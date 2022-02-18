These Easy-To-Clean High Chairs Can Withstand Major Messes

Babies typically end up with more food on themselves — and on everything else nearby — than in their mouths, so easy-to-clean high chairs are essential. Whether you’re more likely to give your little one a baby food pouch or make your own baby food (hey, no judgment here!), and whether you rely on purees or follow baby-led weaning, your kid will make a mess … every single day. Their high chair will bear the brunt of it, collecting all sorts of crumbs, plus drips of gooey, sticky foods, and it can be hard to keep up with cleaning before things get gross.

It’s definitely easier to keep some high chairs cleaner than others due to their design and materials, since some high chair models have nooks and crannies that seemingly act like magnets for stray food. In terms of washability, some high chair seat covers and straps are easily removable, while others are tough or impossible to take off; some trays on certain high chairs are dishwasher-safe (you’re already running the washer all the time, right?),

In addition to wiping down the high chair after every meal (or as close to that as possible!), try to do regular, thorough cleanings before things get out of control, i.e., kinda nasty (or, you know, delegate the job to your partner). Helpful products for cleaning a high chair include an all-purpose cleaner, dish soap, or a bleach mixture. (Read the brand’s high chair manual first for recommendations for you specific model)

While baby and toddler mealtime messes are inevitable, these easy-to-clean high chairs will make cleanup less of a hassle.

Best Folding High Chairs

Primo PopUp Folding High Chair With the push of a button, this compact high chair folds down to just a 3.75-inch depth, and it weighs only 10 pounds. (Note: the child weight limit is 35 pounds.) It comes fully assembled, and the wipe-clean faux leather seat and dishwasher-safe tray make it super easy to clean. The high chair’s features include a footrest, molded cup holder, and a three-point safety harness to keep your little one secure. It’s available in two neutral color options for those who prefer a chair that can blend into the background. One mom wrote a review to share this praise: “We live in a small apartment with no space for a table in our kitchen. We keep this folded in a closet and pull it out when it’s time to feed the baby solids. It folds down really small. Very sturdy and easy to clean.” $79.99 AT AMAZON

Baby Trend Sit Right High Chair This cute, affordable high chair has an impressive 4.7-star Amazon rating after more than 3,800 reviewers have weighed in. It features six height adjustments, three recline positions, three tray positions, and a three-point safety harness. The dishwasher-safe tray is removable with one hand, and the cloth material easily wipes clean but also can be tossed in the wash for a deeper clean. Similar to the pick above, it folds down to compact size (and can stand when folded), although this unit is a little heavier, weighing in at 17 pounds. The child weight limit is 40 pounds. One of the hundreds of 5-star reviews reads, “The tray ‘pops’ out of the main table and makes it super easy to clean. The seat cover comes off easily and washes nicely.” $69.98 AT AMAZON

Regalo My High Chair Portable High Chair Regalo recommends this super portable high chair for all sorts of places and uses, indoor and outdoor: camping, the park, the beach (why not, I guess!), and family members’ homes. The price is quite low for a high chair, so it’s definitely a no-frills option. However, it weighs only 5.5 pounds — although it holds up to 45 pounds — and it folds easily. The high chair’s tray is removable, and you can easily wipe down or spray off its waterproof canvas seat, although it’s not removable. A frequent-traveler mom shared, “This thing has been a lifesaver in many of our road trips. We travel a lot and it’s easy to pack, clean, assemble. Idk how I lived without it!” $30.99 AT AMAZON

Evenflo Symmetry High Chair I’m not sure why more high chairs don’t have a storage pocket on the back like this one does. It would be great for keeping lightweight items like wipes or a washcloth handy. The chair is easy to clean due to its machine-washable seat pad and dishwasher-safe tray liner, and it holds up to 40 pounds, with a five-point harness for added safety. The foldable unit is lightweight and portable, weighing just over 14 pounds. The fabric choices include this chevron design as well as floral and dotted prints. One happy customer wrote, “I have bought more expensive high chairs for my older two children. This one is just as nice, but half the price.” $68.88 AT AMAZON

Convertible High Chairs

Graco Blossom 6 in 1 Convertible High Chair Versatility is a major feature of this easy-to-clean high chair, which gives you these options: a baby high chair, infant booster, toddler booster, and youth chair. It can even seat two children at once — for example, using the high chair for one and toddler booster for the second. The sturdy chair can hold up to 60 pounds and features six height adjustments, three recline positions, and three footrest positions, while the tray insert (removable with one hand) is dishwasher safe and the seat pad is machine washable. It is one of the heavier units on this list, weighing in at 36.9 pounds. In one of the 9,000+ five-star reviews, a mom raves, “I will be the first to tell you to DEFINITELY purchase this high chair out of all the rest! I PROMISE you that you won’t be disappointed!!” $143.99 AT AMAZON

INFANS 4 in 1 High Chair If you’re looking for a high chair that offers lots of adjustments, this is an excellent choice. It has five backrest positions, three tray positions, three footrest levels, and seven (!) seat heights. It’s foldable, has a five-point harness, and holds up to 50 pounds. The chair’s tray is dishwasher safe, and the seat cover is waterproof and easy to wipe clean. It folds down to a compact size and weighs just over 20 pounds. One of the more than 1,500 5-star ratings reads, “This chair has it all. Looks sleek without all the bright baby colors or patterns in my kitchen when it’s already everywhere else in the house! Has tons of adjustable settings to make it a customizable fit for any baby of any age.” $129.99 AT AMAZON

Modern High Chairs

Stokke Clikk High Chair Here’s an easy-to-clean high chair with a sleek, modern design. It’s available in four colors and is made from wood and phthalate-free plastic. This chair offers three ergonomic seat configurations to use as your child grows (from 6 to 36 months, or up to 33 pounds), as well as an adjustable foot rest. It’s lightweight, weighing just over 10 pounds, making it easy to move around. The five-point harness is removable and machine washable, while the tray can be removed to clean in the dishwasher. The many five-star reviews include this discerning mom’s high praise: “I’m a snob. I’ve had 6 high chairs. This is the absolute best one. Easy as heck to clean!” $179.00 AT AMAZON

Century Dine On 4-in-1 High Chair This convertible, easy-to-clean high chair grows with your little one (up to a weight of 40 pounds) and offers years of use with its four stages: high chair, booster, stool, and chair. It also features a machine-washable seat pad, a three-position tray that can be removed with one hand, a dishwasher-safe tray insert that can be used as a plate, three seat positions, and front wheels. The fabric, which is made from recycled materials, comes in the pictured gray as well as “berry” (a light purple) and “splash” (a light blue). The unit itself is lightweight, clocking in at 17 pounds. One mom shared, “Folds in a snap, cleans super easily, assembly was a breeze, restraints work phenomenally for my escape artist. Highly recommend!!” $79.99 AT AMAZON

Cosco Simple Fold High Chair This lightweight, portable, and affordable high chair has earned over 16,000 five-star reviews at Amazon! It folds flat for storage (and stands upright by itself), and it has an easy-wipe seat. (Note that the seat cover is not removable.) The chair has a three-point harness and can hold a child up to 50 pounds, and the available designs include a fun chevron print, a pretty floral, and two cute elephant prints. At just over 13 pounds, it’s easy to move around to clean the mess under the chair, too. One parent raved, “I bought two of these chairs for my twins and they’re PERFECT. It’s a GREAT price and it came ALREADY PUT TOGETHER. … I love how easy they are to clean and how SMALL they are.” $59.99 AT AMAZON

