busy babies happily occupied in their strollers with the multisensory stroller arch from Tiny Love. But, why stop at strollers when the Arch can go everywhere? “My son is 6 weeks now and literally just stares at this. It gives me about 15-20 minutes of free time which I think will increase as he gets older. I attach this to ANYTHING: The play yard, car seat, Halo bassinet, and his swing,” reviews one satisfied Amazon customer. The Arch includes 8 different developmental activities to engage Baby for a peaceful walk, ride, or twenty minutes of mommy alone time. Better yet, the stroller arch comes in 4 vivid colorways with diverse woodland characters and activities, so you can get the perfect arch for your little one. $24.99 AT AMAZON

Skip Hop Silver Lining Cloud Jitter Stroller Toy The sky’s the limit for entertainment with the Silver Lining Cloud Jitter Toy from Skip Hop. Your little one will be mesmerized with the vibrating cloud each time they give a tug to the easy-gras[e handle. Plus, this cute cloud is double the fun with two unique sides: A sunny daytime cloud on one side and a grey nighttime cloud with moon and all, on the other. “This toy has been a hit with both of my twins,” reviews on mom on Amazon. “I’ve got it hanging from a Chicco Keyfit 30. Both of my twins can reach this and love it. I have to peel their fingers off the cloud handle to get them buckled in because they grab it as soon as I put them in the seat. They love the crinkly star and pulling on the handle to make the toy vibrate.” The squeaky star and crinkly raindrop will not only add to the activity, but the noise they make will be a comfort since you’ll know Baby is safe and content in the backseat. $9.99 AT AMAZON

Now that you’ve got a happy traveller, what other baby issues do you need to tackle? We’ve got all the toys and baby gear recommendations from moms who know what’s up!

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.